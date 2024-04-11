Olivia Rodrigo Just Found the Next It Shoes to Wear With Dresses

Luckily for us, Olivia Rodrigo has been out and about in NYC all week, as her Guts World Tour took her to Madison Square Garden. And that means there are lots of off-duty outfits for us to analyze. One such look that she wore in the city yesterday really stood out to me, as the simple combination of pieces made for an ideal spring outfit.

It consisted of a white floral-print slip dress, which Rodrigo paired with a vintage red Coach bag. To top things off, she wore a pair of old-school boots that made me do a bit of a double take, as they looked vintage, but were they? Upon further investigation, I found that the boots were Frye's Campus Boots, made of worn tan leather. The chunky boots feature a stacked heel and are utterly devoid of bells and whistles. They provided a rugged contrast to Rodrigo's sweet dress that worked beautifully.

For a little context, Frye's Campus Boots were initially introduced in 1860, and a full century later in the 1960s, the brand reintroduced them. Frye is still making the boots today, proving just how timeless they are. And now they have the celebrity stamp of approval. Given this, I don't think Rodrigo is the last fashion girl we'll see wearing the boots with dresses this season. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Olivia Rodrigo: vintage Coach bag; Le Specs Work It! Sunglasses ($69); Frye Campus Knee High Boots ($458)

