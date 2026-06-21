As the past few weeks have proved, British summer likes to toy with us. Not quite hot enough for bare legs, absolutely too warm for anything resembling a proper coat. So the wardrobe has to put in extra legwork, making outfits feel like summer without the shivering the second the sun goes in. Flip flops and jeans, mini skirts and knits, and boots with just about anything: three core solutions the best-dressed women reach for.
Not the heavy, weather-beaten boots you dragged through February. Not the shearling-lined ones that saw you through December. But a boot that doesn't make you want to cry at the thought of pulling it on in August.
Think a cowboy boot worn with white airy bloomers, a festival-ready knee-high with jorts, or a ruched suede boot paired with your favourite jeans and a simple tee, à la Isabel Marant. Each practical enough to see you through a slightly chillier summer's day without the depressing feeling of reaching back into the winter wardrobe.
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And while you're at it: a white cotton mini dress will look considerably more Ibiza-ready paired with brown suede boots than it ever will with sandals. Scroll on for six summer outfit and boots combinations worth stealing.
6 Summer Outfits With Boots Ideas:
1. Chunky Black Boots + Jorts
Style Notes: For a more laid-back look, this chunky black boots,