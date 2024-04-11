Olivia Rodrigo Just Found the Next It Shoes to Wear With Dresses
Luckily for us, Olivia Rodrigo has been out and about in NYC all week, as her Guts World Tour took her to Madison Square Garden. And that means there are lots of off-duty outfits for us to analyze. One such look that she wore in the city yesterday really stood out to me, as the simple combination of pieces made for an ideal spring outfit.
It consisted of a white floral-print slip dress, which Rodrigo paired with a vintage red Coach bag. To top things off, she wore a pair of old-school boots that made me do a bit of a double take, as they looked vintage, but were they? Upon further investigation, I found that the boots were Frye's Campus Boots, made of worn tan leather. The chunky boots feature a stacked heel and are utterly devoid of bells and whistles. They provided a rugged contrast to Rodrigo's sweet dress that worked beautifully.
For a little context, Frye's Campus Boots were initially introduced in 1860, and a full century later in the 1960s, the brand reintroduced them. Frye is still making the boots today, proving just how timeless they are. And now they have the celebrity stamp of approval. Given this, I don't think Rodrigo is the last fashion girl we'll see wearing the boots with dresses this season. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.
On Olivia Rodrigo: vintage Coach bag; Le Specs Work It! Sunglasses ($69); Frye Campus Knee High Boots ($458)
Shop the Look
Shop More Frye Campus Boots
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
