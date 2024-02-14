Sofia Richie Just Made Leggings Look Elegant at Fashion Week
Sofia Richie, who recently announced her pregnancy via Vogue, has become a mainstay at NYFW. Richie attended a few of the shows earlier this week looking as elegant as ever and was even captured wearing a casual legging look on the streets of New York. That said, she hardly looked as if she was coming from a workout. Richie even gives her signature elegant spin to leggings.
The leggings Richie opted for on this occasion are a classic: ALO's ALOsoft Lounge Leggings. The high-waisted leggings are lightly compressive yet wildly soft and comfortable. (I own several pairs myself and can vouch.) They're a great option for workouts and travel days, but by pairing them with a long trench coat and chic accessories, she proved they're even more versatile than we all realized. Even opting to pair them with chunky sneakers, Richie looked as sophisticated as can be.
With that, scroll on to shop her exact Alo leggings for yourself, along with more of its popular Alosoft leggings.
On Sofia Richie: Khaite Minnie Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat ($3200) and Simona Bag ($2100); Alo High-Waist Alosoft Lounge Leggings ($108); Stuart Weitzman SW Leather Trainer Sneakers ($295); Saint Laurent SL M94 Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($560)
Shop the Look
Shop More ALO ALOsoft Leggings
I'm Allyson. Nice to meet you! I've been a Who What Wear editor for over eight years, I started with the company as our co-founder Katherine Power's assistant back in 2014. I'm now senior editor and work remotely from Raleigh, North Carolina. Prior to joining Who What Wear, I worked in the entertainment industry at companies like Sony Pictures Television. I'm originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and I have a BFA in musical theater. In terms of my personal-style preferences, I gravitate toward denim, which I love to punch up with accessories and cool outerwear.
-
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing But Knee-High Boots During NYFW
No one does it like her.
By Eliza Huber
-
Blake Lively Wore This Wildly Popular $58 Tank Top to the Super Bowl
We love to see it.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Women Swear By
It goes with everything.
By Eliza Huber
-
Elizabeth Olsen Is Already Wearing Chanel's Next It Shoes
They immediately shot to the top of my wish list.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Florence Pugh Wore the Nervy Trend That's the Antithesis of Skinny Jeans
A bold choice.
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Timeless Heel Trend That French Girls Swear By
It goes with everything.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore Spring's Classiest Trouser and Shoe Pairing
You know I'm going to follow suit.
By Natalie Munro
-
Liza Soberano Makes Stunning Hollywood Debut at Lisa Frankenstein Premiere
Meet the breakout star everyone will soon be talking about.
By Jessica Baker