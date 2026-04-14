Parisians are Chic, But Scandi Girls Have Mastered Spring Style—6 Trends We're Copying from Copenhagen

When it comes to the perfect mix of fashion meets function, Danish, Norwegian and Swedish women always make seasonal dressing look undeniably cool. These are the trends that they're wearing on repeat this spring.

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Swedish girl spring trends 2026
(Image credit: @nnenachem, @_jeanettemadsen_, @karolinebeltner)
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It goes without saying that there are fashionable women all over the world. The French are experts in effortless elegance, the Italians how to be polished to perfection, Americans are all about statement dressing and Londoners are never afraid to take risks, but when it comes to the women whose wardrobes I most want to raid, the titles goes to the Scandis.

Equal parts minimalist (think Toteme, Malene Birger, House of Dagmar and Rohë) and free-spirited (Cecilie Bahnsen, Ganni and ROTATE), I always get just as excited to see the street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week as I do the shows. Why? Scandi women know to put together looks that have a feel entirely unique to their countries. Always the leaders and never the followers, it's likely any trend that is gaining traction now was on Swedish girls a year ago, and if it's spiking on social media, the Danish will have already been there and got the (viral) t-shirt.

Given then, just how tricky it is to dress for the new season transition, why not look straight to the professionals and see how Scandis are dressing for spring in order to inspire our own wardrobes? From the new blouse trend that could rival classic white to the cosy collared knit that you won't have seen coming, these are the six trends we're copying from our Swedish sisters in spring 2026.

1. Check Blouses

anne johannsen wears a check blouse and black trousers

(Image credit: @annejohannsen)

Style Notes: White blouses and jeans have become synonymous with European summers, but just a short hop across the continent Scandi girls are experimenting with colour and prints, most notably the check blouse. Usually spotted with wide leg trousers or balloon skirts, this pretty trend marries together the traditional blouse and check flannel shirt, creating the ultimate cool-hybrid. When we say "jeans and a nice top", this is what we mean now.

Shop Check Blouses

2. Paint Box Brights

karo dall wears a green top, yellow jumper, blazer and baggy jeans

(Image credit: @karodall)

Style Notes: One thing worth studying about Scandi style is just how well they effortlessly mix and clash colours (and look up Marianne Theodorsen, Janka Polliani and Emili Sindlev if you don't believe me). Unafraid of uninhibited brights, this spring forget sugary pastels, fashion insiders are stacking crayon colours to create joyful looks entirely their own. Sorry white tees, but we're looking at new basics now.

Shop Colourful Brights: