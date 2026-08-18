If you’re reading this, I imagine that you probably found your personal style (or at least the first iteration of it) around the turn of the century. Millennials and older Gen Zs will know that wedge trainers, graphic T-shirts and distressed denim miniskirts were key staples in our noughties wardrobeslong before the triumphant renaissance they're experiencing now. After years of domination by quiet luxury and "clean-girl" minimalism, Y2K energy is back and full of optimism, and the fashion set is indulging in hyper-glamorous, pop-culture-infused glitz. But it's the resurgence of nostalgic accessorising (or over-accessorising) that has really piqued my interest.
Now, as a backlash builds against social-media-dictated "aesthetics", personality-driven maximalism and nostalgic fashion trends are taking over, and 2000s accessories are the easiest way to get involved. Personally, I'm most excited about the re-release of Carrie Bradshaw's "emotional support bag" (a purple sequinned Fendi baguette bag) or the return of Baby Phat and its iconic rhinestone belts. All in all, these accessories are here to make it clear that subtlety has officially left the chat.
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After consulting the runways and my social media feeds, I’ve uncovered six Y2K-inspired accessory trends that are cropping up everywhere right now. Think big, think flashy and then double it. These accessories are a little outrageous, somewhat divisive and a relatively affordable way to inject a little buzz back into your look. Have fun!
6 Y2K Accessories Trends Enjoying a Comeback in 2026
1. Rhinestone Belts
Style Notes: As a certified Y2K poster girl, there's hardly a trend on this list that Paris Hilton didn’t wear back in the 2000s. And whilst I adored her floral rosettes and wraparound sunglasses in The Simple Life (more on that later), it's her rhinestone-studded belt that I'm coveting. With its unapologetic sparkle, it can turn even the most casual of outfits (and naturally, festivalwear) into a full-blown moment. Think of it as jewellery for the waist, because why should your neck and ears have all the fun?
Shop Rhinstone-Studded Belts:
Guess
Jewel Appliqué Belt
This looks like the 2026 version of the exact belts Paris wore.
B-Low the Belt
Farah Belt
Pair with tailored trousers and a racerback tank top to create a cool look.
Ralph Lauren
Studded Leather Belt
I've seen so many Ralph Lauren pieces from the noughties on my social feeds this year.
2. Tinted Wraparound Sunglasses
Style Notes: This one feels straight out of the '00s-cool-girl playbook. Let’s be honest: we all wanted to be either Posh or Becks when we were growing up, and for most of us, wraparound sunglasses take us back to those heady days of hot-pink outfits, princess heels and pop idols. In 2026, they’re just as cool as before, but their appeal lies in their statement-making silhouette. Adding an edgier finish to minimalist looks, these sunnies stand out from the crowd, making a statement all on their own.
Shop Wraparound Sunglasses:
Dolce & Gabbana
DG2308
These also come in gold and hot pink.
& Other Stories
Wrap Sunglasses
Tinted lenses are a Y2K hallmark.
Jimmy Fairly
The Brooklyn
I've yet to come across a pair of Jimmy Fairly sunglasses I don't love.
3. Pageboy Hats
Style Notes: From big, fluffy bucket hats (think that pink Pamela Anderson look from the '90s) to every iteration of the baker-boy, 2026 has already delivered an eclectic lineup of hats by summer. Few accessories can transform the proportions of an outfit quite so instantly—or create such visual impact. A great hat has the power to pull a look together, change its entire vibe and, perhaps most importantly, give you an excuse to have a little more fun with fashion.
Shop Baker-Boy Hats:
ASOS DESIGN
Baker Boy Hat
Channel Keira Knightley in Love Actually.
Mimpi
Check Cadet Hat
The Gen Z style set is obsessed with this Mimpi hat.
Prada
Newsboy Cap
This timeless style also comes in classic black.
4. Oversized Hoops
Style Notes: Often written off as "cheap", large hoops are finally making their triumphant return and shaking off the old connotations. As accessories get louder and more unapologetically expressive, today's shoulder-grazing hoops feel less Jenny from the Block and more like a bold declaration of personality. They command attention without demanding it, so leave your everyday huggies in your jewellery box and go big.
Shop Oversized Hoops:
Pilgrim
Sanne
I've been wearing hoops just like this all summer long.
Free People
Flume Hoops
Forget bag charms; this season is all about earring charms.
Mejuri
18k Gold Vermeil
These thicker hoops will hold their shape.
5. Vintage-Inspired Bags
Style Notes: The 2000s gave us so many iconic designer It bags, and whether you're more drawn to Carrie Bradshaw's beloved Fendi Baguette, Saint Laurent’s Mombasa or Chloé’s Paddington, they're all back. There’s nothing better than having secured one the first time around, but buying pre-loved has the same appeal. Thanks to their superior craftspersonship and rare archival designs, vintage styles are giving the coolest 2026 It bags a run for their money.
Shop Vintage-Inspired Bags:
Fendi
Purple Sequinned Bag
Every time I see this bag, I hear Carrie's famous quote.
Saint Laurent
Mombasa
From the aged wooden handle to the pony-hair leopard print, if I were a luxury bag, I'd be this one.
Chloé
Paddington Bag
My mum's white Chloé Paddington was my Year 9 school bag. How I wish I'd preserved it!
6. Toe Rings
Style Notes: The revival of "foot jewellery" is likely making a lot of people quite uncomfortable, but if you're a fan of accessorising your feet, you should know that toe rings have shifted from free-spirited and subtly cool to all-out decoration. Today, more is more: think diamonds decorating your flip-flops or sea-like swirls popping out of a peep toe. With fashion's current fixation on all things toe-adjacent, there's never been a better time to put your best foot forward.
Shop Toe Rings:
Free People
Heart of Gold Toe Ring
Simple yet oh-so stylish.
ALOHAS
Ring My Toes Kit Silver Shadow
These are the ones I'm buying.
Simuero
Orilla sterling Toe Ring
Simuero has been spearheading the toe-ring revival since 2024.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.