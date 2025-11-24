The Stylish People I Know Wear Banana Republic—They'll Love These Chic Items From the 40% Off Black Friday Sale

Even the cashmere is on sale.

Banana Republic Black Friday Sale
(Image credit: @taniasarin; Wearing: Banana Republic)
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

I'm a Banana Republic fan. And yes, so are the other fashion people in my life. The latest collections have hit, filled with modern silhouettes that anyone with good taste would love. Well, I know style setters are going to be particularly into BR this week because the Black Friday sale just dropped, and it's epic.

From November 24 through November 29, you can take 40% off all regular-priced items, including cashmere (yes, you read that correctly) and BR shoes and bags.

Below, I rounded up the best items from the Banana Republic Black Friday sale that I know the chic people in my life will love and that I think you'll be into as well. Keep scrolling to shop gorgeous sweaters, forward coats, elevated basics, and more.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸