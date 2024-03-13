30 Reformation Dresses and Shoes That Are Sure to Go Viral by Summer

I honestly don't know what I wore during summer before Reformation existed (or year-round for that matter). The highly influential and beloved brand remains as popular as ever, and we're reaching the time of year when everyone will be trying to get their hands on summery Ref dresses for sunny vacations, parties, and everything in between. Year after year, we see certain Reformation dresses go viral, and I've been shopping at Reformation long enough (as in, since the very beginning) to know which are destined for stardom. And just for fun, I'm adding shoes into the mix for this roundup and chose the pairs that I predict will be the most coveted for summer 2024.

If you haven't tried Reformation shoes yet, as someone who owns multiple pairs, I can assure you they're excellent. The quality is great, they're comfortable, and all of the current season's trends are present and accounted for in the lineup.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my picks for the soon-to-be-viral Reformation dresses and shoes.

The Dresses

Reformation Isabeli Linen Dress $218 SHOP NOW This isn't your average linen dress—and that's what I love about it. I predict it'll be sold out in no time.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW Proof that Reformation will always have the prettiest dresses on the internet.

Reformation Percy Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW Everyone loves a white linen dress, and this is the one I'm putting my money on to go viral.

Reformation Gracelynn Dress in Vogue $98 SHOP NOW This print is such a vibe.

Reformation Zara Linen Dress in Chianti $218 SHOP NOW Everything about this—from the color to the frayed seams—is perfection.

Reformation Cameilla Knit Dress $218 SHOP NOW I wouldn't sleep on this one—it just came out and is already nearly sold out in both shades.

Reformation Millicent Silk Dress $298 SHOP NOW It's giving Emily Ratajkowski.

Reformation Citron Linen Dress $178 SHOP NOW Nineties minimalism at its finest.

Reformation Beauden Dress in Caviar Dot $178 SHOP NOW A timeless dress in a timeless print. (Pro tip: Pair it with red shoes.)

Reformation Sora Linen Dress in Tomato Check $248 SHOP NOW Which celebrity do you think will wear this first?

Reformation Oren Silk Dress in Navy $328 SHOP NOW Black-tie summer wedding? Found your dress.

Reformation Naomi Knit Dress $198 SHOP NOW This bombshell-worthy dress has so many flattering details.

Reformation Mayve Knit Dress in Black $148 SHOP NOW Nobody does knit dresses like Reformation.

Reformation Aara Silk Dress $328 SHOP NOW There's a good chance this dress will make an appearance at the next wedding you attend.

Reformation Babette Dress $218 SHOP NOW I'd style this exactly like so.

Reformation Elvira Dress $248 SHOP NOW To truly appreciate this dress, you must see the back.

Reformation Tropez Denim Mini Dress $218 SHOP NOW Never underestimate the power of a good denim dress.

Reformation Agustina Dress $278 SHOP NOW This could easily pass for a dress that's three times the price.

The Shoes

Reformation Helena T-Strap Pump in Rosewater Patent $278 SHOP NOW These also come in black satin and almond leather, and I truthfully want them all.

Reformation Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slides in Cafe Satin $148 SHOP NOW Have you ever seen a prettier simple brown sandal?

Reformation Noreen Slingback Pumps in Almond / Alabaster $298 SHOP NOW These would look stunning with so many of the aforementioned dresses.

Reformation Natanya Pumps in Brick Red Leather $298 SHOP NOW Very into this dusty shade of red.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandals in Almond Leather $248 SHOP NOW Every summer outfit would benefit from these shoes.

Reformation Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Black Satin $268 SHOP NOW Just when I thought I didn't need another pair of Mary Janes.

Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandals in Mist Satin $248 SHOP NOW Something blue indeed.

Reformation Vincenza Thong Sandals in Lipstick Leather $168 SHOP NOW I have a hunch everyone will be wearing red sandals this summer.

Reformation Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mules in Seashell Satin $248 SHOP NOW Ref got the satin shoe trend memo and for that I am grateful.

Reformation Grayson Heeled Sandal $298 SHOP NOW What wouldn't these go with?

Reformation Heather Block Heeled Mules in Almond Leather $278 SHOP NOW These perfect mules are on their way to me as we speak.