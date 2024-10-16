I've Done the Research—These 5 Elegant Coat Trends Are the Key to Looking Put-Together This Winter

By
published
in Features

A great coat is a complete game-changer come autumn/winter. Not only is it the difference between feeling the cold bone-deep and confidently bracing low temperatures, but it becomes the focal point of your outfits for months on end. Whatever you're wearing is virtually invisible beneath a heavy coat, so it's important to love the one you choose.

It shouldn't be necessary to re-invest in a coat annually—high-quality versions can last for many years—but if you're facing into winter with a tired and threadbare style hanging in your hallway cupboard, it might be time to freshen things up. And with the diverse array of options out there right now, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect coat to see you through autumn, winter, and into spring.

Inspired to update my own coat collection, I turned to the AW24 runways to discover the elegant coat trends designers are championing. I was delighted to find that the leading styles are functional, wearable and timeless, promising to stick around longer than a single season. Take a look at the top elegant coat trends below, then shop my curation of the best coats to add to your winter wardrobe.

1. Scarves & Draping

Elegant coat trends: shawl coats on the AW24 runways

(Image credit: Angel Schlesser; Mame Kurogouchi; Jil Sander; Chloé via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: When scarf coats first appeared on our radar, we didn't expect them to boast such longevity. It's been several seasons now, and designers are still holding the candle for this sophisticated (and highly practical) style. If you're unsure about the built-in scarf look, choose a drapey shawl iteration for a subtle take.

Shop the Trend:

Mango Detachable Scarf Wool Coat
Mango
Detachable Scarf Wool Coat

Mango's new collection might just be its best ever.

Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket
TOTEME
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket

The scarf coat that ignited our love of scarf coats.

Shawl-Collar Coat
Arket
Shawl-Collar Coat

This classy silhouette will elevate all your outfits; from day to night, work to weekend.

Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

Every Who What Wear editor wants this coat.

2. Black Maxi Coats

Elegant coat trends: black coats on the AW24 runways

(Image credit: Givenchy; Max Mara; Gauchere; Acne Studios via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Colour theory be damned—everyone looks good in a black wool coat. A longline design will serve as a chic companion for every winter outing, and can be easily broken up with a bright cross-body or colour-block scarf.

Shop the Trend:

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

The Frankie Shop always gets it right.

Oversized Maxi Coat
H&M
Oversized Maxi Coat

This with black knee-high boots and a clutch? Chic, chic, chic.

Indra Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Coat
THE ROW
Indra Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Coat

A love-forever kind of coat.

Morgan Funnel Neck Coat
Whistles
Morgan Funnel Neck Coat

The funnel neck is also a trend this season.

3. All-Over Checks

Elegant coat trends: check coats on the AW24 runways

(Image credit: Chanel; Balmain; Chloé; Burberry via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: At this time of year, you're bound to have a few check-print pieces in your wardrobe. But for AW24, we're being encouraged to lean in fully to this timeless pattern and opt for a micro- or macro-check coat, either in a versatile neutral or a fun splash of colour.

Shop the Trend:

Cotswolds Coat
Reformation
Cotswolds Coat

This will keep you warm and stylish.

24S Bottega Veneta Ample-Fit Coat
Bottega Veneta
Long Ample-Fit Coat

Already a bestseller, this one is likely to sell out soon.

British Pure Wool Double Breasted Wrap Coat
JAEGER
British Pure Wool Double Breasted Wrap Coat

The belt around the waist will allow you to create some definition.

Oversized Red Check Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat
Nobody's Child
Oversized Red Check Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat

Bored by neutrals? Enter this stunning coat from Nobody's Child.

4. Statement Shoulders

Elegant coat trends: power shoulders on AW24 runways

(Image credit: Balmain; Carven; Rabanne; Stella McCartney via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: This year's coats are divided into two camps: soft, dropped shoulders and sharp, angular shoulders. We're particularly excited by the latter, a powerful silhouette that shows you mean business (even if you're wearing track pants and a bobbly knit underneath—who will know?).

Shop the Trend:

Edmont Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
NILI LOTAN
Edmont Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

It's an investment, but one you'll get years of wear out of.

Wool Maxi City Coat | Chocolate
Jigsaw
Wool Maxi City Coat | Chocolate

This one isn't too extreme, which is perfect if you're new to sharp-shouldered look.

Willow Overcoat
Beaumont
Willow Overcoat

All the ’80s vibes.

Petites Lucas Coat
Reformation
Petites Lucas Coat

Under 5'4"? Look no further for your new favourite coat.

5. Classic Pea Coats

Elegant coat trends: pea coats on the AW24 runways

(Image credit: Gucci; Chanel; Prada; Max Mara via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Those who feel weighed down by an ankle-skimming cover, meet the pea coat. This short, double-breasted design dates back to the 19th century, invented by the Dutch as part of the navy uniform. 2024 interpretations are far more refined but still carry that timeless air that assures you this is a style worth investing in.

Shop the Trend:

Pea Coat
H&M
Pea Coat

Pick this up in camel, charcoal or black.

Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Pea Coat
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Pea Coat

I love the slightly slouchy fit of this one.

Tailored Wool Pea Coat
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Pea Coat

Beautifully tailored for a classic fit.

Mango Wool double-breasted coat with buttons
Mango
Wool Double-Breasted Coat With Buttons

A fresh option for dreary winter days.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

