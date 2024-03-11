Gigi Hadid Wore the Skirt Trend Everyone Will Trade Miniskirts for This Spring
Last week, as Paris Fashion Week was wrapping up for the season, Gigi Hadid hosted a Miu Miu party (fittingly, as she's the face of the brand). For the occasion, she wore a Miu Miu outfit that she could've easily walked the S/S 24 runway in. It consisted of a polo-neck cardigan, a tank top, sheer tights, kitten heels, and—last but not least—a low-rise pencil skirt (accented by a belt and exposed logo underwear).
As you know, miniskirts have been the reigning skirt style over the past several seasons, but knee-length pencil skirts are the new trend on the scene that's coming to steal miniskirt's thunder (thanks in large part to Miu Miu, actually), and fashion people and celebrities such as Hadid have been embracing it. Knee-length pencil skirts (especially low-rise ones) have that '90s minimalist look that's very popular right now. And as Hadid proves, depending on how you style the trend, knee-length skirts needn't be thought of as frumpy in the least.
Convinced? Keep scrolling to see how Hadid styled her knee-length Miu Miu skirt and shop the trend for yourself.
On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu cardigan, skirt, belt, bag, and shoes
Shop Chic Pencil Skirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
