I'm Brit Living in Paris—4 French-Inspired Outfits I'll Be Wearing This Spring
Spring is officially on the horizon. I say that with trepidation as I'm currently nestled indoors from billowing winds and a downpour of rain. I remain hopeful and with every glimmer of sunshine, I'm edging closer to lighter fabrications, trench coats, free-flowing dresses and (dare I say it) toe-bearing shoes. One thing is for certain, no one knows how to dress for spring quite like Parisian women. Boasting, classic, refined, yet playful looks, you can count on French women for inspired pairings and myriad ways to style transitional pieces, which is why their spring looks are a key reference point.
French women's spring fashion is where we start to see the widely recognised staples come into fruition — a trench coat here, a Breton jumper there and denim looks aplenty. As we veer closer to spring, I've studied the aspects intently, resulting in four classic looks that will have a French woman's stamp of approval—yours truly, a Parisienne in the making.
1. Striped Jumper + Pleated Skirt + Mesh Pumps
Style Notes: Breton and nautical stripes are forever staples in a French women's wardrobe and there's something extra chic about the knitted variety. This slouched style loans itself well to jean outfits, however, adding this skirt (with contrasting accordion pleats) adds a new dimension, not to mention a trendy feel. Tie the silk scarf around your neck for an elegant addition, or the handle of the bag.
Shop the Look:
I very seldom wear striped jumpers, however, this style may just convert me.
There are ample ways I'd style this skirt, so while it may be heavily inspired by the runway, it has a long-lasting appeal.
I'm blown away by the quality of J&M Davidson's accessories. Brands like this epitomise quiet luxury.
I'm still undecided about the mesh ballet flat, however this pump is something I can get on board with.
2. Boucle Tunic Dress + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: "Going out tops" have firmly cemented their place in many a French woman's wardrobe and I've noticed how elevated tops have migrated to daywear. Knitwear straddles this line perfectly. It may be last season but this By Malene Birger is a piece I'm heavily inspired by this year — with a puckered fabrication, languid silhouette and mini hemline, it's a fun yet classic addition to any wardrobe. You can wear this one of two ways, as a dress or with streamlined trousers. Knee-high boots complete this look.
Shop the Look:
I've had my eye on this By Malene Birger tunic for a year, so imagine my glee when it landed on The Outnet. It's certainly a forever piece.
These boots came to my attention at the tail end of 2023 and I'm still impressed with how premium they look.
3. Crew Neck Wool Cardigan + Wool Skirt + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The effect Khaite's Scarlet cardigan has had on fashion continues to amaze me. It singlehandedly turned a humble knit piece into one of the most elevated pieces one can own. Retailers have been producing similar iterations of the cinched waist double-pocketed style since its release and they get more impressive. Pair this cropped knitwear with a swinging wool skirt and flats for a streamlined look.
Shop the Look:
I've searched high and low and this cardigan remains one of my current favourites.
Aspinal of London's East West bag is made from a hardwearing cross-grain leather.
4. Black Blazer + Indigo Straight-Leg Jeans + Mary-Jane Shoes
Style Notes: There is no more traditional French-style outfit than a straight-leg denim and blazer ensemble. Chic, classic and timeless, it's a style to fall back on time again. To make it feel current, add a pair of Mary-Jane shoes.
Shop the Look:
I've coined this the best blazer on the high street and it's restocked just in time for lighter temperatures.
This quality white t-shirt will last you for seasons to come.
Jane Birkin coined the basket bag as a French women's staple and while we wait for the weather to catch up woven leather iterations work to re-create similar looks.
John Lewis has released the Harrietta Mary Jane for a few years running now and it continues to garner cult status.
Avalon Afriyie is a freelance writer and storyteller based in London. She specialises in sustainable fashion, health and the narratives of marginalised communities.
She has a background in fashion show production and styling, having previously worked on The Clothes Show and with the Lyst Group. Since graduating in 2013 with a BA (Hons) in English and contemporary media, she’s worked as a feature writer for an independent publication and a contributor for Quill’s creator network. She now marries her passion for words and style, writing for some of the most esteemed fashion and lifestyle publications, Who What Wear UK and Stylist.
Avalon also provides copywriting services, creative consultancy, and visual media for independent businesses, including travel guides, interviews, press releases and blog posts. Her work has been featured on Lush, Contiki, Youswim and Ohne.
She spends her days writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and a pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages in between.
