Kylie Jenner Wore the Summer Shoe Trend That's on a Winning Streak in Miami

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner was photographed in Calabasas wearing white jeans and high-heeled flip-flops. Today, she's traded California for Florida and dressed accordingly, swapping pants for a mini dress to suit the sweltering tropical heat. Jenner is in Miami for a Rhode event hosted by Hailey Bieber, but I wouldn't be surprised if she stuck around to attend the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4.

In a new Instagram post, Jenner wore a slew of Jacquemus pieces, including the summer shoe trend that's on a winning streak: raffia sandals. Nothing screams summer like shoes made out of lightweight raffia, a material synonymous with warm-weather hats and beach totes. Jenner's Jacquemus pieces will no doubt sell quickly now that they have her stamp of approval. Specifically, her outfit consisted of Jacquemus's The Sablier Mini Dress ($1490), The Cubisto Mules in Natural ($690), Les Creoles Nodo Brass Hoop Earrings ($420), and La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag ($1390). Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop for each item.

How Kylie Jenner Styled Raffia Sandals

Kylie Jenner wears a red dress

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

On Kylie Jenner: Jacquemus The Sablier Mini Dress ($1490), The Cubisto Mules in Natural ($690), Les Creoles Nodo Brass Hoop Earrings ($420), and La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag ($1390)

Shop Kylie Jenner's Exact Outfit

Jacquemus The Sablier Mini Dress
Jacquemus
The Sablier Mini Dress

Jacquemus The Cubisto Mules in Natural
Jacquemus
The Cubisto Mules in Natural

Jacquemus Les Creoles Nodo Brass Hoop Earrings
Jacquemus
Les Creoles Nodo Brass Hoop Earrings

La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
La Pochette Salon Patent Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag

Shop More Raffia Sandals for Summer

Alejandra Heel
RAYE
Alejandra Heels

Kelly & Katie Magda Sandals
Kelly & Katie
Magda Sandal

Tia Slide Sandals
Veronica Beard
Tia Slide Sandals

Shea Sandal
RAYE
Shea Sandals

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

