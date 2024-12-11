Blake Lively, Sofia Richie, and More Stylish Women Know These Jeans Are Better Than Designer
There are certain fashion secrets that really stylish women accumulate throughout their lives, and sometimes, when we're really lucky, they share them with the world. Levi's long-beloved 501 jeans are one such not-so-secret secret. Though the denim style has been around for over 150 years—the patent was filed on May 20, 1873—501s have somehow remained an IYKYK wardrobe item. Basically, cool, chic people know that 501s are elite and far superior to designer denim. Unlike in other sartorial genres, you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars to buy great jeans—$98 is all you need.
On Blake Lively: Bode shirt; Levi's 501 Jeans ($98); Marc Jacobs The Kiki Platform Mary Jane Heels ($450); Chanel bag
Of the many members in their fan club, some modern-day standouts are Sofia Richie Grainge, Hailey Bieber, and Blake Lively, with the latter wearing a vintage pair alongside Dorothy-esque red sequin Marc Jacobs platforms, blue socks, and a white blazer. She finished off the look, worn to a Universal Pictures screening of Wicked at Metrograph in New York City, with an embroidered white Bode shirt and matching Chanel flap bag. Lively's worth millions, meaning she could afford any pair of designer jeans she could ever want, yet she chose one of the most affordable and reliable denim options on the planet. Why? Because they're that good.
In recent years, celebs have more and more relied on Levi's for their denim, with Richie Grainge styling a vintage, slouchy pair back in 2023 with a white boyfriend tee and butter-yellow Bottega Veneta Andiamo bag. Around the same time, Bieber posted on Instagram wearing a pair with her favorite Jil Sander square-toe loafers, a black sweater, and an extra-long Saint Laurent black coat. Through the style's long history, the likes of Pamela Anderson, Princess Diana, former President Barack Obama, Madonna, James Dean, Cindy Crawford, Kendall Jenner, and so many more have picked 501s over all other denim options.
On Sofia Richie Grainge: Levi's jeans; Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo Bag ($4500)
On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent coat; Levi's jeans; Jil Sander shoes
Convinced yet? Scroll down to shop our favorite pairs of jeans from Levi's.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
