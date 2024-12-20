I'm Calling It: These 5 Stylish Shoe Colours Will Lead the Trends in 2025
I'd argue that 2024 was the year fashion people became more playful with their footwear. Former minimalists and black boot loyalists began stepping out in leopard-print pumps and bold red ballet flats—even I couldn't resist adding a crimson pair to my otherwise neutral shoe collection.
It's true: an adventurous shoe choice can be the thing that completely transforms an outfit, meaning you can keeping the styling minimal and still impress with the final look. 2025's outfits are set to follow suit, if the spring/summer runways are anything to go by. Leading designers including Gucci and Stella McCartney embraced saturated stilettos, while Acne, Chloé and company backed more muted iterations in earthy greens and soft pinks.
To help us step into 2025 in style, I analysed the catwalks and have rounded up five key colours expected to dominate the season ahead. So, as you close out the year and hit refresh for spring, consider incorporating these trending hues into your footwear lineup.
5 SHOE COLOUR TRENDS TO TRY IN 2025:
1. Cherry Red
Style Notes: Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent and Balmain were among the many designers who painted the SS25 catwalks red. Ruby, scarlet and cherry-hued pumps have emerged as the ultimate high-impact footwear, anchoring a diverse mix of looks and proving their boundless versatility.
Shop the trend:
These will transform your outfit, whatever you style them with.
2. Blush Pink
Style Notes: Sorry, burgundy—pale pink is poised to steal the spotlight as we move into spring. Designers like Chloé and Ferragamo have embraced its soft, romantic charm, styling blush-coloured pumps and ballet flats with shades ranging from deep brown to buttery yellow.
Shop the trend:
For work and weekend.
3. Metallic Silver
Style Notes: No need to put your shiniest shoes in storage post-party season. According to the catwalks, metallic footwear—especially silver—will continue to light up our outfits well into 2025.
Shop the trend:
Metallic shoes aren't just for the festive season—pair these with jeans for an elevated everyday look.
4. Toffee Brown
Style Notes: Rich shades of glossy mahogany, toffee, and caramel are set to replace chocolate brown in the neutral brigade, offering all the versatility with an added touch of sophistication. There's something inherently luxurious about these warm, opulent browns.
Shop the trend:
You'll feel incredibly elegant stepping out in these classy slingbacks.
5. Olive Green
Style Notes: Khaki green has been a staple shade throughout the latter half of 2024, but olive green—its earthier, yellow-toned cousin—is predicted to rise in popularity, buoyed by the likes of Mugler, Acne Studios and Gucci, to name a few.
Shop the trend:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
-
