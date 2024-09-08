The Only 7 Colors to Buy If You Want to Look Sophisticated and Rich

Somehow, it has become trendy to want to look elegant and sophisticated, but trends are inherently temporary. If you ask me, there's nothing short-term about dressing yourself in a put-together, expensive-looking manner. In my eyes, that fashion mindset defies the trend cycle entirely. If it's a goal of yours to master the look for life—not just for a few months while it's buzzy—I've got just the hack.

In my experience, the easiest way to give your wardrobe a few extra dollar signs and more class is to wear a select few colors that exude an air of understated glamour. They're not loud or flashy. Instead, they're hushed, making them the perfect backdrop for experimentation in the accessory department. A vintage brooch, elbow-length gloves, or a pillbox hat would look over-the-top if paired with too many clashing prints or colors in everyday life. With a navy tailored coat or charcoal pencil skirt, however, it works. Ahead, see and shop the colors that guarantee a rich-looking and refined outfit every time.

Black

Black is fashion's color center. It's where nearly every fashion person feels the most comfortable and is often referred to as the most formal option (thus the black-tie formal dress code). Looking back through the years, this is how it's always been, with the most iconic dressers in history leaning on black more than any other shade. Think Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, Audrey Hepburn, and Naomi Campbell.

Navy Blue

A slightly less obvious answer is navy blue. This color has long been an equal alt for black, especially for fashion people who don't want to wear the same color as everyone else. I think navy is even more elegant and sophisticated than black, particularly when worn with black or ivory. Brands in 2024 clearly agree, and many like Altuzarra, Prada, Alaïa, Carven, and Bevza included the rich shade in their fall/winter 2024 collections.

Chocolate Brown

When it comes to looking luxurious, a rich shade of brown is the best color option available. Just ask the countless French women and celebrities who've been donning the hue already this fall, including Parisians like Sylvie Mus and A-listers ranging from Dakota Johnson to Nicole Kidman.

Winter White

People love to argue that we should stop wearing white after summer, but I think white is actually one of the most elite year-round color options, especially since there are so many variations of it, from stark white to ivory. It also gives the most nonplused vibes because you really do have to be rich to willy-nilly wear such an easy-to-stain color in everyday life.

Stone

When styled right, a stone-colored look can be the epitome of old money wealth. Starting with a classic trench coat is always a solid choice, but you could also venture into trousers, skirting, and accessories in this understated shade.

Charcoal Gray

When I think of charcoal gray, I think of Prada and the way Miuccia Prada uses the color to offset brighter shades of pink, orange, green, red, and more. I'm always in awe of these combinations and have stocked my wardrobe with charcoal-gray pieces. At the same time, this hue is great on its own, being one of the fashion crowd's favorite choices for monochromatic ensembles.

Olive Green

For a pop of color that still feels glamorous and high-brow, you can't go wrong with olive green. The shade is unexpected in the best way possible and pairs surprisingly well with pretty much every other color on this list, particularly shades of white and cream. Recently, it's been utilized heavily by the likes of Saint Laurent and Miu Miu, but it's hardly a trend. Rather, olive green is a classic color option for any sophisticated dresser.

