Anya Taylor-Joy's Posh Reformation Shoes Look Like They Cost Triple the Price

Reformation covers a multitude of wardrobe categories these days, and I regularly shop all of them, but the one I want to focus on right now is shoes. I've been wearing Ref shoes from the very beginning and if you haven't tried them yet, I urge you to as they're wildly comfortable and well-made, but at non-designer price points. And every current trend is present and accounted for each season.

I'm inspired to talk about Reformation shoes at this particular moment because the always chic Anya Taylor-Joy just wore a wildly elegant pair for a night out in London. They're called the Natasha Pumps—a patent leather ankle-strap heel that's incredibly elegant and timeless, and retails for $298 but could honestly pass for a $900 pair. Taylor-Joy opted for the black pair to go with her all-black outfit, but they're also available in wine patent leather (in keeping with the current color trend).

Keep scrolling to shop Taylor-Joy's chic heels along with a few more of Reformation's most elegant shoes.

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/Getty Images)

On Anya Taylor-Joy: Courreges coat; Reformation Natasha Pumps ($298)

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/Getty Images)

Shop the Shoes

Reformation Natasha Pumps in Black Patent $298 SHOP NOW

Reformation Natasha Pumps in Wine Patent $298 SHOP NOW

