I've Studied What Chic Italian Women Wear—They'd Be All Over These 7 Classy Summer Pieces
Lately, it feels like whenever I open Instagram, someone is enjoying pasta with a view or taking a dip in the Mediterranean, Positano's colourful buildings clinging to the cliffside behind them. The Amalfi Coast is a popular destination at this time of year, boasting romantic restaurants and stunning scenery. So, it's no surprise that visitors want to dress the part, curating the perfect photogenic wardrobe that is unlikely to fit in a carry-on.
If you're in this situation, a word of advice: before you start stuffing twenty different sundresses into your suitcase, focus on the core pieces you know you'll reach for repeatedly. While a cascading maxi dress with dramatic puffed sleeves might look great on your IG grid, it's not necessarily the best use of your luggage space. Struggling to identify these feel-good items? Don't fret, because we've selected seven chic and practical pieces we promise you'll love wearing for early morning beach trips, balmy Sorrento evenings and everything in between.
1. Linen Shirt
Style Notes: Wherever you're jetting off to this summer—or even if you're staying local—a linen shirt is a non-negotiable. Trust us, it doesn't get much more effortless than this.
Shop the look:
2. Simple Bikini
Style Notes: You'll likely spend a good chunk of your Amalfi Coast holiday by the sea (or in it), so bring along a bikini you'll be happy wearing non-stop. Generally, loud prints or bold colours have a shorter lifespan than minimal, neutral-hued sets.
Shop the look:
Hunza G is an influencer favourite, loved for its stretchy seersucker fabric.
3. White Dress
Style Notes: A romantic setting calls for a romantic outfit. Enter the white cotton dress, an easy throw-on piece that exudes Italian elegance. Be warned, though: pizza sauce will stain, so maybe change before dinner.
Shop the look:
A pretty all-in-one outfit for a warm summer's day.
4. Raffia Accessories
Style Notes: Add a touch of raffia to any outfit to give it the holiday treatment, be it a hat, bag or sandals.
Shop the look:
Leave your Birkenstocks at home and pack these raffia slides instead.
5. Denim Shorts
Style Notes: Don't be fooled into thinking denim shorts are boring just because they've been around for decades—2024 has proved just how current this staple can look, especially if you opt for a longline pair.
Shop the look:
If you prefer a little distressing, meet your match.
6. Strappy Top
Style Notes: While it's fun to experiment with fashion in a new environment, it's also important to bring along reliable pieces you can pull out on low-effort days. A flowy blouse or strappy top ticks this box.
Shop the look:
I'm picturing this with a breezy white cotton skirt.
7. Light Tailoring
Style Notes: In summer, autumn, winter and spring, we'll continue singing the praises of tailored trousers. Stick to a lightweight fabric like linen or cotton twill for your Italian sojourn.
Shop the look:
Opt for a joy-inducing pop of colour to match your summer vibe.
The relaxed fit means these will be comfortable even after sampling the local pasta dishes.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
