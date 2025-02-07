I'm Sorry But I Think This It Girl-Approved Bag Color Trend Is Even Better Than Burgundy

I don't know about you but I'm very much enjoying Mikey Madison's awards season wardrobe. The Oscar-nominated (for her starring role in Anora) It girl has been busy promoting the film, and her outfits for each appearance have been spot-on and filled with wearable trends. (Kudos to stylist Jamie Mizrahi.)

While out in London earlier this week, Madison was photographed wearing a sophisticated all-black outfit, accented with a bag in one of my personal favorite color trends: olive green. (It's worth noting that Madison's coat and shoes were also olive green.) As you're probably aware, burgundy bags were practically all anyone could talk about last year. They're certainly chic and still very much a trend, but I find olive green bags to be even more timeless and versatile. They'll look just as appropriate in the summer as they do in the middle of winter.

With that, keep scrolling to follow Mikey Madison's lead and shop some of my favorite olive green bags on the market.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Mikey Madison: Ferragamo Front Flap Crossbody Bag ($2450) and shoes

Shop Olive Green Bags

Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 YSL Small Hobo in Smooth Supple Leather in Light Musk $2650 SHOP NOW

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag in Leccio Suede $598 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Leather Small Crossbody Bag in Olive Green $2200 SHOP NOW

St. Agni Green Bon Bon Bag $280 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler Slide Bag in Soft Suede in Olive $790 SHOP NOW

Staud Maude Bowler Bag in Avocado $450 $315 SHOP NOW

BOTTEGA VENETA Mini Wallace Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag in Dark Green $2600 SHOP NOW

JW Pei Thea Top Handle Bag in Dark Olive $89 SHOP NOW

Loewe Flamenco Medium Leather Shoulder Bag in Dark Khaki Green $3900 SHOP NOW