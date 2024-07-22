I've Studied What Chic Italian Women Wear—They'd Be All Over These 7 Classy Summer Pieces

Lately, it feels like whenever I open Instagram, someone is enjoying pasta with a view or taking a dip in the Mediterranean, Positano's colourful buildings clinging to the cliffside behind them. The Amalfi Coast is a popular destination at this time of year, boasting romantic restaurants and stunning scenery. So, it's no surprise that visitors want to dress the part, curating the perfect photogenic wardrobe that is unlikely to fit in a carry-on.

If you're in this situation, a word of advice: before you start stuffing twenty different sundresses into your suitcase, focus on the core pieces you know you'll reach for repeatedly. While a cascading maxi dress with dramatic puffed sleeves might look great on your IG grid, it's not necessarily the best use of your luggage space. Struggling to identify these feel-good items? Don't fret, because we've selected seven chic and practical pieces we promise you'll love wearing for early morning beach trips, balmy Sorrento evenings and everything in between.

1. Linen Shirt

Style Notes: Wherever you're jetting off to this summer—or even if you're staying local—a linen shirt is a non-negotiable. Trust us, it doesn't get much more effortless than this.

Shop the look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Linen, Black £110 SHOP NOW The perfect bikini cover-up.

Arket Loose Linen Shirt £77 SHOP NOW Layer it over a tank top or tuck it into denim shorts.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt £19 SHOP NOW Striped linen is always a good idea.

2. Simple Bikini

Style Notes: You'll likely spend a good chunk of your Amalfi Coast holiday by the sea (or in it), so bring along a bikini you'll be happy wearing non-stop. Generally, loud prints or bold colours have a shorter lifespan than minimal, neutral-hued sets.

Shop the look:

HUNZA G Jamie Twist-Front Metallic Seersucker Bikini £175 SHOP NOW Hunza G is an influencer favourite, loved for its stretchy seersucker fabric.

& Other Stories Bandeau Bikini Top £29 SHOP NOW The straps are removeable for versatile styling.

& Other Stories Printed Bikini Briefs £23 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of coverage.

3. White Dress

Style Notes: A romantic setting calls for a romantic outfit. Enter the white cotton dress, an easy throw-on piece that exudes Italian elegance. Be warned, though: pizza sauce will stain, so maybe change before dinner.

Shop the look:

ASOS DESIGN Off Shoulder Midi Dress With Pintucks & Crochet Trims in White £45 SHOP NOW A pretty all-in-one outfit for a warm summer's day.

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress £148 SHOP NOW A linen mini will keep you cool in the heat.

Whistles Poplin Cotton Mix Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW Whistles' SS24 dress collection has seriously impressed us.

4. Raffia Accessories

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Style Notes: Add a touch of raffia to any outfit to give it the holiday treatment, be it a hat, bag or sandals.

Shop the look:

BOUTIQUE BONITA Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat £60 SHOP NOW Cute and practical.

Maison N.H Paris Carla Grand Raffia Basket Bag £260 SHOP NOW The black trim makes this tote feel very elegant.

Manebi Beige Raffia Yucatan Sandals £135 SHOP NOW Leave your Birkenstocks at home and pack these raffia slides instead.

5. Denim Shorts

Style Notes: Don't be fooled into thinking denim shorts are boring just because they've been around for decades—2024 has proved just how current this staple can look, especially if you opt for a longline pair.

Shop the look:

AGOLDE Parker Long Clean Organic Denim Shorts £180 SHOP NOW These will work with every look.

Reformation Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts £128 SHOP NOW If you prefer a little distressing, meet your match.

COS Longline Denim Shorts £65 SHOP NOW Knee-length jorts are having a huge moment this summer.

6. Strappy Top

Style Notes: While it's fun to experiment with fashion in a new environment, it's also important to bring along reliable pieces you can pull out on low-effort days. A flowy blouse or strappy top ticks this box.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Rope-Strap Top £77 SHOP NOW Easy to transition from day to night.

ZIMMERMANN Pop Embellished Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Linen Peplum Top £478 SHOP NOW I'm picturing this with a breezy white cotton skirt.

M&S Collection Pure Cotton V-Neck Textured Cami Top £25 SHOP NOW Well done, M&S.

7. Light Tailoring

Style Notes: In summer, autumn, winter and spring, we'll continue singing the praises of tailored trousers. Stick to a lightweight fabric like linen or cotton twill for your Italian sojourn.

Shop the look:

Arket Linen Trousers £87 SHOP NOW You'll pull these timeless trousers out every summer.

Nobodys Child Red Tailored Waistcoat £67 SHOP NOW Opt for a joy-inducing pop of colour to match your summer vibe.