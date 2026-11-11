Controversial but, I’ve always maintained that London street style really comes alive in the winter. Sure, Parisians know how to channel that ever elusive je ne sais quoi, and New York is a hotbed for stylish It girls all year round, but we Londoners hold a distinct advantage over the other sets: knowing how to dress for freezing weather. Surviving minus degree days is practically baked into the city's DNA, but to navigate them with style requires a playbook, so to speak. Call it the 2026 London winter capsule wardrobe.
Comprised of non-negotiable staples, you'll find each and every one of these pieces in the rotation of London's most fashionable dressers, from Hackney to Kensington. We’re talking dense cotton T-shirts crafted with insulation and comfort in mind, or classic denim jeans built to handle rain and shine alike. And lest we forget, the soft wool coats which transform practical winter layering into an art form.
After analysing what the city’s style set is actually wearing this winter (and taking notes from the saved folders of my most stylish peers), I’ve been able to create a wardrobe that is as foolproof as it is chic. And the best part? Any of these pieces will act as the perfect quiet canvas for the bold, statement-making colours and prints that have taken over in 2026.
So, if you’re looking for a dummy's guide to cold-weather dressing let me offer you a helping hand. Keeping scrolling to see the ultimate 2026 London winter capsule wardrobe below.
9 Pieces In The London Winter Capsule Wardrobe:
1. Wool Coat
Style Notes: On the city's coldest days, you’ll be thankful that a sweeping wool coat has made it into your rotation, believe me. Naturally insulating and (when you choose well) timeless in design, this substantial style will help you be ready for anything (and look good while doing it).
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Shop Wool Coats:
The White Company
Relaxed Wool Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Check Coat
MANGO
Manteco Coat With Belt
Reformation
Wyatt Coat
Aligne
George Coat
LISA YANG
Button Coat
2. Crew Neck Jumper
Style Notes: While it must be said, I do love this year's preppy V-neck, but if you’re looking for knitwear that will stand the test of time, the crew-neck jumper is the style to beat. Timeless by nature and easy to style, the relaxed fit helps to balance proportions by creating a seamless base which isn’t overly bulky. Plus, it looks just as good slung over dresses and paired with straight-leg jeans as it does paired with Emma Rose Thatcher's knee-length skirt and pointed-toe flat shoes [pictured above].
Shop Crew Neck Jumpers:
Sézane
Maude Jumper
COS
Rounded Pure Cashmere Crewneck Jumper
M&S
Crew Neck Relaxed Jumper
HUSH
Maya Waisted Jumper
Reformation
Remy Regenerative Crew
PAIGE
Zaire Jumper
3. White T-shirt
Style Notes: I will die on the hill that a well-made white T-shirt will forever be your smartest investment, and it seems London’s most stylish dressers agree with me. Essentially a blank canvas, the white top creates a clean, minimalist base that helps make your look feel relaxed yet put-together. On colder days you may want to swap your short sleeve for a longer version, but right now we're happy enough with something well ventilated to strip down to after a sweaty commute.
Shop White T-shirts:
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt
MANGO
Rounded Neck Cotton T-Shirt
Cou Cou Intimates
The Classic Tee
Massimo Dutti
Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Reformation
Rowan Crew Tee
Autograph
Premium T-Shirt
4. Straight Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Now I’m not saying that low-waisted or bootcut styles are “out”, so to speak, but the silhouette of choice amongst Londoners this year seems to be high-waisted, straight-leg jeans. Smart enough for the office while bringing an inherent ‘90s cool girl edge, it's almost impossible for this staple to look anything but expensive this winter (but especially with a pointed boot).
Shop Straight Leg Jeans:
AGOLDE
90's Jeans
COS
Chord Straight-leg Jeans
Mother
The Reifler Jeans
Levi Strauss & Co.
501® '90s Jeans
ZARA
Zw Collection Straight Jeans
Sézane
Iconique Straight Leg Jeans
5. Ruched Loafers
Style Notes: If you’re looking to give your trusty boots a break, might I point you in the direction of the London fashion set's current obsession—ruched loafers. Available in flats or heeled iterations (and rendered in everything from leather to suede or croc), their soft, unstructured form delivers on the coveted "undone elegance". Not only do they look chic with jeans and skirts, but they're also insanely comfortable too. Win, win.
Shop Ruched Loafers:
The Row
Soft Loafer Two
EMME PARSONS
Girona Penny Loafers
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafer
YSL
Le Loafer Supple
Massimo Dutti
Embossed Leather Loafers
Nokwol
Swifty Loafers
6. Trench Coat
Style Notes: When they're not wearing wool coats, it's the trench coat Londoners are gravitating to this winter. With a classic design, its generous, structured cut is built for transitional weather, and when you layer in the fact that it can be dressed up or down, there's no wonder it's remained a favourite for decades. Personally, I’ll be taking a leaf out of Marilyn NL’s book and will be pairing mine with statement jeans this year [pictured above].
Shop Trench Coats:
Burberry
Waterloo Heritage Trench
The White Company
Relaxed Draped Trench
Massimo Dutti
Double-Breasted Trench Coat
anthropologie
Lottie Maxi Trench Coat
M&S
Longline Trench Coat
Nobodys Child
Cord Oversized Coat
7. Argyle Jumper
Style Notes: Now, I didn't say this edit would focus strictly on minimalist capsule wardrobe staples without the mention of any prints, and in my personal opinion, an argyle jumper is the biggest knitwear trend to know in the Big Smoke. With its signature diamond design and retro collegiate feel, the style has been everywhere this year, but I specially love have Tia Dewitt [pictured above] has styled hers with bootcut jeans and cowboys boots for a really nostalgic feel.
Shop Argyle Jumpers:
Massimo Dutti
Argyle Knit Sweater
Reformation
Cove Oversized Crew
Sandro
Wool Argyle-Pattern Jumper
Anthropologie
Argyle Jumper
Mango
Knitted Jumper
M&S
Argyle Jumper
8. Tapered Trouser
Style Notes: It's true that I could spend my whole life in a comfortable pair of jeans, but on the days when I’m in need of something smarter, a tapered pair of trousers is where I turn. Unlike restrictive skinny styles, the voluminous cut that gradually narrows down toward the ankle, offers a sleeker, more polished finish. And better still, they look impeccable tucked into boots and styled with a crew-neck jumper for a runway inspired look.
Shop Tapered Trouser:
Autograph
Tapered Leg Trousers
Reiss
Barrel-Leg Pleated Trousers
Massimo Dutti
Pants Carrot Fit Seam Details
Massimo Dutti
Dress Pants
Saint + Sofia
Barrel Leg Jersey Trousers
The Frankie Shop
Doyer Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
9. Leather Tote
Style Notes: If you appreciate a good handbag as much as I do, you probably agree that the right bag has the power to completely change your outfit. Small styles may dominate the warmer months, but it's the classic, practical tote all over London this winter. With the ability to hold everything but your kitchen sink, this season thick shoulder straps are a non-negotiable styling detail—take it from me, no one needs the back pain.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.