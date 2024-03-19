Jennifer Lopez’s $75 Sunglasses Are Wildly On-Trend Right Now

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Now that spring is here and we're getting more hours of sun each day (rejoice!), sunglasses are probably top of mind. The start of spring is typically when new sunglass trends emerge, and the latest one has indeed emerged.

The trend that fashion people and celebrities have been wearing en masse over the past several months is actually quite a departure from the smaller '90s-inspired oval styles that have been popular in recent years. It's time to rewind a couple of decades and add a pair of oversized acetate aviators to your accessories collection, just like Jennifer Lopez did last week.

Lopez was photographed wearing a pair of Le Specs tortoiseshell Drizzle Sunglasses which come in at just $75. Le Specs has long been a celebrity favorite and they're always at the forefront of the latest eyewear trends. If you love J.Lo's choice of eyewear, scroll on to shop her pair in black (the tortoiseshell is sold out, unfortunately) and shop other acetate aviators you're likely to love.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a coat

(Image credit: X17)

On Jennifer Lopez: Max Mara coat; Hermès bag; Coach sneakers; Le Specs Drizzle Sunglasses ($75)

Shop the Sunglasses

Amazon Drizzle Sunglasses
Le Specs
Drizzle Sunglasses

Shop More Acetate Aviators

Whirlpool 53mm Aviator Sunglasses
AIRE
Whirlpool 53mm Aviator Sunglasses

X Oliver Peoples 1977c Oversized Aviator-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Khaite
X Oliver Peoples 1977c Oversized Aviator-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

0rb2205 Bill One Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
0RB2205 Bill One Sunglasses

55mm Aviator Sunglasses
Gucci
55mm Aviator Sunglasses

Rockwood 56mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
SALT.
Rockwood 56mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

Uo Essential Aviator Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters
UO Essential Aviator Sunglasses

The Aviators Acetate Sunglasses
Toteme
The Aviators Acetate Sunglasses

55mm Gradient Polarized Pilot Sunglasses
Prada
55mm Gradient Polarized Pilot Sunglasses

Dune Aviator-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Dune Aviator-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

