I've Done the Research—These 5 Elegant Coat Trends Are the Key to Looking Put-Together This Winter

A great coat is a complete game-changer come autumn/winter. Not only is it the difference between feeling the cold bone-deep and confidently bracing low temperatures, but it becomes the focal point of your outfits for months on end. Whatever you're wearing is virtually invisible beneath a heavy coat, so it's important to love the one you choose.

It shouldn't be necessary to re-invest in a coat annually—high-quality versions can last for many years—but if you're facing into winter with a tired and threadbare style hanging in your hallway cupboard, it might be time to freshen things up. And with the diverse array of options out there right now, you shouldn't have any trouble finding the perfect coat to see you through autumn, winter, and into spring.

Inspired to update my own coat collection, I turned to the AW24 runways to discover the elegant coat trends designers are championing. I was delighted to find that the leading styles are functional, wearable and timeless, promising to stick around longer than a single season. Take a look at the top elegant coat trends below, then shop my curation of the best coats to add to your winter wardrobe.

ELEGANT COAT TRENDS FOR WINTER 2024:

1. Scarves & Draping

(Image credit: Angel Schlesser; Mame Kurogouchi; Jil Sander; Chloé via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: When scarf coats first appeared on our radar, we didn't expect them to boast such longevity. It's been several seasons now, and designers are still holding the candle for this sophisticated (and highly practical) style. If you're unsure about the built-in scarf look, choose a drapey shawl iteration for a subtle take.

Shop the Trend:

Mango Detachable Scarf Wool Coat £230 SHOP NOW Mango's new collection might just be its best ever.

TOTEME Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket £810 SHOP NOW The scarf coat that ignited our love of scarf coats.

Arket Shawl-Collar Coat £279 SHOP NOW This classy silhouette will elevate all your outfits; from day to night, work to weekend.

COS Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat £300 SHOP NOW Every Who What Wear editor wants this coat.

2. Black Maxi Coats

(Image credit: Givenchy; Max Mara; Gauchere; Acne Studios via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Colour theory be damned—everyone looks good in a black wool coat. A longline design will serve as a chic companion for every winter outing, and can be easily broken up with a bright cross-body or colour-block scarf.

Shop the Trend:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat £461 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop always gets it right.

H&M Oversized Maxi Coat £75 SHOP NOW This with black knee-high boots and a clutch? Chic, chic, chic.

THE ROW Indra Oversized Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Coat £4390 SHOP NOW A love-forever kind of coat.

Whistles Morgan Funnel Neck Coat £329 SHOP NOW The funnel neck is also a trend this season.

3. All-Over Checks

(Image credit: Chanel; Balmain; Chloé; Burberry via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: At this time of year, you're bound to have a few check-print pieces in your wardrobe. But for AW24, we're being encouraged to lean in fully to this timeless pattern and opt for a micro- or macro-check coat, either in a versatile neutral or a fun splash of colour.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Cotswolds Coat £428 SHOP NOW This will keep you warm and stylish.

Bottega Veneta Long Ample-Fit Coat £2420 SHOP NOW Already a bestseller, this one is likely to sell out soon.

JAEGER British Pure Wool Double Breasted Wrap Coat £350 SHOP NOW The belt around the waist will allow you to create some definition.

Nobody's Child Oversized Red Check Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat £249 SHOP NOW Bored by neutrals? Enter this stunning coat from Nobody's Child.

4. Statement Shoulders

(Image credit: Balmain; Carven; Rabanne; Stella McCartney via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: This year's coats are divided into two camps: soft, dropped shoulders and sharp, angular shoulders. We're particularly excited by the latter, a powerful silhouette that shows you mean business (even if you're wearing track pants and a bobbly knit underneath—who will know?).

Shop the Trend:

NILI LOTAN Edmont Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat £2340 SHOP NOW It's an investment, but one you'll get years of wear out of.

Jigsaw Wool Maxi City Coat | Chocolate £385 SHOP NOW This one isn't too extreme, which is perfect if you're new to sharp-shouldered look.

Beaumont Willow Overcoat £165 SHOP NOW All the ’80s vibes.

Reformation Petites Lucas Coat £428 SHOP NOW Under 5'4"? Look no further for your new favourite coat.

5. Classic Pea Coats

(Image credit: Gucci; Chanel; Prada; Max Mara via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Those who feel weighed down by an ankle-skimming cover, meet the pea coat. This short, double-breasted design dates back to the 19th century, invented by the Dutch as part of the navy uniform. 2024 interpretations are far more refined but still carry that timeless air that assures you this is a style worth investing in.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Pea Coat £55 SHOP NOW Pick this up in camel, charcoal or black.

COS Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Pea Coat £225 SHOP NOW I love the slightly slouchy fit of this one.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Pea Coat £245 SHOP NOW Beautifully tailored for a classic fit.

Mango Wool Double-Breasted Coat With Buttons £90 SHOP NOW A fresh option for dreary winter days.