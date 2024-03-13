30 Reformation Dresses and Shoes That Are Sure to Go Viral by Summer
I honestly don't know what I wore during summer before Reformation existed (or year-round for that matter). The highly influential and beloved brand remains as popular as ever, and we're reaching the time of year when everyone will be trying to get their hands on summery Ref dresses for sunny vacations, parties, and everything in between. Year after year, we see certain Reformation dresses go viral, and I've been shopping at Reformation long enough (as in, since the very beginning) to know which are destined for stardom. And just for fun, I'm adding shoes into the mix for this roundup and chose the pairs that I predict will be the most coveted for summer 2024.
If you haven't tried Reformation shoes yet, as someone who owns multiple pairs, I can assure you they're excellent. The quality is great, they're comfortable, and all of the current season's trends are present and accounted for in the lineup.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my picks for the soon-to-be-viral Reformation dresses and shoes.
The Dresses
This isn't your average linen dress—and that's what I love about it. I predict it'll be sold out in no time.
Proof that Reformation will always have the prettiest dresses on the internet.
Everyone loves a white linen dress, and this is the one I'm putting my money on to go viral.
Everything about this—from the color to the frayed seams—is perfection.
I wouldn't sleep on this one—it just came out and is already nearly sold out in both shades.
A timeless dress in a timeless print. (Pro tip: Pair it with red shoes.)
There's a good chance this dress will make an appearance at the next wedding you attend.
The Shoes
These also come in black satin and almond leather, and I truthfully want them all.
Have you ever seen a prettier simple brown sandal?
These would look stunning with so many of the aforementioned dresses.
Every summer outfit would benefit from these shoes.
Just when I thought I didn't need another pair of Mary Janes.
I have a hunch everyone will be wearing red sandals this summer.
Ref got the satin shoe trend memo and for that I am grateful.
These perfect mules are on their way to me as we speak.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
