Anya Taylor-Joy's Posh Reformation Shoes Look Like They Cost Triple the Price

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Reformation covers a multitude of wardrobe categories these days, and I regularly shop all of them, but the one I want to focus on right now is shoes. I've been wearing Ref shoes from the very beginning and if you haven't tried them yet, I urge you to as they're wildly comfortable and well-made, but at non-designer price points. And every current trend is present and accounted for each season.

I'm inspired to talk about Reformation shoes at this particular moment because the always chic Anya Taylor-Joy just wore a wildly elegant pair for a night out in London. They're called the Natasha Pumps—a patent leather ankle-strap heel that's incredibly elegant and timeless, and retails for $298 but could honestly pass for a $900 pair. Taylor-Joy opted for the black pair to go with her all-black outfit, but they're also available in wine patent leather (in keeping with the current color trend).

Keep scrolling to shop Taylor-Joy's chic heels along with a few more of Reformation's most elegant shoes.

Anya Taylor-Joy walking in London

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/Getty Images)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Courreges coat; Reformation Natasha Pumps ($298)

Anya Taylor-Joy walking in London

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/Getty Images)

Shop the Shoes

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pumps in Black Patent

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pumps in Wine Patent

Shop More Elegant Reformation Shoes

Whitnee Slingback Heels
Reformation
Whitnee Slingback Heels

Charlie Ballet Flat
Reformation
Charlie Ballet Flats

Natanya Pump
Reformation
Natanya Pumps

Maddox Slingback Heel
Reformation
Maddox Slingback Heel

Noreen Slingback Pump
Reformation
Noreen Slingback Pump

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandals

Helena T-Strap Pump
Reformation
Helena T-Strap Pumps

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mules

Heather Block Heeled Mule
Reformation
Heather Block Heeled Mules

Explore More:
Reformation
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸