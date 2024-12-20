I'm Calling It: These 5 Stylish Shoe Colours Will Lead the Trends in 2025

I'd argue that 2024 was the year fashion people became more playful with their footwear. Former minimalists and black boot loyalists began stepping out in leopard-print pumps and bold red ballet flats—even I couldn't resist adding a crimson pair to my otherwise neutral shoe collection.

It's true: an adventurous shoe choice can be the thing that completely transforms an outfit, meaning you can keeping the styling minimal and still impress with the final look. 2025's outfits are set to follow suit, if the spring/summer runways are anything to go by. Leading designers including Gucci and Stella McCartney embraced saturated stilettos, while Acne, Chloé and company backed more muted iterations in earthy greens and soft pinks.

To help us step into 2025 in style, I analysed the catwalks and have rounded up five key colours expected to dominate the season ahead. So, as you close out the year and hit refresh for spring, consider incorporating these trending hues into your footwear lineup.

5 SHOE COLOUR TRENDS TO TRY IN 2025:

1. Cherry Red

(Image credit: Tibi via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent and Balmain were among the many designers who painted the SS25 catwalks red. Ruby, scarlet and cherry-hued pumps have emerged as the ultimate high-impact footwear, anchoring a diverse mix of looks and proving their boundless versatility.

Shop the trend:

Reformation Melissa Mary Jane Flat £268 SHOP NOW Red Mary Janes are a major trend on their own.

COS Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels £135 SHOP NOW These will transform your outfit, whatever you style them with.

Arket Leather Boots £199 SHOP NOW Wear with wide-leg trousers and a cable-knit jumper.

2. Blush Pink

(Image credit: Ferragamo via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Sorry, burgundy—pale pink is poised to steal the spotlight as we move into spring. Designers like Chloé and Ferragamo have embraced its soft, romantic charm, styling blush-coloured pumps and ballet flats with shades ranging from deep brown to buttery yellow.

Shop the trend:

ZARA Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow £36 SHOP NOW The bow detail sold me on this pair.

Jimmy Choo Astoria Flat £925 SHOP NOW The prettiest ballet flats I've seen.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Valentino Garavani Go Logo 40 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps £850 SHOP NOW For work and weekend.

3. Metallic Silver

(Image credit: Gucci via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: No need to put your shiniest shoes in storage post-party season. According to the catwalks, metallic footwear—especially silver—will continue to light up our outfits well into 2025.

Shop the trend:

Jimmy Choo Scarlett 50 £795 SHOP NOW The heel sets this pump apart.

LE MONDE BERYL Metallic Cracked-Leather Mary Jane Flats £498 SHOP NOW Metallic shoes aren't just for the festive season—pair these with jeans for an elevated everyday look.

MANGO Metallic Effect Pointed Toe Boot £60 SHOP NOW Such a sleek shape.

4. Toffee Brown

(Image credit: Acne Studios via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Rich shades of glossy mahogany, toffee, and caramel are set to replace chocolate brown in the neutral brigade, offering all the versatility with an added touch of sophistication. There's something inherently luxurious about these warm, opulent browns.

Shop the trend:

LORO PIANA Rebecca Leather Slingback Pumps £705 SHOP NOW You'll feel incredibly elegant stepping out in these classy slingbacks.

Sezane Victoire Loafers £185 SHOP NOW I didn't know I needed heeled loafers until now.

Reformation Natasha Pump £298 SHOP NOW These may be on-trend, but they'll never go out of style.

5. Olive Green

(Image credit: Ester Manas via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Khaki green has been a staple shade throughout the latter half of 2024, but olive green—its earthier, yellow-toned cousin—is predicted to rise in popularity, buoyed by the likes of Mugler, Acne Studios and Gucci, to name a few.

Shop the trend:

Reformation Wrenley Heeled Slingback £298 SHOP NOW A beautiful alternative to a black pump.

Sezane Martina Heel Pumps £160 SHOP NOW These look as comfortable as they are chic.