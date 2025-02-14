I'm Sidelining My Black Blazer for This Trendier Color Cosigned by Sézane and Mango

The only thing I love more than award season? Tomato season! This time of year, we're getting a double dose on the red carpet. Most recently, Academy Award nominee Mikey Madison was spotted at the BAFTA 2025 Rising Star Party wearing an archival Giorgio Armani dress and blazer that had heads turning.

On Mikey Madison: Giorgio Armani blazer and dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes

Reminiscent of the tomato girl aesthetic of summer 2023, Madison's version of the hue is decidedly more daring—think fiery instead of sweet. It's more akin to the rich variety that goes into marinara sauce than the carefree slices that come with a caprese salad. Obviously, as a tomato lover and Anora stan, I'm 100% here for this fresh take on the trend.

Recently, several designer labels have released collections in food-inspired hues, including olive, butter, and chocolate mousse. However, it is the tomato that has been embraced by the broader market, including striking red power blazers from Mango and Sézane. Keep scrolling to shop their takes on the trend (including matching suit pants!), plus several more rich red blazers to wear on repeat for the rest of the month. After all, love is in the air, Valentine's Day is today, and the countdown to Oscar night is officially on.

Shop Tomato-Red Blazers

Sézane Michele Jacket $230 SHOP NOW FYI, it's "tomate" in French.

Zara Tailored Double Breasted Blazer $90 SHOP NOW Double breasted feels twice as bold.

Marella Domizia Single Button Blazer $555 SHOP NOW Go ahead—strike a power pose.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool Flannel Blazer $345 $259 SHOP NOW A classic at 25% off? Get it while it's hot!

Boss Slim-Fit Blazer in Wool $599 SHOP NOW For the days when you want to dress like a boss.

Dries Van Noten Double-Breasted Wool Blazer $1595 SHOP NOW With this double-breasted Dries number, you might not even need the minidress!