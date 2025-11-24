The Stylish People I Know Wear Banana Republic—They'll Love These Chic Items From the 40% Off Black Friday Sale

I'm a Banana Republic fan. And yes, so are the other fashion people in my life. The latest collections have hit, filled with modern silhouettes that anyone with good taste would love. Well, I know style setters are going to be particularly into BR this week because the Black Friday sale just dropped, and it's epic.
From November 24 through November 29, you can take 40% off all regular-priced items, including cashmere (yes, you read that correctly) and BR shoes and bags.
Below, I rounded up the best items from the Banana Republic Black Friday sale that I know the chic people in my life will love and that I think you'll be into as well. Keep scrolling to shop gorgeous sweaters, forward coats, elevated basics, and more.
Lightweight Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
This sweater is in my cart.
Double-Faced Top Coat
Italian Merino-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
I'm loving this silhouette.
Sock Booties
Relaxed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
You'll get so much wear out of this sweater.
Everywhere Ponte Stirrup Legging
Italian Wool-Blend Top Coat
Jersey & Taffeta Halter Maxi Dress
Italian Alpaca-Blend Sweater Polo
Leather Moc-Toe Loafers
I have the men's version of these loafers, and I live in them.
The Everyday Wide-Leg Flannel Pants
I'm really into pinstripes this season.
The Fireside Sweater
Fuzzy Italian Wool-Blend Top Coat
The Icon Classic Wide-Leg Jean
Boyfriend Italian Flannel Blazer
Cotton-Silk Crew-Neck Sweater
Leather Essential Clogs
Sculpted Ribbed Sweater Maxi Dress
Gorgeous with knee-high boots.
Italian Merino-Blend Mixed-Stitch Sweater
Also adding this sweater to my cart.
The Oversized Shirt
Can't go wrong with an oversize shirt.