Let's be honest—when it comes to winter dressing, hosiery is often considered more of a practical necessity than a fashion statement. Often socks and tights are merely the finishing touch we reach for when temperatures drop, and usually chosen for their ability to keep us warm rather than their potential to elevate an outfit. But this season, tights are stepping firmly into the fashion spotlight, with designers, street-style stars and some of our favourite influencers making a compelling case for giving this often-overlooked accessory the full attention they deserve.
"Tights have long been seen as a boring basic necessity; they get a ladder, you throw them away. Nobody expected much from them, so nobody gave them much thought. But tights can completely transform an outfit," notes Linn Frisinger, CEO of luxury hosiery brand Swedish Stockings. "At Swedish Stockings, we wanted to change that and give tights the same attention as a great pair of shoes, jewellery or a beautiful bag."
From sheer styles that lend an extra special finish to eveningwear to opaque colours that pack a punch, 2026's winter tights are proving that the smallest styling detail can make the biggest difference. "Tights are becoming statement pieces rather than something you hide under your clothes," adds Frisinger. "A simple black dress can feel completely different with bold red tights or a delicate pattern. For 2027, I expect this to go even further, with stronger colours and more playful designs that experiment with proportions, higher waistbands and tights that become part of the garment itself. People will increasingly build their outfits around their tights, rather than the other way around."
With a renewed interest in textured finishes (think Saint Laurent-coded lace) and less-than-subtle patterns (hello, Elisabetta Franchi), statement-making designs offer an easy way to bring a little personality to even the most simple of winter outfits. Whether paired with a tailored pencil skirt, worn beneath a mini dress or styled with nothing but a longline trench coat and knee-high boots, the possibilities are far more exciting than you might initially think.
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Perhaps the best thing about the tights trends emerging this season is just how wearable they are. You don't need to overhaul your wardrobe or invest in an entirely new winter uniform to give them a go. Instead, switching your usual 70 denier opaques for a more interesting finish or experimenting with a different colour can instantly refresh pieces you already own. It's an effortless styling trick that feels both considered and fashion-forward, and editors and influencers alike are using it on repeat already.
So, if you're looking for a simple way to update your winter wardrobe, it might be time to start thinking about your tights a little differently. Ahead, we're rounding up the winter tights trends worth knowing about this season, alongside the chicest inspiration on how to wear them. Consider this your guide to making tights one of the hardest-working (and most stylish) pieces in your cold-weather wardrobe.
1. Fifty Shades of Blue
Style Notes: Sorry grey wool, there's something about a fresh blue palette that makes even the most bold pair of tights still make perfect sense. Even minimalists will agree that dusty pastels, rich denim indigo and deep navy pairs are surprisingly versatile in much the same way that you can wear blue jeans with anything. Wear with your usual 'fits by simply swapping black for blue, but if you really want to kick things up a gear, add a white shoe like Clem's statement heels [pictured above] to really help the colour pop.
Shop Blue Tights:
Swedish Stockings
Kitty Argyle Tights
The perfect shade of icy blue.
FALKE
Softmerino Women Tights
Just add a chunky knit and a short skirt.
Heist Studios
The Sixty Opaque Tights Dark Teal
Didn't think you could wear blue tights for the office? Now you can.
John Lewis
60 Denier Opaque Body Shaper Tights
A flash of these would look so good peeking out of the top of a knee high boot.
2. A Case for Lace
Style Notes: It just wouldn't be party season without a trend strong enough to spice up all of your after-dark looks, and lace is exactly what we're talking about when we say "head-turning tights". Equal parts romantic, witchy and gothic, these sensual styles are best worn with mini hemlines or serious splits that show off all of the intricacy in design that makes lace tights so special. Wear with head-to-toe black to play up the vampish appeal, or employ Lena's clever styling trick [pictured above] and layer lace tights over a colourful pair for an individual look entirely your own.
Shop Lace Tights:
Wolf and Badger
Femme Lace Premium Tights
Lace tights + razor sharp heels = a killer combo.
Wardrobe.NYC
Floral Lace Tights
Aren't they simply beautiful?
Reiss
Floral Patterned Sheer Tights
Such a subtle shade of teal.
Valentino Garavani
Floral Lace Tights
Now this is how to make an entrance.
3. It's a Jungle
Style Notes: So, we're all in total agreement—animal prints count as a neutral, right? While fashion commentators debate whether 2026 is the year of the deer, zebra, tiger or ubiquitous leopard print coat, tights trends are happy to settle on all of the above. If its big, bold and fierce, it ticks every box, and if the bestselling success of Swedish Stocking Roxana tights tells us anything, it's that we're ready to wear big cat brights with aplomb, so put together a relatively tonal outfit and let your legs do the talking. The Elisabetta Franchi S/S '27 show predicts a wild summer too, so consider this a trend with far more longevity than you might think.
Swedish Stockings
Roxana Tiger Tights
The OG orange now also come in red and pink.
WOLFORD
Josey 20 Denier Leopard-Print Tights
Just imagine these with a patent platform!
Commando
Leopard Sheer Tights
How to do ainmal print, the understated way.
Heist
Zebra Patterned Tights, Vintage Ivory
Who knew that white zebra could be so understated?
4. Barely There
Style Notes: Don't panic, traditionalists, there is also plenty of room for classic hosiery too, and this season a '90s-esque 5 to 10 denier is about to be your best friend. With just the slightest hint of colour, these barely-there tights are almost nude-illusion but have a enough coverage to add interest and a (little) warmth, so when you'd be tempted to go bare leg but the weather has other plans, take tips from the runways and try a ladylike pair of tights for a polished feel that feels more considered than going without. Add a heel for bonus points, let the compliments come rolling in.
FALKE
Invisible Deluxe Shaping 8 Den Women Tights
The subtle, satin touch.
Autograph
3 Pack 10 Denier Ladder Resist Matt Tights
These come in seven different shades so you can find your best colour match.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.