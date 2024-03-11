Gigi Hadid Wore the Skirt Trend Everyone Will Trade Miniskirts for This Spring

Last week, as Paris Fashion Week was wrapping up for the season, Gigi Hadid hosted a Miu Miu party (fittingly, as she's the face of the brand). For the occasion, she wore a Miu Miu outfit that she could've easily walked the S/S 24 runway in. It consisted of a polo-neck cardigan, a tank top, sheer tights, kitten heels, and—last but not least—a low-rise pencil skirt (accented by a belt and exposed logo underwear).

As you know, miniskirts have been the reigning skirt style over the past several seasons, but knee-length pencil skirts are the new trend on the scene that's coming to steal miniskirt's thunder (thanks in large part to Miu Miu, actually), and fashion people and celebrities such as Hadid have been embracing it. Knee-length pencil skirts (especially low-rise ones) have that '90s minimalist look that's very popular right now. And as Hadid proves, depending on how you style the trend, knee-length skirts needn't be thought of as frumpy in the least.

Convinced? Keep scrolling to see how Hadid styled her knee-length Miu Miu skirt and shop the trend for yourself.

Gigi Hadid wearing Miu Miu

(Image credit: Best Image/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu cardigan, skirt, belt, bag, and shoes

Shop Chic Pencil Skirts

Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt
Reformation
Rina Low Waisted Linen Skirt

No. 2 Pencil® Skirt in Italian Stretch Wool
J.Crew
No. 2 Pencil Skirt in Italian Stretch Wool

Pencil Skirt With Rome-Knit Opening - Women
Mango
Pencil Skirt With Rome-Knit Opening

Paige skirt
Paige
Siren Denim Skirt

Susana Monaco, Faux Leather Pencil Skirt
Susana Monaco
Faux Leather Pencil Skirt

Tweed Pencil Skirt
Miu Miu
Tweed Pencil Skirt

Seamed Skirt
Halogen
Seamed Skirt

Stretch-Ponte Midi Skirt
Saint Laurent
Stretch-Ponte Midi Skirt

