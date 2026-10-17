I'm Moving From L.A. to New York—These Are the Staples I'll Wear in Both

L.A. and New York have always felt like opposite worlds to me when it comes to fashion. Los Angeles leans easy, cool, and a bit more polished. New York leans elegant yet streetwear-friendly, and anyone who splits time between the two knows the struggle of creating a wardrobe for both. The smartest bicoastal wardrobes skip the city-specific pieces and stick to staples that work in either place, and few people understand that balance better than Sami Miró.
Miró founded Sami Miro Vintage in Los Angeles about 10 years ago, upcycling vintage denim and thrifted tees into one-of-a-kind pieces that earned her a following among celebrities, stylists, and fashion insiders. Her newest project, The Róse by Sami Miró, is a collaboration with Pacsun that brings her body-first raw-hem designs to everyday basics. Since she recently started splitting her time between L.A. and New York, I had to ask her which pieces she's wearing in both cities. Keep scrolling for her top picks from the collection in her own words.
My Dream Pair of Jeans
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Kitty Low Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans
"Denim is where my design journey began 10 years ago at Sami Miro Vintage, upcycling vintage pairs, and it's still the heart of The Róse's design language. This time, I started from regenerative cotton and designed my two dream pairs, which I now wear nonstop. The detail I spent the most time perfecting was the back pockets: Every curve is placed intentionally to give your eye the illusion of a plump, perky booty. Finished with The Róse's signature mixed-metal buttons and rivets, they feel so high-end."
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The Cool-Girl Sweatsuit
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Sami Zip Up Cropped Hoodie
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Sami Baggy Sweatpants
"Our sweatsuit is designed to shape your body—cozy to wear but with a sexy, put-together look. It's the sweatsuit you can wear out of the house without apologizing. I put my own name on this one because it's my uniform for when I want to be cozy and still look snatched. [It's] a cropped, double-zip hoodie in an organic cotton–blend fleece with dropped shoulders and raw-cut hems so it reads considered and tailored. The double zip lets you open it from the bottom so it moves with a low-rise jean instead of fighting it. I'm just as excited designing a sweatsuit as I am a gown, and this is the proof. The other half of the uniform [is] a baggy, wide-leg sweatpant with a wide ribbed waistband and raw hems cut to sit right on your body instead of swallowing it—just like an elevated trouser. Wear it with the hoodie on a travel day or with a polo, and you're dressed."
The Tank That Goes With Everything
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Karrueche Top
"This is our most elevated night-out style, and it can be worn front or back depending on how much skin you want to show. The fabric is stretchy and durable, and the lace-up back pulls in at the waist because the female form always comes first. Simple from the front and a moment from behind, it earns its place under a hoodie, with a jean, or on its own."
The Layerable Top
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Coco Long Sleeve
"Every wardrobe needs a perfect long-sleeve, and I wanted ours to have a little rebellion in it. The Coco is a slim rib in 97% organic cotton in black, white, or brown, and its raw-cut hems are a nod to Sami Miro Vintage: finished but never too finished. It's the layer you'll wear until it falls apart, which is the whole point. A rose is not disposable. [It's] made to be kept."
The Mini Tee
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Noemie Top
"The Noemie is the everyday mini tee, a refined version of the shrunken tees I used to cut down from thrifted athletic shirts. It's stretchy and fitted, with cap sleeves that shape your shoulders, a crewneck, and raw-cut hems that give the most basic piece in your closet an intentional shape. With the Jack Mini Skirt or the Kitty Jean, it's instantly styled."
A Unique Tank
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Yessica Tank Top
"The Yessica is the tank you already live in, updated with a high V-neck and a Y-shaped back. It's a slim rib in 95% organic cotton with raw-cut hems. With the Kristen Jean or under the Sami Hoodie, it's the easiest piece in the collection to wear every day."
The Perfect Polo
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Everett Polo
"A polo is the most classic piece there is, which is exactly why I wanted to get it right. The Everett comes in black or white and is made to go with everything. Every closet needs one piece that makes you look put-together in 10 seconds. This is it."
Shop More Styles From the Collection
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Kristen Low Rise Baggy Jeans
If you like The Róse jeans, you'll want to see these.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Sami Baggy Sweatpants
The sweatsuit is equally cool in brown.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Theresa Bralette
Since bra tops are having a comeback.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Jack Mini Skirt
A skirt that feels like butter.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Coco Long Sleeve Top
The ideal long-sleeve tee.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Sami Zip Up Cropped Hoodie
This crops at the perfect place.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Everett Polo Shirt
I need this in two colors.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Zahra Halter Top
A halter always turns heads.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Mariel Jean Mini Skirt
So 2000s coded.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Karrueche Top
It's the lace-up detail for me.
The Róse by Sami Miro
The Mirtha Panty
Perfect for sunbathing or showing off underneath a sheer skirt.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.