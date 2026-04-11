When it comes to a French woman’s shoe collection, you can expect to find a plethora of ballet flats, slingbacks and court pumps to be included, but rarely will you find sneakers. They’re so rare, in fact, that it took me hours scrolling through the Instagram accounts of the most stylish Gallic women I follow to find any wearing trainers. When I did find them though, I knew they would be the most stylish, sleek pairs ever to grace the ground. Why? Because French girls have a penchant for pieces that look as effortless as they are refined. So I knew that to find the chicest trainer styles for spring, these were the accounts to scout out.
While French women tend to look at quality, wearability and lean more towards staples to create their wardrobe, there are some subtle spring/summer 2026 trends being worn across the channel. Instead of classic box fresh white trainers, they're embracing animal prints (including antelope, cow and zebra), have taken note of the Loewe and Lanvin runways use of bold paint box shades of red, yellow and cobalt, and when it comes to silhouettes, chunky dad trainers have taken a back seat in favour of Camille Charrière-approved sleek runners.
When the Parisians set their sights on a new pair of sneakers, they almost come with a guarantee that all the cool girls will be wearing them—so consider this your guide to the five trainer trends to invest in this season.
1. Animal Print
Style Notes: From petting zoo cow to on-safari leopard and zebra, no matter your favourite animal print, there will be a pair of sneakers to suit. Go French and keep them classy like Léna by pairing with a classic jeans and trench duo.
Shop the Trend:
Adidas
Japan Shoes
The perfect addition to your spring ecru jeans.
NIKE
Air Superfly Lx Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Sneakers
All about that slick silhouette.
Axel Arigato
Daze Runner
Bambi everything gets a firm yes this season.
Puma Speedcat
Cow Print Trainers
Yep, the Speedcat is sticking around and cow print gives a fresh new feel for 2026.
Autry
Windspin Sneaker
If you don't want to go full animal-inspired, this Autry pair is more subtle.
2. Double Laces
Style Notes: Miu Miu started it, but now other brands have jumped onto the mixed laces look. It adds that little bit of interest to all styles, and while you can DIY it and buy extra laces to update your own kicks, I rate these ready-made double lace pairs by Puma, New Balance and Bronx.
Shop the Trend:
New Balance
574 Double Lace Trainers in Brown Suede
Chocolate brown and icy blue is such a vibe.
Nokwol
Boost Grey Suede
Grey is the unlikely colour taking over this season—instead of going top-to-toe, try it out with some sneakers.
Bronx
Myr-Aa Trainers in Patent Bordeaux
I'm calling it—high-shine is the next trainer trend to look out for.
New Balance X Miu Miu
530 Sl Suede and Mesh Sneakers
There's only limited sizes left, but it would be rude not to include the OGs.
Puma
Arizona Nylon Trainers
Because red and pink never fails.
3. Paint Box Shades
Style Notes: Loewe and Lanvin put bold paint box shades on the catwalk for spring/summer 2026 —from primary yellow, red and cobalt to secondary green and orange—and it's now a key trainer trend to try. Dipping your toe into the look (quite literally) with a pair of bright sneakers is an easy way to wear it. Keep them the centre of attention by pairing with basics, or make like Diana and embrace the more-is-more aesthetic with a matching bag and attention-grabbing outerwear.