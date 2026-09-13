As we bid our final farewell to summer and begin our descent into autumn, the wardrobe transition is imminent. Denim has slowly crept back into our everyday looks, but if you’re like me and not quite ready to let go just yet, I’m sure you’d have been styling it with sandals for as long as possible. However, as the temperatures continue to drop I must finally let go, and I’ve been scouring the new-in sections to pinpoint which new trends will add some interest into my minimalist wardrobe (without a hefty designer price-tag of course). My first stop? M&S, of course.
For me, M&S is the one high-street retailer that gets it right every time. So many of their pieces have such a premium look and feel to them that can easily be mistaken for a designer piece, but their prices have remained affordable and attainable. If you're looking for outfits that are flattering, timeless and made up of life-long wardrobe staples (not to mention inclusive sizing) Marks and Spencer is a one stop shop for everything.
As a result, I’ve scoured through their website and pinpointed five autumn trends for 2026 that could easily slot into any existing wardrobe to instantly elevate your looks. From heritage prints with modern appeal to statement jackets that are an outfit in themselves, scroll on to see what made the cut.
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1. Elevated Jackets
Style Notes: It may be because we've had such a hot summer, but this year I'm really starting to feel the cold. Jackets are the unsung hero of so many outfits and are often the piece I'll base the rest of my look around. From funnel-necks to classic cropped trench coats (with a good dose of trending frog fastenings too), there's so many to choose from to achieve that elevated, refined finish to your outfit.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Textured Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
I love a funnel-neck jacket at the best of times, so this went straight into my basket.
M&S
Textured Knot Button Detail Short Jacket
Frog-fastening jackets have been such a big trend during the early autumn season, and we don't think it will be going anywhere any time soon.
M&S
Check Contrast Bomber Jacket
A modern upgrade on the timeless trench coat.
M&S
Pure Cotton Cord Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
With its cord fabric and soft gunmetal grey colour, this feels like such a good addition to any jacket collection.
M&S
Faux Leather Funnel Neck Bomber Jacket
Didn't get your hands on Zara's viral jacket last year? You're guaranteed to get so much wear out of this.
2. Soft Textures
Style Notes:Knitwear is slowly being reintroduced into our wardrobes and I must admit, I do love buying a new jumper at the start of the season. One thing I have noticed this year is the fact that it's all about the soft fabrics. Sorry cable knits, I'm talking brushed mohair, faux fur, cashmere and alpaca wool. It's an easy way to bring a contrasting texture into your look and for a minimalist (like myself) to add interest into your outfit without having to opt for a bold print or colour.
Shop the Trend
M&S
Textured Crew Neck Jumper
Pink and burgundy are one of my favourite colour combos.
M&S
Brushed Argyle Knitted Vest With Mohair
Wear alone or layered over a long-sleeve top.
M&S
Wool Blend V-Neck Jumper With Mohair
A classic style that will be in your wardrobe for years to come.
M&S
Alpaca Blend Crew Neck Cardigan
Such a good price for an alpaca blend fabric.
M&S
Textured Button Front Slim Cropped Cardigan
This went straight into my basket.
3. Daytime Satin
Style Notes: Satin is one of those fabrics that is often associated with evening style as opposed to every day dressing, however, M&S is proving that's far from the case. The key to making it feel wearable is styling it with more lowkey pieces. For example, a satin trouser with a basic crew-neck jumper and ballet flats, or a satin trench coat worn over a simple knit dress. It's all about the balance of the look and ensuring the rest of it doesn't feel OTT, and you'll wonder why you didn't slip into satin for the weekend sooner.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Satin Blouson Sleeve Cropped Bomber Jacket
I love this styled with the matching skirt, or swapped for jeans for a more casual feel.
M&S
Satin Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
These come in five different colours.
M&S
Satin V-Neck Lace Insert Cami Top
Layer over a white tee to give it a more laidback look.
M&S
Satin Collared Button Through Shirt
This is available from sizes 6-24.
M&S
Satin Belted Trench Coat
So chic.
4. Check It Out
Style Notes: Polka dots took the fashion world by storm over the summer months, but their reign is officially over and quickly being replaced by the trusty check print. While plaid for autumn isn't exactly new, it's a classic print that we come back to thanks to it's timeless appeal, so you can guarantee it's a piece you can wear year after year.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Lyocell Blend Checked Ruched Midi A-Line Skirt
I love this styled with boots for a cool autumnal day.
M&S
Checked Utility Jacket With Stretch
The contrasting collar and cuffs gives a chic finish to break up the check print.
M&S
Checked Shirt
Can you go wrong with a checked shirt?
M&S
Checked Funnel Neck Barn Jacket
The soft cream hues are so complimentary in an autumn wardrobe, and prove they don't have to be reserved for summer.
M&S
Checked Midi A-Line Skirt
This can easily be dressed up or down.
5. Animal Kingdom
Style Notes: Animal prints are everywhere for autumn 2026 and we're starting to see a shift away from the much-loved leopard print towards some even wilder creatures. While it's still prevalent, this year zebra and snake making an appearance in the spotlight. Either make a statement and opt for a jacket, or ease yourself into the trend by adding in an accessory to your look.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Snake Print Jeans Belt
A belt is an subtle way to ease yourself into the trend.
M&S
Faux Fur Zebra Print Short Jacket
Make a total statement with this jacket.
M&S
Snakeskin Print Clean Edge Short Jacket
While this is a bold jacket, it's still lowkey enough to add into a minimalist wardrobe.
M&S
Leather Zebra Print Slip on Pointed Ballet Pumps
There's just something I love about these, I ordered them straight away.
M&S
Mid Rise Animal Barrel Jeans
Barrel-leg jeans are so flattering on an array of body types, and M&S's jeans come in an array of sizes and lengths.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.