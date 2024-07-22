I've Studied What Chic Italian Women Wear—They'd Be All Over These 7 Classy Summer Pieces

By
published
inFeatures

Amalfi coast shopping picks: @kristincabat wears a silk evening dress on a beach in Italy

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

Lately, it feels like whenever I open Instagram, someone is enjoying pasta with a view or taking a dip in the Mediterranean, Positano's colourful buildings clinging to the cliffside behind them. The Amalfi Coast is a popular destination at this time of year, boasting romantic restaurants and stunning scenery. So, it's no surprise that visitors want to dress the part, curating the perfect photogenic wardrobe that is unlikely to fit in a carry-on.

If you're in this situation, a word of advice: before you start stuffing twenty different sundresses into your suitcase, focus on the core pieces you know you'll reach for repeatedly. While a cascading maxi dress with dramatic puffed sleeves might look great on your IG grid, it's not necessarily the best use of your luggage space. Struggling to identify these feel-good items? Don't fret, because we've selected seven chic and practical pieces we promise you'll love wearing for early morning beach trips, balmy Sorrento evenings and everything in between.

1. Linen Shirt

Amalfi coast shopping list: @lizzyhadfield wears a linen shirt

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Style Notes: Wherever you're jetting off to this summer—or even if you're staying local—a linen shirt is a non-negotiable. Trust us, it doesn't get much more effortless than this.

Shop the look:

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Linen
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, Black

The perfect bikini cover-up.

Loose Linen Shirt - Mole - Arket Gb
Arket
Loose Linen Shirt

Layer it over a tank top or tuck it into denim shorts.

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

Striped linen is always a good idea.

2. Simple Bikini

Amalfi coast shopping picks: @rayan.xasan wears a simple bikini

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Style Notes: You'll likely spend a good chunk of your Amalfi Coast holiday by the sea (or in it), so bring along a bikini you'll be happy wearing non-stop. Generally, loud prints or bold colours have a shorter lifespan than minimal, neutral-hued sets.

Shop the look:

Jamie Twist-Front Metallic Seersucker Bikini
HUNZA G
Jamie Twist-Front Metallic Seersucker Bikini

Hunza G is an influencer favourite, loved for its stretchy seersucker fabric.

Bandeau Bikini Top
& Other Stories
Bandeau Bikini Top

The straps are removeable for versatile styling.

Printed Bikini Briefs
& Other Stories
Printed Bikini Briefs

Just the right amount of coverage.

3. White Dress

Amalfi coast shopping picks: @maddibriell wears a white dress

(Image credit: @maddiebriell)

Style Notes: A romantic setting calls for a romantic outfit. Enter the white cotton dress, an easy throw-on piece that exudes Italian elegance. Be warned, though: pizza sauce will stain, so maybe change before dinner.

Shop the look:

Asos Design Off Shoulder Midi Dress With Pintucks & Crochet Trims in White
ASOS DESIGN
Off Shoulder Midi Dress With Pintucks & Crochet Trims in White

A pretty all-in-one outfit for a warm summer's day.

Jessi Linen Dress
Reformation
Jessi Linen Dress

A linen mini will keep you cool in the heat.

Poplin Cotton Mix Midi Dress
Whistles
Poplin Cotton Mix Midi Dress

Whistles' SS24 dress collection has seriously impressed us.

4. Raffia Accessories

Amalfi coast shopping picks: @jeannine.roxas wears raffia accessories

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

Style Notes: Add a touch of raffia to any outfit to give it the holiday treatment, be it a hat, bag or sandals.

Shop the look:

Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat
BOUTIQUE BONITA
Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat

Cute and practical.

Carla Grand Raffia Basket Bag
Maison N.H Paris
Carla Grand Raffia Basket Bag

The black trim makes this tote feel very elegant.

Womens Manebi Beige Raffia Yucatan Sandals | Harrods Uk
Manebi
Beige Raffia Yucatan Sandals

Leave your Birkenstocks at home and pack these raffia slides instead.

5. Denim Shorts

Amalfi coast shopping picks: @chasemarieee wears denim shorts

(Image credit: @chasemarieee)

Style Notes: Don't be fooled into thinking denim shorts are boring just because they've been around for decades—2024 has proved just how current this staple can look, especially if you opt for a longline pair.

Shop the look:

Parker Long Clean Organic Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Parker Long Clean Organic Denim Shorts

These will work with every look.

Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
Reformation
Wilder High Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts

If you prefer a little distressing, meet your match.

Longline Denim Shorts
COS
Longline Denim Shorts

Knee-length jorts are having a huge moment this summer.

6. Strappy Top

Amalfi coast shopping picks: @oliviamarcus wears a strappy top

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

Style Notes: While it's fun to experiment with fashion in a new environment, it's also important to bring along reliable pieces you can pull out on low-effort days. A flowy blouse or strappy top ticks this box.

Shop the look:

Rope-Strap Top
& Other Stories
Rope-Strap Top

Easy to transition from day to night.

Pop Embellished Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Linen Peplum Top
ZIMMERMANN
Pop Embellished Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Linen Peplum Top

I'm picturing this with a breezy white cotton skirt.

Pure Cotton V-Neck Textured Cami Top
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton V-Neck Textured Cami Top

Well done, M&S.

7. Light Tailoring

Amalfi coast shopping picks: @andi_mun wears tailored trousers

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: In summer, autumn, winter and spring, we'll continue singing the praises of tailored trousers. Stick to a lightweight fabric like linen or cotton twill for your Italian sojourn.

Shop the look:

Linen Trousers - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Linen Trousers

You'll pull these timeless trousers out every summer.

Red Tailored Waistcoat
Nobodys Child
Red Tailored Waistcoat

Opt for a joy-inducing pop of colour to match your summer vibe.

Red Relaxed Tailored Trousers
Nobodys Child
Red Relaxed Tailored Trousers

The relaxed fit means these will be comfortable even after sampling the local pasta dishes.

Explore More:
Holiday Fashion Packing
Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸