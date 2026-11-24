Jeans are a definite staple of any winter rotation, yet how does one continuously update their appearance year after year? A winter wardrobe that lacks freshness is the quickest route to falling into a rut. It's one thing to put together an outfit, but it's another entirely to create winter outfits that are fashion-forward and intentional. The key is a well-curated selection of small trends that pair well with your most reliable classics (like jeans), and this season, there are a few options that the most tasteful dressers are gravitating towards. If you're looking for new ways to elevate your denim, there are plenty of winter trends to wear with jeans emerging at the tail end of this year that take your looks from something "totally fine" to "I may have just found a new winter uniform."
Putting on the basics of your winter capsule is a great starting point, but it's not the finish line. It reminds me of the Internet doll dress-up games of the early 2000s. Your avatar may be wearing a tank or tee and jeans at the very beginning, but she'll require several more pieces for a look you're proud of. This is especially true for jeans. Jeans and a jumper, jeans and a long-sleeved tee or jeans and a cardigan are the foundations, but they require a few more edits to reach a point at which they look styled. This year's winter trends can provide the exact elements that are missing.
To start, consider the trending knitwear, tops and winter coats that might take a pair of jeans from simple to sophisticated. Cable knit jumpers, frog-fastening jackets and Penny Lane coats all give more texture and dimension to your wardrobe's best jeans. Or, you can go down a different route and focus on accessories. Jeans in conversation with an animal print handbag or a statement belt will satisfy your need for adding something a little different to your go-to denim pairings. Even better—you can mix a few of these trends together to boost your winter outfits, such as adding a purple knit and a statement belt or wearing an animal print handbag with a frog-fastening jacket.
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These are all relatively simple changes and additions that allow jeans to stand out a touch more. So, if you're looking for more interesting winter jeans outfits, these inspiring trend pairings are worth having in your back pocket (pun totally intended).
7 Winter Trends to Wear With Jeans in 2026
1. Cable Knits
Style Notes: One of the most classic knit patterns come winter is cable knit, and for good reason. It adds just enough texture to your outfits without resorting to prints, patterns or bold colours if you're inclined toward minimalism. With jeans, you get a timeless outfit that can be worn all winter—this one and decades of winters after. Choose a cropped style to lightly rest on the waistband of low-rise jeans or wrap up in a voluminous jumper that you can leave loose or tuck in.
Shop the Trend:
DÔEN
Hallstatt cable-knit wool and cashmere-blend sweater
Cable knit jumpers look so sleek with dark indigo and black denim.
Toteme
Cable Knit Turtleneck
The speckled grey yarn gives this turtleneck a little more texture and dimension.
A bright pop of red always looks classic with any shade of denim and brightens up outfits featuring black and neutral-coloured outerwear.
2. Frog-Tie Jackets
Style Notes: Autumn's satin frog-fastening jackets and blazers are shifting into winter-ready versions—many of which are also a nod to the waisted cardigan trend from years past. A wool frog-tie jacket serves as a chic way to dress up a pair of jeans. With kitten heels or heeled ankle boots, you can make even the most casual trousers in your winter wardrobe look elevated. The unique knotted buttons stand out from classic zip-ups, horn toggles and standard buttons.
Shop the Trend:
Róhe
Pankou Closure Jacket
This is such an elegant option made of 100% wool and in the prettiest frost white hue.
MANGO
Velvet Jacket With Frogging Closures
For holiday parties, consider velvet frog-closure jackets, which feel a little more special and easily dress up jeans.
ALIGNE
Double-Faced Jacket
Adding a pop of colour through a shirt collar or turtleneck is a fun way of creating more contrast with your winter outfits.
Róhe
Double-Faced Pankou Jacket | Off White
Another very sleek option from RÓHE that has a slightly more minimal silhouette wiht one closure at the collar.
3. Penny Lane Coats
Style Notes: No coat trend has commanded the attention of fashion people this year like the Penny Lane coat. Inspired by the faux-fur-trimmed brown and white coat Kate Hudson wore in the 2000s comedy Almost Famous, this style verges on maximalism, but in the right colours, works for style minimalists too. The casual nature of jeans strategically balances out the bold faux fur hems, collars and sleeves of this winter coat so you can easily wear it to more than just holiday parties.
Shop the Trend:
Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Anita Suede Fur Trim Jacket
Brown and cropped, this option would look perfect with jeans, from cuffed hems to barrel-leg pairs.
Rixo
Winslow Wool Blend Coat
Yes, there are even options for the utmost minimalists. This all-black coat is proof.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Nina Tiger-Print Shearling Coat
This one is a best-seller and beloved by the fashion set. It mixes the Penny Lane coat trend with the vibrant animal print trend, too.
The Frolic
Exclusive Faux Fur Trim Penny Lane Midi Coat
A light blue coat will look so nice with your darkest blue jeans.
4. Block Ballet Heels
Style Notes: Long gone are our sleek sandals and strappy heels of summer, but you don't have to stick with boots and trainers for your winter jeans outfits. Block heel ballerinas are an excellent way to give your denim an elegant spin (whilst keeping your toes covered). You can add a colourful pair of tights or neutral socks for the coldest days and top it off with a faux fur coat or frog-fastening jacket to complete the look. Heeled ballet pumps will look good with nearly any silhouette or colour of jeans you have, so they're worth the investment.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Inez Pump
A high vamp and shiny finish mean that these shoes can move between everyday outfits and those fit for festive party occasions.
AEYDE
Delia 25 Suede Ballet Flats
Wine red ballet pumps provide a festive and winter-ready aesthetic to any jeans outfit.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Ballet Flats With Bow
Gathered detailing makes your ballet heels look even more modern.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
This higher block heel is a great way to highlight jeans with statement hems.
5. Something Purple
Style Notes: It's been a while since purple has truly been in the picture. That's why this winter's colour trends offered a pleasant surprise when royal purple, lilac, blackberry, plum and aubergine appeared on runways. Purple is bold, yes, but this nicely cuts through the grey of winter. At the same time, it can still feel deep, grounded and fit for the season. There are many ways to embrace it fully, but for those who are colour cautious, a purple knit, scarf, hat or handbag will do the trick.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
Made of cosy cashmere, you'll reach for this jumper again and again throughout winter.
ANINE BING
Yini Scarf
Triangle scarves are easy layering pieces that work with your jeans-and-jumper outfits.
Reformation
Leven Knit Top
For a subtler splash of purple, a button-down knit shirt is a staple for winter.
Free People
Satin Return Duster
But, if you'd prefer a bold dose of colour (and nod to Penny Lane), try this shiny purple coat.
6. Big Belts
Style Notes: Jeans themselves can feel complicated to dress up, but the closest you can get (other than customisation) is with a big belt. Statement buckles, studded straps and metallic tips are all eye-catching details that give your jeans-based outfits much more personality. When it comes to dressing for winter, wear a turtleneck and cosy knit and tuck it behind your belt for clean proportions. Belts also show how well the three-piece rule works, which says that when your outfit feels a touch bland or blasé, adding a third accessory or item will help tie it together and bring in more dimension.
Shop the Trend:
NILI LOTAN
Nili Leather Belt
Though the buckle is simple, its size allows it to stand out and pull your entire outfit together.
ZARA
100% Leather Oval Buckle Belt
This belt and its metallic moon-like buckle feel more like jewellery than it does a basic accessory.
Burberry
Reversible Leather Knight Stamp Belt
The coolest belt I've seen this season.
Free People
Dover Suede Belt
This sculptural belt comes in 14 different colours.
7. Animal Print Bags
Style Notes: With the revival of various animal prints in winter 2026, it's a clever way to create more visual interest in your jeans outfits without any dramatic changes. You can keep your capsule wardrobe as it is and simply swap out your handbag to make a difference. If you're in the market for totes, clutches and top-handle bags but can't choose a print, look to zebra, Bambi, Dalmatian and tiger print—which are all fashion-set-approved and blend easily with a wide range of colour palettes.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Elena Tote Bag
Tiger print in a timeless shape allows this handbag to transcend the trend cycle.
VERAFIED
Café Midi Pony-Hair Leather Shoulder Bag
Fans of Bambi print and cheetah will want to take this sleek baguette bag everywhere with them this winter.
Veronica Beard
Ziger Prism Bag
I appreciate that this bag's print is a mix of tiger and zebra. It's such a chic combination.
Reformation
Inez Clutch
An extra-large foldover clutch is a nice change if you're after something other than a strappy tote.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.