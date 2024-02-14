Sofia Richie Just Made Leggings Look Elegant at Fashion Week

Sofia Richie at NYFW
(Image credit: Getty Images/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)
Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Sofia Richie, who recently announced her pregnancy via Vogue, has become a mainstay at NYFW. Richie attended a few of the shows earlier this week looking as elegant as ever and was even captured wearing a casual legging look on the streets of New York. That said, she hardly looked as if she was coming from a workout. Richie even gives her signature elegant spin to leggings.

The leggings Richie opted for on this occasion are a classic: ALO's ALOsoft Lounge Leggings. The high-waisted leggings are lightly compressive yet wildly soft and comfortable. (I own several pairs myself and can vouch.) They're a great option for workouts and travel days, but by pairing them with a long trench coat and chic accessories, she proved they're even more versatile than we all realized. Even opting to pair them with chunky sneakers, Richie looked as sophisticated as can be.

With that, scroll on to shop her exact Alo leggings for yourself, along with more of its popular Alosoft leggings.

Sofia Richie at NYFW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sofia Richie: Khaite Minnie Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat ($3200) and Simona Bag ($2100); Alo High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Leggings ($108); Stuart Weitzman SW Leather Trainer Sneakers ($295); Saint Laurent SL M94 Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($560)

Shop the Look

High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Leggings
ALO
High-Waist ALOsoft Lounge Leggings in Black

Minnie Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat
Khaite
Minnie Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat

SW Sneakers
Stuart Weitzman
SW Leather Trainer Sneakers

Khaite Simona Bag
Khaite
Simona Shoulder Bag

SL M94 Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
SL M94 Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Shop More ALO ALOsoft Leggings

High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Legging - Athletic Heather Grey
ALO
High-Waist ALOsoft Lounge Leggings in Athletic Heather Grey

Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Legging - Black
ALO
ALOsoft High-Waist 7/8 Highlight Leggings in Black

Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri - Classic Red
ALO
ALOsoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri in Classic Red

Alosoft High-Waist Head Start Legging - Black
ALO
ALOsoft High-Waist Head Start Leggings in Black

Alosoft Ribbed High-Waist Shimmer Legging - Light Grey Iridescent
ALO
ALOsoft Ribbed High-Waist Shimmer Leggings in Light Grey Iridescent

Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri - Black
ALO
ALOsoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri in Black

