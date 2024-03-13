30 Reformation Dresses and Shoes That Are Sure to Go Viral by Summer

By Allyson Payer
I honestly don't know what I wore during summer before Reformation existed (or year-round for that matter). The highly influential and beloved brand remains as popular as ever, and we're reaching the time of year when everyone will be trying to get their hands on summery Ref dresses for sunny vacations, parties, and everything in between. Year after year, we see certain Reformation dresses go viral, and I've been shopping at Reformation long enough (as in, since the very beginning) to know which are destined for stardom. And just for fun, I'm adding shoes into the mix for this roundup and chose the pairs that I predict will be the most coveted for summer 2024.

If you haven't tried Reformation shoes yet, as someone who owns multiple pairs, I can assure you they're excellent. The quality is great, they're comfortable, and all of the current season's trends are present and accounted for in the lineup.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop my picks for the soon-to-be-viral Reformation dresses and shoes.

The Dresses

Isabeli Linen Dress
Reformation
Isabeli Linen Dress

This isn't your average linen dress—and that's what I love about it. I predict it'll be sold out in no time.

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

Proof that Reformation will always have the prettiest dresses on the internet.

Percy Linen Dress
Reformation
Percy Linen Dress

Everyone loves a white linen dress, and this is the one I'm putting my money on to go viral.

Gracelynn Dress
Reformation
Gracelynn Dress in Vogue

This print is such a vibe.

Zara Linen Dress
Reformation
Zara Linen Dress in Chianti

Everything about this—from the color to the frayed seams—is perfection.

Cameilla Knit Dress
Reformation
Cameilla Knit Dress

I wouldn't sleep on this one—it just came out and is already nearly sold out in both shades.

Millicent Silk Dress
Reformation
Millicent Silk Dress

It's giving Emily Ratajkowski.

Citron Linen Dress
Reformation
Citron Linen Dress

Nineties minimalism at its finest.

Beauden Dress
Reformation
Beauden Dress in Caviar Dot

A timeless dress in a timeless print. (Pro tip: Pair it with red shoes.)

Sora Linen Dress
Reformation
Sora Linen Dress in Tomato Check

Which celebrity do you think will wear this first?

Reformation Oren Silk Dress
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress in Navy

Black-tie summer wedding? Found your dress.

Naomi Knit Dress
Reformation
Naomi Knit Dress

This bombshell-worthy dress has so many flattering details.

Mayve Knit Dress
Reformation
Mayve Knit Dress in Black

Nobody does knit dresses like Reformation.

Aara Silk Dress
Reformation
Aara Silk Dress

There's a good chance this dress will make an appearance at the next wedding you attend.

Babette Dress
Reformation
Babette Dress

I'd style this exactly like so.

Elvira Dress
Reformation
Elvira Dress

To truly appreciate this dress, you must see the back.

Tropez Denim Mini Dress
Reformation
Tropez Denim Mini Dress

Never underestimate the power of a good denim dress.

Agustina Dress
Reformation
Agustina Dress

This could easily pass for a dress that's three times the price.

The Shoes

Helena T-Strap Pump
Reformation
Helena T-Strap Pump in Rosewater Patent

These also come in black satin and almond leather, and I truthfully want them all.

Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slide
Reformation
Joey Asymmetrical Flat Slides in Cafe Satin

Have you ever seen a prettier simple brown sandal?

Noreen Slingback Pump
Reformation
Noreen Slingback Pumps in Almond / Alabaster

These would look stunning with so many of the aforementioned dresses.

Natanya Pump
Reformation
Natanya Pumps in Brick Red Leather

Very into this dusty shade of red.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandals in Almond Leather

Every summer outfit would benefit from these shoes.

Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Reformation
Mariella Mary Jane Ballet Flats in Black Satin

Just when I thought I didn't need another pair of Mary Janes.

Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandals in Mist Satin

Something blue indeed.

Vincenza Thong Sandal
Reformation
Vincenza Thong Sandals in Lipstick Leather

I have a hunch everyone will be wearing red sandals this summer.

Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mule
Reformation
Winnie Peep Toe Heeled Mules in Seashell Satin

Ref got the satin shoe trend memo and for that I am grateful.

Grayson Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Grayson Heeled Sandal

What wouldn't these go with?

Heather Block Heeled Mule
Reformation
Heather Block Heeled Mules in Almond Leather

These perfect mules are on their way to me as we speak.

Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mule
Reformation
Waldorf Kitten Heeled Mules in Wine Patent

The color of the season.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

