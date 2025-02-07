I'm Sorry But I Think This It Girl-Approved Bag Color Trend Is Even Better Than Burgundy
I don't know about you but I'm very much enjoying Mikey Madison's awards season wardrobe. The Oscar-nominated (for her starring role in Anora) It girl has been busy promoting the film, and her outfits for each appearance have been spot-on and filled with wearable trends. (Kudos to stylist Jamie Mizrahi.)
While out in London earlier this week, Madison was photographed wearing a sophisticated all-black outfit, accented with a bag in one of my personal favorite color trends: olive green. (It's worth noting that Madison's coat and shoes were also olive green.) As you're probably aware, burgundy bags were practically all anyone could talk about last year. They're certainly chic and still very much a trend, but I find olive green bags to be even more timeless and versatile. They'll look just as appropriate in the summer as they do in the middle of winter.
With that, keep scrolling to follow Mikey Madison's lead and shop some of my favorite olive green bags on the market.
On Mikey Madison: Ferragamo Front Flap Crossbody Bag ($2450) and shoes
Shop Olive Green Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
