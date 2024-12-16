The 5 Color Trends L.A. Locals With Expensive Taste Are Wearing

green sweater and jeans outfit
(Image credit: @styledsara)
While the minimalist, "clean girl" aesthetic has proved to be a vibe—err, shall we say, lifestyle?—that’s here to stay, everyone still needs a pop of color in their outfit rotation every once in a while. Whether it’s through a scarf that gives your look a little personality or a simple sweater to wear with your favorite pair of jeans, mixing in playful hues to your everyday style is always a great way to freshen your fashion choices.

Depending on if you hop on Instagram or your Pinterest board for outfit inspiration, there’s without a doubt a sea of neutral-tone ideas. And sometimes it can be tricky to figure out how to incorporate hints of color into your wardrobe. We know the struggle, which is why we looked to a handful of our favorite L.A. locals (with expensive taste) to see which color trends they are wearing this winter.

Scroll on for the top five color trends we’re seeing all over Los Angeles locals right now.

Matcha Green

Make it a tall double matcha with sweet cream foam on top, please. It’s not Grinchy green; it’s much softer. Whether you go for a cashmere sweater in the matcha shade or accessorize with a cool green bag, the color is a must-try this season.

Green sweater outfit with jeans

(Image credit: @styledsara)

neutral outfit with green purse

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Malibu Linen Dress
Reformation
Malibu Linen Dress

Aligne Isla Sparkle Tie Tank
Aligne
Isla Sparkle Tie Tank

Eleanor Skirt Set
superdown
Eleanor Skirt Set

Mocha Mousse

Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year is already making its way through L.A. style influencers. It’s still giving "clean girl" aesthetic but with a moodier touch.

all-black outfit with ysl bag

(Image credit: @stellasimona)

all-neutral mirror picture of outfit

(Image credit: @jordanrisa)

Fraya Sweater
Iro
Fraya Sweater

Ashwin Low Rise Pants
Reformation
Ashwin Low Rise Pants

Arleth Mini Dress
NBD
Arleth Mini Dress

"Old Money" Blue

The easiest way to incorporate this color trend? A simple button-down shirt. Pair it with your go-to jeans or throw it over your shoulders for a very classy, born-into-wealth vibe. You could also opt for a cozy sweater in this light blue hue.

denim outfit with blue button-down

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

woman wearing pantsuit outfit

(Image credit: @alessandragl)

Elvie Blouse
Ivy Oak
Elvie Blouse

Giovanna Coat
LPA
Giovanna Coat

Ballet Turtleneck Bodysuit
Commando
Ballet Turtleneck Bodysuit

Shades of Salmon

You are what you eat? Or wear, in this case. We’re loving this trend of pretty variations of that yummy light-pink-meets-rosy-red combination. Go bold with a pair of statement pants or opt for a low-key cardigan in the cheery color.

woman wearing pink pants and sweater

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

woman painting wearing sweater and skirt

(Image credit: @isthisfate)

Heart Knit Cardigan
Guizio
Heart Knit Cardigan

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Teddy Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Teddy Sandals

Lenora Off Shoulder Dress
Line & Dot
Lenora Off Shoulder Dress

Butter Yellow

Sensing a theme here? The fashion-meets-food trend is going strong when it comes to color selections right now. Yellow is such a charming yet subtle way to incorporate more color into your wardrobe. And the L.A. locals are doing it right.

woman wearing yellow dress and leather jacket

(Image credit: @raeannlangas)

pants and blazer with white tank

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

Untamed Short Sleeve Top
Lioness
Untamed Short Sleeve Top

revolve,

Jaded London
Velour Cardigan

Halsey Bodysuit
h:ours
Halsey Bodysuit

