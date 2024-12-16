The 5 Color Trends L.A. Locals With Expensive Taste Are Wearing
While the minimalist, "clean girl" aesthetic has proved to be a vibe—err, shall we say, lifestyle?—that’s here to stay, everyone still needs a pop of color in their outfit rotation every once in a while. Whether it’s through a scarf that gives your look a little personality or a simple sweater to wear with your favorite pair of jeans, mixing in playful hues to your everyday style is always a great way to freshen your fashion choices.
Depending on if you hop on Instagram or your Pinterest board for outfit inspiration, there’s without a doubt a sea of neutral-tone ideas. And sometimes it can be tricky to figure out how to incorporate hints of color into your wardrobe. We know the struggle, which is why we looked to a handful of our favorite L.A. locals (with expensive taste) to see which color trends they are wearing this winter.
Scroll on for the top five color trends we’re seeing all over Los Angeles locals right now.
Matcha Green
Make it a tall double matcha with sweet cream foam on top, please. It’s not Grinchy green; it’s much softer. Whether you go for a cashmere sweater in the matcha shade or accessorize with a cool green bag, the color is a must-try this season.
Mocha Mousse
Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year is already making its way through L.A. style influencers. It’s still giving "clean girl" aesthetic but with a moodier touch.
"Old Money" Blue
The easiest way to incorporate this color trend? A simple button-down shirt. Pair it with your go-to jeans or throw it over your shoulders for a very classy, born-into-wealth vibe. You could also opt for a cozy sweater in this light blue hue.
Shades of Salmon
You are what you eat? Or wear, in this case. We’re loving this trend of pretty variations of that yummy light-pink-meets-rosy-red combination. Go bold with a pair of statement pants or opt for a low-key cardigan in the cheery color.
Butter Yellow
Sensing a theme here? The fashion-meets-food trend is going strong when it comes to color selections right now. Yellow is such a charming yet subtle way to incorporate more color into your wardrobe. And the L.A. locals are doing it right.
