Trust Charli XCX to touch down in the chicest, albeit entirely rule-breaking, airport outfit I've seen all season. Ignoring virtually every conventional airport-dressing "do", the singer skipped comfortable track pants and ubiquitous leggings, left cushioned trainers and slip-on Uggs at home and didn't even bother with a wheeled cabin bag. Instead, Charli created a cool-girl travel formula I'd happily wear through Heathrow myself.
Starting with the anti-leggings trouser trend I really didn't expect, Charli ignored every comfort-first travel recommendation and boarded her European-bound flight in a pair of black flared jeans. Skimming the frame before kicking out at the hem, they're hardly the relaxed silhouette most frequent flyers gravitate towards, but they certainly make for a polished look.
Lengthening her silhouette, the singer paired them with sleek black pointed-toe heeled boots. Again, not the most obvious airport choice—particularly when navigating security queues—but the elegant footwear injected a confidence that feels entirely in keeping with Charli's irreverent sense of style.
Latest Videos From
In one final styling move that's genuinely influenced how I'm thinking about airport dressing, Charli bypassed the standard carry-on suitcase altogether, opting instead for Chanel's Large Tote (£8520) as her travel companion.
Already favoured by some of fashion's chicest dressers, I've been spotting this capacious handbag everywhere lately. A staple in both Kylie Jenner's and Hailey Bieber's wardrobes, the oversized black holdall offers a sophisticated alternative to traditional luggage.
Whilst it may lack the practicality of wheels, the XXL tote more than makes up for it with generous storage space, making it a surprisingly viable option for everything from weekend breaks to longer-haul trips.
Unexpectedly inspired by Charli's rule-breaking airport outfit, I've rounded up the best bags, jeans and shoes to recreate her travel look below.
Shop Charli-Inspired Bags, Jeans and Shoe:
Chanel
Large Tote
Shop the bag Charli, Kylie and Hailey love.
H&M
Flared High Jeans
These also come in three other shades.
Massimo Dutti
Leather High Heel Ankle Boots
Wear these with flared jeans or style with sleek tailored trousers.
Mango
Leather Maxi Shopper Bag
Every great wardrobe starts with an oversized tote.
Mango
Violet Flared High-Rise Jeans
Style with pointed-toe heels to get Charli's look.
Staud
Wally Leather Ankle Boots
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
H&M
Oversized Tote
Add a rich pop of colour to your summer rotation.
Marks & Spencer
Magic Shaping High Waisted Slim Flare Jeans
These come in four different leg lengths so you can find your perfect fit.
Whistles
Black Pointed Heeled Boot
Sleek black ankle boots are always a smart wardrobe addition.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.