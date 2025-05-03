Kylie Jenner Wore the Summer Shoe Trend That's on a Winning Streak in Miami
Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner was photographed in Calabasas wearing white jeans and high-heeled flip-flops. Today, she's traded California for Florida and dressed accordingly, swapping pants for a mini dress to suit the sweltering tropical heat. Jenner is in Miami for a Rhode event hosted by Hailey Bieber, but I wouldn't be surprised if she stuck around to attend the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4.
In a new Instagram post, Jenner wore a slew of Jacquemus pieces, including the summer shoe trend that's on a winning streak: raffia sandals. Nothing screams summer like shoes made out of lightweight raffia, a material synonymous with warm-weather hats and beach totes. Jenner's Jacquemus pieces will no doubt sell quickly now that they have her stamp of approval. Specifically, her outfit consisted of Jacquemus's The Sablier Mini Dress ($1490), The Cubisto Mules in Natural ($690), Les Creoles Nodo Brass Hoop Earrings ($420), and La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag ($1390). Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop for each item.
How Kylie Jenner Styled Raffia Sandals
On Kylie Jenner: Jacquemus The Sablier Mini Dress ($1490), The Cubisto Mules in Natural ($690), Les Creoles Nodo Brass Hoop Earrings ($420), and La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag ($1390)
Shop Kylie Jenner's Exact Outfit
Shop More Raffia Sandals for Summer
