How Métier Founder Melissa Morris Created an A-List–Approved Luxury Bag Brand

Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful people who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear
"A bag in its most basic form needs to carry things in the way we need them to, and the luxury version should do that the most beautifully," says Melissa Morris, founder of Métier. This philosophy of marrying form and function is the reason her designs can move seamlessly between occasions. Even better? You'll have the confidence that everything you need is in its precise pocket.
Her background in sculpture and business at Emory University helped build her brand ethos. She made her dream of seasonless, timeless bags a reality by launching her own brand in 2015. You wouldn't believe it now, but even with all her experience in the luxury world—working for notable names like Helmut Lang, Armani, Belstaff, and LVMH—she had never designed a bag.
The origin story that began a decade ago shows how truly far Métier has come: Morris' bags have made their way onto Hollywood sets, appearing on the arms of celebrities in award-winning shows like Succession, The Undoing, and The White Lotus. Through the years, she has built a loyal following simply by relying on the unmistakable quality and intentional design of her products and letting word of mouth do the rest.
To achieve this timeless aesthetic, Métier’s pieces are (of course) made in Italy, and each prototype is put through tests that simulate 20 years of wear. This rigorous process ensures the bags age beautifully and that they literally stand the test of time.
Now, with the launch of a bespoke program that lets clients personalize their bags down to the stitching, Morris is constantly expanding on the possibilities of her brand and bringing it into new, exciting territory.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear more from Melissa Morris about her design process, her definition of luxury, and the importance of intuition and determination. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites from Métier.
Lauren Adhav is a freelance fashion editor based in Los Angeles. Originally from Orlando, Florida, she got her start as the beauty and fashion editorial assistant at Cosmopolitan and worked her way up to fashion editor. She contributed to both the website and print issues, pitching new ideas, forecasting trends, covering red carpet events, and informing the overall coverage and brand voice.
After five years in NYC, she moved to Los Angeles. As a freelance fashion editor, she contributes to Cosmo, The Cut, and now Who What Wear. She also spends an unhealthy amount of time online shopping for the perfect piece, and now that she's in L.A., she's rediscovering her soft spot for malls.