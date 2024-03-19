Jennifer Lopez’s $75 Sunglasses Are Wildly On-Trend Right Now

Now that spring is here and we're getting more hours of sun each day (rejoice!), sunglasses are probably top of mind. The start of spring is typically when new sunglass trends emerge, and the latest one has indeed emerged.

The trend that fashion people and celebrities have been wearing en masse over the past several months is actually quite a departure from the smaller '90s-inspired oval styles that have been popular in recent years. It's time to rewind a couple of decades and add a pair of oversized acetate aviators to your accessories collection, just like Jennifer Lopez did last week.

Lopez was photographed wearing a pair of Le Specs tortoiseshell Drizzle Sunglasses which come in at just $75. Le Specs has long been a celebrity favorite and they're always at the forefront of the latest eyewear trends. If you love J.Lo's choice of eyewear, scroll on to shop her pair in black (the tortoiseshell is sold out, unfortunately) and shop other acetate aviators you're likely to love.

(Image credit: X17)

On Jennifer Lopez: Max Mara coat; Hermès bag; Coach sneakers; Le Specs Drizzle Sunglasses ($75)

Shop the Sunglasses

Le Specs Drizzle Sunglasses $75 SHOP NOW

Shop More Acetate Aviators

AIRE Whirlpool 53mm Aviator Sunglasses $39 SHOP NOW

Khaite X Oliver Peoples 1977c Oversized Aviator-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $482 SHOP NOW

Ray-Ban 0RB2205 Bill One Sunglasses $171 SHOP NOW

Gucci 55mm Aviator Sunglasses $480 SHOP NOW

SALT. Rockwood 56mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $490 SHOP NOW

Urban Outfitters UO Essential Aviator Sunglasses $15 SHOP NOW

Toteme The Aviators Acetate Sunglasses $490 SHOP NOW

Prada 55mm Gradient Polarized Pilot Sunglasses $381 SHOP NOW