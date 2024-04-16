Katie Holmes and I Both Swear By This Brand's Anti-Trend Staples—6 I Deemed Worthy of Investment
Each week without fail, you can expect to spot Katie Holmes running around New York in one of many classic, low-key outfits that her style has come to be synonymous with. If there's one thing I've learned from studying these outfits, it's that Holmes has an affinity towards the classics—and she knows how to pick them well. Flip through any of her recent looks and you'll see the same few items repeat themselves over and over: a great leather tote bag, simple ballet flats, and button-down shirting are just a few of the items in frequent rotation. And the same is true for the labels behind these wardrobe staples. One such brand she wears often? Lafayette 148 New York.
The luxury label, named after its founding SoHo address, was established under the "belief that women deserve beautiful clothing created for women’s needs," and based what I know of the brand's exceedingly high quality, I'd say that ethos is very much alive and well today. After having added a pair of their cigarette trousers to my closet earlier this year, it turns out Holmes and I have the label in common.
I was curious to know for myself exactly what makes the brand so beloved and repeat-worthy in the eyes of Miss Holmes, so I decided to place an order for a few of their most classic items. After scouring both Holmes' favorites and the site's best-sellers, I landed on a handful of pieces that I deemed to have the highest potential for becoming "forever" items.
How Katie Holmes wears the brand
On Katie Holmes: Lafayette 148 New York Camel Hair Oversized Trench Coat ($3498). Stripe Cotton Poplin Button Sleeve Oversized Shirt ($698) and Camel Hair Thames Wide Leg Pant ($1598)
On Holmes: Franco Sarto Clemens Espadrille Wedge Sandals ($78); Lafayette 148 New York Nappa Leather L Beam Belt in Black ($248)
On Holmes: Lafayette 148 New York Pre-Fall 2024 Look 14 Pant in Black; Everlane x Marques' Almeida Canvas Patchwork Jacket ($248); Jimmy Choo Amel Slingback Pumps ($755)
The pieces I'm investing in:
1. Acclaimed Stretch Gramercy Pants
My intro to the world of Lafayette 148 New York came in the form of the Acclaimed Stretch Gramercy pants, a cigarette trouser cut in the most precise and streamlined shape. They have the effect of an ultra-slim silhouette, which is admittedly not one I've worn for many years since I've favored relaxed cuts, but details like the center seam make them feel fresh and modern. I also need to touch on the stretch fabric because it's both remarkably comfortable while somehow still being thick enough to hold its shape and look like a traditional trouser.
A closer look at the center seam detailing and to-the-ankle-bone hemline.
Shop
2. Stripe Cotton Poplin Button Sleeve Oversized Shirt
I also placed an order for the striped shirt Holmes wore last month. She styled it underneath a trench coat and alongside a pair of camel trousers from the brand, so acted accordingly and paired it with neutral trousers and a brown leather belt. I quickly learned that not all button-down shirts are made equally—this one is threaded with a high cotton count and it has a soft, silky touch that felt really nice on. The standout detail was none other than the button sleeves which generously allow for a number of different styling ideas and sleeve arrangements.
Shop
3. Linen-Viscose Peak Lapel Blazer
I found this linen suit underneath the "best sellers" tab on the brand's website, so my expectations were already set quite high. At first, I was puzzled by the lack of a button closure on this blazer, but I soon realized that it looked much more streamlined without any and that the cool way to wear a blazer these days is to leave it open anyways, so it's actually better without one. The fit is boxy without veering into oversized territory, a tricky line to walk, but one that this blazer does flawlessly.
Shop
4. Linen-Viscose Gates Pant
These trousers fit like a dream, and I don't say that lightly. The straight-leg fit is the right amount of relaxed throughout the leg and fell exactly where I would want them to on my 5-foot-6 frame, i.e. pooling slightly in flats and sitting above the ground in heels.
Shop
5. Wool-Silk Double Face Reversible Open Front Jacket
While I was on the hunt for non-trendy items that can last for years to come, I couldn't resist the pull of this crop jacket in the season's most enticing color trend, butter yellow. The collarless cut offers a sleek and refined look but the best part is the fact that it's reversible, so you basically get a duplicate jacket in a beautiful eggshell tone as well.
Shop
6. Finespun Voile Ribbed Knit Top
I'm always on the lookout for quality basic tops that make my jeans look more elevated, and this ribbed tee immediately qualified.
Shop
More investment-worthy buys from Lafayette 148 New York
Holmes' classic leather belt, finished with a silver L-shaped buckle.
This shirt can be monogrammed for a personalized touch.
V-neck sweaters are having a moment, but this gray style just screams "forever wardrobe" to me.
A perfect summer wardrobe includes these shorts.
New Yorkers know that sandals should be substantial and versatile, two things these have in spades.
