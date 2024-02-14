Sofia Richie Just Made Leggings Look Elegant at Fashion Week

Sofia Richie, who recently announced her pregnancy via Vogue, has become a mainstay at NYFW. Richie attended a few of the shows earlier this week looking as elegant as ever and was even captured wearing a casual legging look on the streets of New York. That said, she hardly looked as if she was coming from a workout. Richie even gives her signature elegant spin to leggings.

The leggings Richie opted for on this occasion are a classic: ALO's ALOsoft Lounge Leggings. The high-waisted leggings are lightly compressive yet wildly soft and comfortable. (I own several pairs myself and can vouch.) They're a great option for workouts and travel days, but by pairing them with a long trench coat and chic accessories, she proved they're even more versatile than we all realized. Even opting to pair them with chunky sneakers, Richie looked as sophisticated as can be.

With that, scroll on to shop her exact Alo leggings for yourself, along with more of its popular Alosoft leggings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sofia Richie: Khaite Minnie Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat ($3200) and Simona Bag ($2100); Alo High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Leggings ($108); Stuart Weitzman SW Leather Trainer Sneakers ($295); Saint Laurent SL M94 Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($560)

