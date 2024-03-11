Sofia Richie's Stylist Just Designed the Prettiest Spring Pieces Under $200
If you're not usually wowed by the latest celeb or designer collab, then now would be a good time to take a seat, because Bloomingdale's Aqua x Liat Baruch just debuted, and it is one limited-edition collection that you won't want to miss.
The 28-piece ready-to-wear line exemplifies the quiet luxury aesthetic that has taken fashion by storm, with an assortment of products in luxe cashmere, silk, tweed, crochet, and sequin fabrics in a classic and approachable color palette. If that description brings modern It-girl Sofia Richie Grainge to mind, then you'll be delighted to learn that Baruch has been working closely with the Richie family for years. And yes, she was the genius stylist behind all of the incredible looks from that stunning wedding last April in France.
So, now that you get the vibe, it's time to prepare to shop. And,thanks to Who What Wear's Hillary Kerr, we know exactly where to begin. The podcast host recently gushed about the collection's bright red button front midi dress in her most recent newsletter, noting the vintage feel of the gold Schapperelli-esq buttons, as well as the impeccable fit. "It would be a steal at thrice the price," she opined.
Keep scrolling to shop Kerr's favorite piece while it's still in stock, plus more dresses, sandals, and matching sets that are sure to level up any spring wardrobe.
Shop the Aqua x Liat Baruch Collection
Now you can see why this is Kerr's favorite piece from the collection. *Insert Lady in Red emoji here*
This crochet cardi will work with everything in your spring wardrobe.
We love this army green hue—it comes in black, too.
Score these new strappy sandals just in time for spring break!
It comes in black, too.
The perfect white crochet mini, just in time for spring.
Tweed jackets are timeless, but the cropped cut makes this one feel very modern.
Wear it as a matching set, or experiment with separates.
If you think of sequins as neutral, then this sparkly tank goes with everything.
Lace 'em up with your favorite flowy maxi dress or cropped denim.
We can't even begin to count the number of ways we'll wear this chic corseted top over the next few months.
We're fans of making a statement in bold red dresses year-round.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
-
J.Lo Just Wore Sofia Richie's Favorite One-Piece With Viral Platform Uggs
Great minds think alike.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sofia Richie Just Made Leggings Look Elegant at Fashion Week
No surprises here.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sofia Richie Wore the Earring Trend Fashion People Are Ditching Dainty Studs For
High impact.
By Allyson Payer
-
Everywhere I Look, Celebs Are Carrying Timeless It Bags From This One Brand
True classics ahead.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Sofia Richie Hasn't Stopped Wearing This Item Since She Announced Her Pregnancy
Hint: You already own at least one.
By Eliza Huber
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Is Pregnant, and It's a Girl!
Correction: a *fashion* girl.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Need Versatile White Sneakers—I Love These Celeb-Approved Pairs at Nordstrom
They have the It-girl sign-off.
By Aemilia Madden
-
I Found Sofia Richie's Trendy It-Color Pants on Sale at Nordstrom
A great swap for jeans.
By Allyson Payer