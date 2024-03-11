Sofia Richie's Stylist Just Designed the Prettiest Spring Pieces Under $200

liat baruch collaboration

If you're not usually wowed by the latest celeb or designer collab, then now would be a good time to take a seat, because Bloomingdale's Aqua x Liat Baruch just debuted, and it is one limited-edition collection that you won't want to miss.

The 28-piece ready-to-wear line exemplifies the quiet luxury aesthetic that has taken fashion by storm, with an assortment of products in luxe cashmere, silk, tweed, crochet, and sequin fabrics in a classic and approachable color palette. If that description brings modern It-girl Sofia Richie Grainge to mind, then you'll be delighted to learn that Baruch has been working closely with the Richie family for years. And yes, she was the genius stylist behind all of the incredible looks from that stunning wedding last April in France.

So, now that you get the vibe, it's time to prepare to shop. And,thanks to Who What Wear's Hillary Kerr, we know exactly where to begin. The podcast host recently gushed about the collection's bright red button front midi dress in her most recent newsletter, noting the vintage feel of the gold Schapperelli-esq buttons, as well as the impeccable fit. "It would be a steal at thrice the price," she opined.

Keep scrolling to shop Kerr's favorite piece while it's still in stock, plus more dresses, sandals, and matching sets that are sure to level up any spring wardrobe.

Shop the Aqua x Liat Baruch Collection

Button Front Midi Dress - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
Button Front Midi Dress - 100% Exclusive

Now you can see why this is Kerr's favorite piece from the collection. *Insert Lady in Red emoji here*

black tweed dress with white trim

AQUA
Tweed Square Neck Mini Dress - 100% Exclusive

Slightly retro and 100% chic.

Aqua X Liat Baruch Cashmere Cardigan
AQUA
Aqua X Liat Baruch Cashmere Cardigan - 100% Exclusive

Yes, it's 100% cashmere and so cozy.

silk jacquard dress in black
AQUA
Silk Jacquard Maxi Dress - 100% Exclusive

You'll want to zoom in on the subtle floral print.

Sequined Midi Dress - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
Sequined Midi Dress - 100% Exclusive

Ice blue sequins have never looked cooler.

crochet knit cardigan
AQUA
Crochet Crewneck Cropped Cardigan - 100% Exclusive

This crochet cardi will work with everything in your spring wardrobe.

One Shoulder Crochet Midi Dress - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
One Shoulder Crochet Midi Dress - 100% Exclusive

We love this army green hue—it comes in black, too.

strappy sandal
AQUA
Women's Ilria Ankle Tie Strappy Thong Sandals - 100% Exclusive

Score these new strappy sandals just in time for spring break!

Aqua X Liat Baruch Cashmere Crewneck Sleeveless Cropped Sweater - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
Aqua X Liat Baruch Cashmere Crewneck Sleeveless Cropped Sweater - 100% Exclusive

It comes in black, too.

white crochet mini dress
AQUA
Sleeveless Crochet Mini Dress - 100% Exclusive

The perfect white crochet mini, just in time for spring.

black tweed cropped jacket
AQUA
Tweed Cropped Jacket - 100% Exclusive

Tweed jackets are timeless, but the cropped cut makes this one feel very modern.

Black tweed pants
AQUA
High Rise Tweed Pants - 100% Exclusive

Wear it as a matching set, or experiment with separates.

Button Front Mini Dress - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
Button Front Mini Dress - 100% Exclusive

Nautical vibes are always a good idea for spring.

Sequin Racerback Tank - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
Sequin Racerback Tank - 100% Exclusive

If you think of sequins as neutral, then this sparkly tank goes with everything.

Cropped Tweed Jacket - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
Cropped Tweed Jacket - 100% Exclusive

Straight out of Cher Horowitz's computerized closet...

Tweed Check Mini Skirt - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
Tweed Check Mini Skirt - 100% Exclusive

It's a match!

black lace up sandal
AQUA
Women's Yasmin Ankle Tie Strappy Toe Ring Sandals - 100% Exclusive

Lace 'em up with your favorite flowy maxi dress or cropped denim.

Corset Style Tank Top
AQUA
Corset Style Tank Top

We can't even begin to count the number of ways we'll wear this chic corseted top over the next few months.

Twill Wide Leg Pants - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
Twill Wide Leg Pants - 100% Exclusive

The pants are quite versatile, too.

Silk Jacquard Mini Dress - 100% Exclusive
AQUA
Silk Jacquard Mini Dress - 100% Exclusive

We're fans of making a statement in bold red dresses year-round.

