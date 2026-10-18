You May Disagree, But These 6 Colour Trends Risk Feeling "Dated" Now

As a new season draws near, I asked our editors which colours feel "dated" for winter 2026, plus what they'll be wearing instead. Scroll down to hear our thoughts.

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A selection of looks from the autumn/winter 2026 runways in the shades grey, teal, brown and navy
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/ImaxTree)
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After a summer (and unusually warm autumn) spent in white tank tops and black linen trousers, I’m determined to inject some colour into my outfits this winter. I'd actuallty argue that this season is the easiest time to do so, too—a knit here, a scarf there, a sock here. So, to gain some inspiration, I turned to the chicest women I know, my colleagues. And after much debate in the office, one thing became clear: we have very different opinions on the subject.

Of course, no colour is ever truly “dated”—we all have our favourites and I would always encourage you to wear something so long as you like it, not whether it's on trend or now. However, it was clear from the autumn/winter 2026 runways that colour is really doing the heavy lifting when it comes to cold-weather dressing this year. So, what better way to talk the main colour trends through than to have a big old discussion about the ones we'll be personally adding to our wardrobes and wearing now.

As always, it's been proven once again that fashion is wholly subjective. One of our editors has sworn off a colour another has proclaimed their "must-wear" of the year. As such, please do take these suggestions with a pinch of salt, understanding that they are born out of personal taste, not prescription.

winter colour trends on the Saint Laurent, Carven, Elie Saab, Luisa Spagnoli and Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2026 runways

(Image credit: Saint Laurent, Carven, Elie Saab, Luisa Spagnoli, Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2026)

So, whether you’re a bold dresser or more of a minimalist like me, I truly believe that investing in certain shades will make getting dressed in the mornings undeniably easier this season. What are those hues, you may ask? Well, luckily, we’ve rounded them up below, so that you too can make a decision on which colour trends you're into this winter and, just maybe, the ones you're not so into.

From classic slate grey that will pair well with neutrals and bold colours alike to standout royal purple that will take your outfit from simple to very stylish in an instant, keep scrolling to discover the six shades our editors won't be prioritising for winter 2026 and the ones they're interested in instead.

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6 Colours That Feel You Could Say Feel "Dated" for Winter 2026, Plus 6 That Don't

Wearing: Slate

Pausing: Teal

Issey Miyake, Carven, Lanvin, Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2026

(Image credit: Issey Miyake, Carven, Lanvin, Bottega Veneta Autumn/Winter 2026 (via Launchmetrics Spotlight))

“I’ve loved the teals and turquoises that dominated this summer, but as winter comes around, I’m on the hunt for a shade that’s just a little more grown-up. Slate grey feels polished and yet very cool (no pun intended) for the colder months and also remains just as versatile as any other neutral hue. Not to mention that this shade comes runway-approved, championed by the likes of Bottega Veneta, Issey Miyake and Lanvin. Bring on the “groutfit”, I say!” Brittany Davy, junior fashion & beauty writer

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Wearing: Pumpkin

Pausing: Burgundy

A pumpkin orange dress, shirt and jumper, gloves and clutch, blazer and skirt on the Saint Laurent, Tod&#039;s, Sportmax and Chanel Autumn/Winter 2026 runways

(Image credit: Saint Laurent, Tod's, Sportmax, Chanel Autumn/Winter 2026 (via Launchmetrics Spotlight))

"As much as I love a glass of Chianti when the weather drops, wearing wine tones is a different story entirely. Burgundy is a shade that's never beckoned to me, and after seeing how dominant they've been over the past few seasons, I'm tempted to avoid investing in the tone this season. Instead, more piquant oranges have taken my fancy. Blame it on the fact Marty Supreme dominated cultural conversation for so long, or that October is so synonymous with the pumpkin-esque hue, but as we head into winter, expect to see me in tangerine satin shirts or even clementine coloured scarves.?" Ava Gilchrist, fashion writer

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Wearing: Espresso

Pausing: Plum

An espresso brown leather coat, gloves and bag, mini bag, gloves and dress on the Elie Saab, Magda Butrym, Chanel and Balenciaga Autumn/Winter 2026 runways.

(Image credit: Elie Saab, Magda Butrym, Chanel, Balenciaga Autumn/Winter 2026 (via Launchmetrics Spotlight))

"I know, I know, bright purple is a thing right now, but therein lies my reasoning. While I personally don't wear a lot of bright colours, if you're going to wear any shade of purple right now, it feels like it ought to be the more vivid tones we're seeing across street style, the runway and evidently our fashion editor, Remy Farrell; not plum. However, because I basically come out in hives whenever I look at a colour, let alone wear two, I'll be sticking to the rich browns that have served me well thus far." Maxine Eggenberger, editor

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Wearing: Sea Glass

Pausing: Red

A sea moss cardigan and skirt, shawl, long coat and trousers, gloves and skirt on the Luisa Spagnoli, Giorgio Armani and Kegel&#039;s Autumn/Winter 2026 runways.

(Image credit: Luisa Spagnoli, Giorgio Armani, Kegel's Autumn/Winter 2026 (via Launchmetrics Spotlight))

“Cherry red has been trending for so many years now that it’s practically become a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people and editors alike. But for a minimalist like me, it can feel slightly too out there for my pared-back wardrobe. So, for winter 2026, I’ll be looking to softer, but no less elevated sea moss hues that feel fresh but can also fit into the black, cream and chocolate brown that dominate my outfits.” Florrie Alexander, shopping editor

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Wearing: Royal Purple

Pausing: Orange

A royal purple dress, roll-neck top, blazt and gloves, jumper, and faux-fur scarf on the Roberto Cavalli, Luisa Spagnol, Kegel&#039;s and Mugler Autumn/Winter 2026 runways.

(Image credit: Roberto Cavalli, Luisa Spagnol, Kegel's, Mugler Autumn/Winter 2026 (via Launchmetrics Spotlight))

"I mean no disrespect to my colleague, but the colour I’ll be sitting out on is the one she’s intent on wearing. It’s the halloween pumpkin spiceness of it—of all the colours in the spectrum, it’s probably the only one I dont own and, if I dare say, a little on the nose for autumn for my sensibilites. Instead, I’m wearing purple because of the vibrancy; it’s such a statement colour, you simply can’t ignore it. It commands attention, so you even if you have to fake confidence, you’ll find yourself standing taller when wearing it. Trust me, try it." Remy Farrell, fashion editor

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Wearing: Midnight Blue

Pausing: Black

A midnight blue jacket and bag, blazer and mini skirt, long coat, scarf an bag and suede handbag on the Victoria Beckham, Gucci, Ferragamo and Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2026 runways.

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham, Gucci, Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani Autumn/Winter 2026 (via Launchmetrics Spotlight))

“Let’s be honest, black will literally never go out of style. But me personally? I’m getting tired of only having this shade in my closet to choose from. So this winter, I’m turning my head to midnight blue. This dark navy hue will stand out from my typical all-black outfits, pairing well with neutrals and bold colours and patterns alike. Not to mention that it will look expensive at literally every price point.” Marina Avraam, senior shopping editor

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Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.