Sofia Richie's Stylist Just Designed the Prettiest Spring Pieces Under $200

(Image credit: bloomingdale's)

If you're not usually wowed by the latest celeb or designer collab, then now would be a good time to take a seat, because Bloomingdale's Aqua x Liat Baruch just debuted, and it is one limited-edition collection that you won't want to miss.

The 28-piece ready-to-wear line exemplifies the quiet luxury aesthetic that has taken fashion by storm, with an assortment of products in luxe cashmere, silk, tweed, crochet, and sequin fabrics in a classic and approachable color palette. If that description brings modern It-girl Sofia Richie Grainge to mind, then you'll be delighted to learn that Baruch has been working closely with the Richie family for years. And yes, she was the genius stylist behind all of the incredible looks from that stunning wedding last April in France.

So, now that you get the vibe, it's time to prepare to shop. And,thanks to Who What Wear's Hillary Kerr, we know exactly where to begin. The podcast host recently gushed about the collection's bright red button front midi dress in her most recent newsletter, noting the vintage feel of the gold Schapperelli-esq buttons, as well as the impeccable fit. "It would be a steal at thrice the price," she opined.

Keep scrolling to shop Kerr's favorite piece while it's still in stock, plus more dresses, sandals, and matching sets that are sure to level up any spring wardrobe.

Shop the Aqua x Liat Baruch Collection

AQUA Button Front Midi Dress - 100% Exclusive $128 SHOP NOW Now you can see why this is Kerr's favorite piece from the collection. *Insert Lady in Red emoji here*

AQUA Tweed Square Neck Mini Dress - 100% Exclusive $118 SHOP NOW Slightly retro and 100% chic.

AQUA Aqua X Liat Baruch Cashmere Cardigan - 100% Exclusive $148 SHOP NOW Yes, it's 100% cashmere and so cozy.

AQUA Silk Jacquard Maxi Dress - 100% Exclusive $168 SHOP NOW You'll want to zoom in on the subtle floral print.

AQUA Sequined Midi Dress - 100% Exclusive $128 SHOP NOW Ice blue sequins have never looked cooler.

AQUA Crochet Crewneck Cropped Cardigan - 100% Exclusive $98 SHOP NOW This crochet cardi will work with everything in your spring wardrobe.

AQUA One Shoulder Crochet Midi Dress - 100% Exclusive $118 SHOP NOW We love this army green hue—it comes in black, too.

AQUA Women's Ilria Ankle Tie Strappy Thong Sandals - 100% Exclusive $138 SHOP NOW Score these new strappy sandals just in time for spring break!

AQUA Aqua X Liat Baruch Cashmere Crewneck Sleeveless Cropped Sweater - 100% Exclusive $118 SHOP NOW It comes in black, too.

AQUA Sleeveless Crochet Mini Dress - 100% Exclusive $98 SHOP NOW The perfect white crochet mini, just in time for spring.

AQUA Tweed Cropped Jacket - 100% Exclusive $128 SHOP NOW Tweed jackets are timeless, but the cropped cut makes this one feel very modern.

AQUA High Rise Tweed Pants - 100% Exclusive $118 SHOP NOW Wear it as a matching set, or experiment with separates.

AQUA Button Front Mini Dress - 100% Exclusive $118 SHOP NOW Nautical vibes are always a good idea for spring.

AQUA Sequin Racerback Tank - 100% Exclusive $78 SHOP NOW If you think of sequins as neutral, then this sparkly tank goes with everything.

AQUA Cropped Tweed Jacket - 100% Exclusive $128 SHOP NOW Straight out of Cher Horowitz's computerized closet...

AQUA Tweed Check Mini Skirt - 100% Exclusive $78 SHOP NOW It's a match!

AQUA Women's Yasmin Ankle Tie Strappy Toe Ring Sandals - 100% Exclusive $138 SHOP NOW Lace 'em up with your favorite flowy maxi dress or cropped denim.

AQUA Corset Style Tank Top $78 SHOP NOW We can't even begin to count the number of ways we'll wear this chic corseted top over the next few months.

AQUA Twill Wide Leg Pants - 100% Exclusive $98 SHOP NOW The pants are quite versatile, too.