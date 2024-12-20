I'm Calling It: These 5 Stylish Shoe Colours Will Lead the Trends in 2025

By
published
in Features

I'd argue that 2024 was the year fashion people became more playful with their footwear. Former minimalists and black boot loyalists began stepping out in leopard-print pumps and bold red ballet flats—even I couldn't resist adding a crimson pair to my otherwise neutral shoe collection.

It's true: an adventurous shoe choice can be the thing that completely transforms an outfit, meaning you can keeping the styling minimal and still impress with the final look. 2025's outfits are set to follow suit, if the spring/summer runways are anything to go by. Leading designers including Gucci and Stella McCartney embraced saturated stilettos, while Acne, Chloé and company backed more muted iterations in earthy greens and soft pinks.

To help us step into 2025 in style, I analysed the catwalks and have rounded up five key colours expected to dominate the season ahead. So, as you close out the year and hit refresh for spring, consider incorporating these trending hues into your footwear lineup.

1. Cherry Red

Shoe colour trends 2025: Cherry red

(Image credit: Tibi via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Stella McCartney, Saint Laurent and Balmain were among the many designers who painted the SS25 catwalks red. Ruby, scarlet and cherry-hued pumps have emerged as the ultimate high-impact footwear, anchoring a diverse mix of looks and proving their boundless versatility.

Shop the trend:

Melissa Mary Jane Flat
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat

Red Mary Janes are a major trend on their own.

Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels
COS
Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels

These will transform your outfit, whatever you style them with.

Leather Boots
Arket
Leather Boots

Wear with wide-leg trousers and a cable-knit jumper.

2. Blush Pink

Shoe colour trends 2024: Blush pink

(Image credit: Ferragamo via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Sorry, burgundy—pale pink is poised to steal the spotlight as we move into spring. Designers like Chloé and Ferragamo have embraced its soft, romantic charm, styling blush-coloured pumps and ballet flats with shades ranging from deep brown to buttery yellow.

Shop the trend:

Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow
ZARA
Patent-Finish Heeled Shoe With Bow

The bow detail sold me on this pair.

Astoria Flat
Jimmy Choo
Astoria Flat

The prettiest ballet flats I've seen.

Valentino Garavani Go Logo 40 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Valentino Garavani Go Logo 40 Embellished Leather Slingback Pumps

For work and weekend.

3. Metallic Silver

Shoe colour trends 2025: Metallic silver

(Image credit: Gucci via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: No need to put your shiniest shoes in storage post-party season. According to the catwalks, metallic footwear—especially silver—will continue to light up our outfits well into 2025.

Shop the trend:

Scarlett 50
Jimmy Choo
Scarlett 50

The heel sets this pump apart.

Metallic Cracked-Leather Mary Jane Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Metallic Cracked-Leather Mary Jane Flats

Metallic shoes aren't just for the festive season—pair these with jeans for an elevated everyday look.

Metallic Effect Pointed Toe Boot - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Metallic Effect Pointed Toe Boot

Such a sleek shape.

4. Toffee Brown

Shoe colour trends 2025: Toffee brown

(Image credit: Acne Studios via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Rich shades of glossy mahogany, toffee, and caramel are set to replace chocolate brown in the neutral brigade, offering all the versatility with an added touch of sophistication. There's something inherently luxurious about these warm, opulent browns.

Shop the trend:

Rebecca Leather Slingback Pumps
LORO PIANA
Rebecca Leather Slingback Pumps

You'll feel incredibly elegant stepping out in these classy slingbacks.

Victoire Loafers - Patent Mahogany - Patent Cowide Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Victoire Loafers

I didn't know I needed heeled loafers until now.

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pump

These may be on-trend, but they'll never go out of style.

5. Olive Green

Shoe colour trends 2025: Olive green

(Image credit: Ester Manas via Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Khaki green has been a staple shade throughout the latter half of 2024, but olive green—its earthier, yellow-toned cousin—is predicted to rise in popularity, buoyed by the likes of Mugler, Acne Studios and Gucci, to name a few.

Shop the trend:

Wrenley Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingback

A beautiful alternative to a black pump.

Martina Heel Pumps - Smooth Lichen - Smooth Goatskin Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Martina Heel Pumps

These look as comfortable as they are chic.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

Suede will continue to be a key fabrication into 2025.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸