I've Done the Research—These 5 Elegant Coat Trends Are the Key to Looking Put-Together This Winter
A great coat is a complete game-changer come autumn/winter. Not only is it the difference between feeling the cold bone-deep and confidently bracing low temperatures, but it becomes the focal point of your outfits for months on end. Whatever you're wearing is virtually invisible beneath a heavy coat, so it's important to love the one you choose.
It shouldn't be necessary to re-invest in a coat annually—high-quality versions can last for many years—but if you're facing into winter with a tired and threadbare style hanging in your hallway cupboard, it might be time to freshen things up. And with the diverse array of options out there right now, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect coat to see you through autumn, winter, and into spring.
Inspired to update my own coat collection, I turned to the AW24 runways to discover the elegant coat trends designers are championing. I was delighted to find that the leading styles are functional, wearable and timeless, promising to stick around longer than a single season. Take a look at the top elegant coat trends below, then shop my curation of the best coats to add to your winter wardrobe.
ELEGANT COAT TRENDS FOR WINTER 2024:
1. Scarves & Draping
Style Notes: When scarf coats first appeared on our radar, we didn't expect them to boast such longevity. It's been several seasons now, and designers are still holding the candle for this sophisticated (and highly practical) style. If you're unsure about the built-in scarf look, choose a drapey shawl iteration for a subtle take.
Shop the Trend:
This classy silhouette will elevate all your outfits; from day to night, work to weekend.
2. Black Maxi Coats
Style Notes: Colour theory be damned—everyone looks good in a black wool coat. A longline design will serve as a chic companion for every winter outing, and can be easily broken up with a bright cross-body or colour-block scarf.
Shop the Trend:
3. All-Over Checks
Style Notes: At this time of year, you're bound to have a few check-print pieces in your wardrobe. But for AW24, we're being encouraged to lean in fully to this timeless pattern and opt for a micro- or macro-check coat, either in a versatile neutral or a fun splash of colour.
Shop the Trend:
The belt around the waist will allow you to create some definition.
Bored by neutrals? Enter this stunning coat from Nobody's Child.
4. Statement Shoulders
Style Notes: This year's coats are divided into two camps: soft, dropped shoulders and sharp, angular shoulders. We're particularly excited by the latter, a powerful silhouette that shows you mean business (even if you're wearing track pants and a bobbly knit underneath—who will know?).
Shop the Trend:
It's an investment, but one you'll get years of wear out of.
This one isn't too extreme, which is perfect if you're new to sharp-shouldered look.
5. Classic Pea Coats
Style Notes: Those who feel weighed down by an ankle-skimming cover, meet the pea coat. This short, double-breasted design dates back to the 19th century, invented by the Dutch as part of the navy uniform. 2024 interpretations are far more refined but still carry that timeless air that assures you this is a style worth investing in.
Shop the Trend:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
