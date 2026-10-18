You May Disagree, But These 6 Colour Trends Risk Feeling "Dated" Now

After a summer (and unusually warm autumn) spent in white tank tops and black linen trousers, I’m determined to inject some colour into my outfits this winter. I'd actuallty argue that this season is the easiest time to do so, too—a knit here, a scarf there, a sock here. So, to gain some inspiration, I turned to the chicest women I know, my colleagues. And after much debate in the office, one thing became clear: we have very different opinions on the subject.
Of course, no colour is ever truly “dated”—we all have our favourites and I would always encourage you to wear something so long as you like it, not whether it's on trend or now. However, it was clear from the autumn/winter 2026 runways that colour is really doing the heavy lifting when it comes to cold-weather dressing this year. So, what better way to talk the main colour trends through than to have a big old discussion about the ones we'll be personally adding to our wardrobes and wearing now.
As always, it's been proven once again that fashion is wholly subjective. One of our editors has sworn off a colour another has proclaimed their "must-wear" of the year. As such, please do take these suggestions with a pinch of salt, understanding that they are born out of personal taste, not prescription.
So, whether you’re a bold dresser or more of a minimalist like me, I truly believe that investing in certain shades will make getting dressed in the mornings undeniably easier this season. What are those hues, you may ask? Well, luckily, we’ve rounded them up below, so that you too can make a decision on which colour trends you're into this winter and, just maybe, the ones you're not so into.
From classic slate grey that will pair well with neutrals and bold colours alike to standout royal purple that will take your outfit from simple to very stylish in an instant, keep scrolling to discover the six shades our editors won't be prioritising for winter 2026 and the ones they're interested in instead.
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Wearing: Slate
Pausing: Teal
“I’ve loved the teals and turquoises that dominated this summer, but as winter comes around, I’m on the hunt for a shade that’s just a little more grown-up. Slate grey feels polished and yet very cool (no pun intended) for the colder months and also remains just as versatile as any other neutral hue. Not to mention that this shade comes runway-approved, championed by the likes of Bottega Veneta, Issey Miyake and Lanvin. Bring on the “groutfit”, I say!” Brittany Davy, junior fashion & beauty writer
Shop the Colour Trend:
COS
Relaxed Fluid Wide-Leg Trousers
COS' trousers come editor- and fashion-person-approved.
Bottega Veneta
Jodie Bag
This iconic silhouette is high up on my luxury-bag wish list.
Wear with jeans and loafers in the day, and then a slip skirt and kitten heels for an evening out.
Wearing: Pumpkin
Pausing: Burgundy
"As much as I love a glass of Chianti when the weather drops, wearing wine tones is a different story entirely. Burgundy is a shade that's never beckoned to me, and after seeing how dominant they've been over the past few seasons, I'm tempted to avoid investing in the tone this season. Instead, more piquant oranges have taken my fancy. Blame it on the fact Marty Supreme dominated cultural conversation for so long, or that October is so synonymous with the pumpkin-esque hue, but as we head into winter, expect to see me in tangerine satin shirts or even clementine coloured scarves.?" Ava Gilchrist, fashion writer
Shop the Colour Trend:
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Crew Neck Knit Sweater
Massimo Dutti has some of the best knitwear on the high street.
Lauren
Lolah Ii Suede Slingback Pump
The ideal heel height, if you ask me.
Sézane
The Wide Leg Trousers
Corduroy season is here!
Nour Hammour
Wrislet
So sleek!
Wearing: Espresso
Pausing: Plum
"I know, I know, bright purple is a thing right now, but therein lies my reasoning. While I personally don't wear a lot of bright colours, if you're going to wear any shade of purple right now, it feels like it ought to be the more vivid tones we're seeing across street style, the runway and evidently our fashion editor, Remy Farrell; not plum. However, because I basically come out in hives whenever I look at a colour, let alone wear two, I'll be sticking to the rich browns that have served me well thus far." Maxine Eggenberger, editor
Shop the Colour Trend:
The Row
E/w India Bag
An investment bag you'll keep forever.
H&M
Wrap Cardigan
No one will believe this is a high-street find.
The Frankie Shop
Ripley Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
Perfect for in or out of the office.
Lounge Underwear New
Contoursoft™ Long-Sleeve Top - Dark Chocolate
Don't sleep on Lounge's ultra-soft basics.
Wearing: Sea Glass
Pausing: Red
“Cherry red has been trending for so many years now that it’s practically become a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people and editors alike. But for a minimalist like me, it can feel slightly too out there for my pared-back wardrobe. So, for winter 2026, I’ll be looking to softer, but no less elevated sea moss hues that feel fresh but can also fit into the black, cream and chocolate brown that dominate my outfits.” Florrie Alexander, shopping editor
Shop the Colour Trend:
Free People
So Soft Seamless Modal Long Sleeve
The perfect winter layering piece.
Reformation
Calista High Pump
The colour! The cone heel! The pony-hair finish! This is a certified it-girl shoe if I've ever seen one.
Chloé
Pleated Virgin Wool Straight Pants
I want the entire outfit, please!
Polène
Cyme Mini Bag
This lighter sea glass hue will work well in every season.
Wearing: Royal Purple
Pausing: Orange
"I mean no disrespect to my colleague, but the colour I’ll be sitting out on is the one she’s intent on wearing. It’s the halloween pumpkin spiceness of it—of all the colours in the spectrum, it’s probably the only one I dont own and, if I dare say, a little on the nose for autumn for my sensibilites. Instead, I’m wearing purple because of the vibrancy; it’s such a statement colour, you simply can’t ignore it. It commands attention, so you even if you have to fake confidence, you’ll find yourself standing taller when wearing it. Trust me, try it." Remy Farrell, fashion editor
Shop the Colour Trend:
karen millen
Tailored Drape Wrap Blazer
Well done, Karen Millen!
Reformation
Elise Pant
A fail-proof compliment earner.
Alaïa
Velvet Ballet Flats
If bright purple clothing feels too out of you comfort zone, start with shoes in this eye-catching hue.
ALIGNE
Dion Brushed Wool Jumper
An easy way to add interest to jeans, slip skirts or black trousers this winter
Wearing: Midnight Blue
Pausing: Black
“Let’s be honest, black will literally never go out of style. But me personally? I’m getting tired of only having this shade in my closet to choose from. So this winter, I’m turning my head to midnight blue. This dark navy hue will stand out from my typical all-black outfits, pairing well with neutrals and bold colours and patterns alike. Not to mention that it will look expensive at literally every price point.” Marina Avraam, senior shopping editor
Shop the Colour Trend:
Boden
Elsie Cashmere Roll Neck
This will go with everything your black knit does.
Jimmy Choo
Alizze Knee Boot 85
Imagine these with an all-cream outfit.
PROENZA SCHOULER WHITE LABEL
Jayne Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress
Just so elegant.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Timeless Pleated Relaxed Straight Leg Trousers
I'd style these with a grey cashmere knit and suede brown loafers for the office.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.