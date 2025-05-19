The game of musical chairs among creative directors isn't over just yet. The latest change stirring the fashion world is Pierpaolo Piccioli taking the creative director position at Balenciaga, following Demna's surprising departure to lead Gucci.

Piccioli, known for rejuvenating couture at Valentino with his poetic silhouettes and deep appreciation for craftsmanship, represents a significant shift from Demna's edgy, dystopian approach. While Balenciaga has defined itself over recent years with oversize streetwear and avant-garde pieces, Piccioli introduces a sense of understated beauty and deliberate elegance. Anticipate architectural tailoring, softened shapes, and a transition away from logo mania to designs that indicate luxury through technique rather than branding. Though his aesthetic may seem vastly different from Balenciaga's recent identity, Piccioli's understanding of form and silhouette resonates with the house's Cristóbal era.

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

Francesca Bellettini, Kering's Deputy CEO responsible for brand development, provided insight into her decision to appoint Piccioli as the creative head. "He is one of the most talented and celebrated designers of today," Bellettini said in a statement. "His mastery of Haute Couture, his creative voice, and his passion for savoir-faire made him the ideal choice for the House."

As for Piccioli's thoughts? "Balenciaga is what it is today thanks to all the people who have paved the way," he said in Monday's release. "In all its phases, while constantly evolving and changing, it has never lost track of the House’s aesthetic values. What I am receiving is a brand full of possibilities that is incredibly fascinating. I must first and foremost thank Demna; I’ve always admired his talent and vision. I couldn’t ask for a better passing of the torch."

One thing's clear: Piccioli's Balenciaga won't try to out-Demna Demna. Instead, it will focus on a more introspective, refined vision—an evolution that will redefine what "cool" looks like in 2025. The first Balenciaga collection under Pierpaolo Piccioli’s creative direction will be unveiled in October 2025.

The Best of Pierpaolo Piccioli's Valentino

Valentino F/W 24 Ready-to-Wear (Image credit: ImaxTree)

Valentino F/W 23 Haute Couture (Image credit: ImaxTree)

Valentino F/W 22 Ready-to-Wear (Image credit: ImaxTree)

Valentino S/S 22 Haute Couture (Image credit: ImaxTree)

Valentino S/S 21 Haute Couture (Image credit: ImaxTree)

Valentino S/S 19 Menswear (Image credit: ImaxTree)