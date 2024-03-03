I'm Brit Living in Paris—4 French-Inspired Outfits I'll Be Wearing This Spring

Spring is officially on the horizon. I say that with trepidation as I'm currently nestled indoors from billowing winds and a downpour of rain. I remain hopeful and with every glimmer of sunshine, I'm edging closer to lighter fabrications, trench coats, free-flowing dresses and (dare I say it) toe-bearing shoes. One thing is for certain, no one knows how to dress for spring quite like Parisian women. Boasting, classic, refined, yet playful looks, you can count on French women for inspired pairings and myriad ways to style transitional pieces, which is why their spring looks are a key reference point.

French women's spring fashion is where we start to see the widely recognised staples come into fruition — a trench coat here, a Breton jumper there and denim looks aplenty. As we veer closer to spring, I've studied the aspects intently, resulting in four classic looks that will have a French woman's stamp of approval—yours truly, a Parisienne in the making.

1. Striped Jumper + Pleated Skirt + Mesh Pumps

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: Breton and nautical stripes are forever staples in a French women's wardrobe and there's something extra chic about the knitted variety. This slouched style loans itself well to jean outfits, however, adding this skirt (with contrasting accordion pleats) adds a new dimension, not to mention a trendy feel. Tie the silk scarf around your neck for an elegant addition, or the handle of the bag.

Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized Cotton Jumper £77 SHOP NOW I very seldom wear striped jumpers, however, this style may just convert me.

The Frankie Shop Bailey Pleated Woven Maxi Skirt £272 SHOP NOW There are ample ways I'd style this skirt, so while it may be heavily inspired by the runway, it has a long-lasting appeal.

Le Scarf NO. 1 £99 SHOP NOW Tie this silk scarf around your neck, handbag, or hair.

J&M Davidson Bonny Baguette £650 SHOP NOW I'm blown away by the quality of J&M Davidson's accessories. Brands like this epitomise quiet luxury.

& Other Stories Point-Toe Pumps £110 SHOP NOW I'm still undecided about the mesh ballet flat, however this pump is something I can get on board with.

2. Boucle Tunic Dress + Knee-High Boots

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: "Going out tops" have firmly cemented their place in many a French woman's wardrobe and I've noticed how elevated tops have migrated to daywear. Knitwear straddles this line perfectly. It may be last season but this By Malene Birger is a piece I'm heavily inspired by this year — with a puckered fabrication, languid silhouette and mini hemline, it's a fun yet classic addition to any wardrobe. You can wear this one of two ways, as a dress or with streamlined trousers. Knee-high boots complete this look.

Shop the Look:

By Malene Birger Sengh Bouclé-Knit Cotton and Linen-Blend Tunic £265 SHOP NOW I've had my eye on this By Malene Birger tunic for a year, so imagine my glee when it landed on The Outnet. It's certainly a forever piece.

RIXO Carr Belt £225 SHOP NOW A touch of gold will break up this look.

Reformation Remy 50 Crocodile-Effect Leather Boots £478 SHOP NOW These boots came to my attention at the tail end of 2023 and I'm still impressed with how premium they look.

Arket Crescent Shoulder Bag £189 SHOP NOW The high street is producing some outstanding leather goods lately.

3. Crew Neck Wool Cardigan + Wool Skirt + Ballet Flats

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: The effect Khaite's Scarlet cardigan has had on fashion continues to amaze me. It singlehandedly turned a humble knit piece into one of the most elevated pieces one can own. Retailers have been producing similar iterations of the cinched waist double-pocketed style since its release and they get more impressive. Pair this cropped knitwear with a swinging wool skirt and flats for a streamlined look.

Shop the Look:

COS Wool Crew Neck Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW I've searched high and low and this cardigan remains one of my current favourites.

COS Wool-Blend Midi Skirt £180 SHOP NOW I also champion high wool content pieces on the high street.

Aspinal of London East West Tote £395 SHOP NOW Aspinal of London's East West bag is made from a hardwearing cross-grain leather.

Arket Leather Ballet Flats £149 SHOP NOW Every so slightly trend-led, courtesy of the elongated toe.

Daphine Nina 18kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings £90 SHOP NOW Timeless.

4. Black Blazer + Indigo Straight-Leg Jeans + Mary-Jane Shoes

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR UK)

Style Notes: There is no more traditional French-style outfit than a straight-leg denim and blazer ensemble. Chic, classic and timeless, it's a style to fall back on time again. To make it feel current, add a pair of Mary-Jane shoes.

Shop the Look:

Arket Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer £199 SHOP NOW I've coined this the best blazer on the high street and it's restocked just in time for lighter temperatures.

Rise and Fall Women's Classic Cotton T-Shirt £15 SHOP NOW This quality white t-shirt will last you for seasons to come.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW This long lost denim hue is back in full force for 2024.

& Other Stories Braided Leather Shoulder Bag £170 SHOP NOW Jane Birkin coined the basket bag as a French women's staple and while we wait for the weather to catch up woven leather iterations work to re-create similar looks.

John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps, Black £59 SHOP NOW John Lewis has released the Harrietta Mary Jane for a few years running now and it continues to garner cult status.