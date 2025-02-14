I'm Sidelining My Black Blazer for This Trendier Color Cosigned by Sézane and Mango
The only thing I love more than award season? Tomato season! This time of year, we're getting a double dose on the red carpet. Most recently, Academy Award nominee Mikey Madison was spotted at the BAFTA 2025 Rising Star Party wearing an archival Giorgio Armani dress and blazer that had heads turning.
On Mikey Madison: Giorgio Armani blazer and dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes
Reminiscent of the tomato girl aesthetic of summer 2023, Madison's version of the hue is decidedly more daring—think fiery instead of sweet. It's more akin to the rich variety that goes into marinara sauce than the carefree slices that come with a caprese salad. Obviously, as a tomato lover and Anora stan, I'm 100% here for this fresh take on the trend.
Recently, several designer labels have released collections in food-inspired hues, including olive, butter, and chocolate mousse. However, it is the tomato that has been embraced by the broader market, including striking red power blazers from Mango and Sézane. Keep scrolling to shop their takes on the trend (including matching suit pants!), plus several more rich red blazers to wear on repeat for the rest of the month. After all, love is in the air, Valentine's Day is today, and the countdown to Oscar night is officially on.
Shop Tomato-Red Blazers
This blazer pairs perfectly with the matching vest and wide-leg trousers.
With this double-breasted Dries number, you might not even need the minidress!
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
