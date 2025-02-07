I'm Sorry But I Think This It Girl-Approved Bag Color Trend Is Even Better Than Burgundy

I don't know about you but I'm very much enjoying Mikey Madison's awards season wardrobe. The Oscar-nominated (for her starring role in Anora) It girl has been busy promoting the film, and her outfits for each appearance have been spot-on and filled with wearable trends. (Kudos to stylist Jamie Mizrahi.)

While out in London earlier this week, Madison was photographed wearing a sophisticated all-black outfit, accented with a bag in one of my personal favorite color trends: olive green. (It's worth noting that Madison's coat and shoes were also olive green.) As you're probably aware, burgundy bags were practically all anyone could talk about last year. They're certainly chic and still very much a trend, but I find olive green bags to be even more timeless and versatile. They'll look just as appropriate in the summer as they do in the middle of winter.

With that, keep scrolling to follow Mikey Madison's lead and shop some of my favorite olive green bags on the market.

Mikey Madison wearing an olive green coat and black dress

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Mikey Madison: Ferragamo Front Flap Crossbody Bag ($2450) and shoes

Shop Olive Green Bags

Le 5 a 7 Ysl Small Hobo in Smooth Supple Leather
Saint Laurent
Le 5 a 7 YSL Small Hobo in Smooth Supple Leather in Light Musk

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag in Leccio Suede

Leather Small Crossbody Bag
Ferragamo
Leather Small Crossbody Bag in Olive Green

Ssense Exclusive Green Bon Bon Bag
St. Agni
Green Bon Bon Bag

Proenza Schouler Slide Bag in Soft Suede
Proenza Schouler
Slide Bag in Soft Suede in Olive

Staud, Maude Bowler Bag in Avocado
Staud
Maude Bowler Bag in Avocado

Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
BOTTEGA VENETA
Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag in Dark Green

Jw Pei Thea Top Handle Bag
JW Pei
Thea Top Handle Bag in Dark Olive

Flamenco Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
Loewe
Flamenco Medium Leather Shoulder Bag in Dark Khaki Green

Voltaire Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Voltaire Mini Leather Shoulder Bag in Green

