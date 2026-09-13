I Did a Double-Take When I Saw These 5 Elegant Autumn Trends Had Landed in M&S

From elevated outwear to a walk on the wild side, these are the five autumn trends hitting the high street, courtesy of Marks and Spencer.

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M&amp;S autumn trends
(Image credit: M&S)
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As we bid our final farewell to summer and begin our descent into autumn, the wardrobe transition is imminent. Denim has slowly crept back into our everyday looks, but if you’re like me and not quite ready to let go just yet, I’m sure you’d have been styling it with sandals for as long as possible. However, as the temperatures continue to drop I must finally let go, and I’ve been scouring the new-in sections to pinpoint which new trends will add some interest into my minimalist wardrobe (without a hefty designer price-tag of course). My first stop? M&S, of course.

For me, M&S is the one high-street retailer that gets it right every time. So many of their pieces have such a premium look and feel to them that can easily be mistaken for a designer piece, but their prices have remained affordable and attainable. If you're looking for outfits that are flattering, timeless and made up of life-long wardrobe staples (not to mention inclusive sizing) Marks and Spencer is a one stop shop for everything.

As a result, I’ve scoured through their website and pinpointed five autumn trends for 2026 that could easily slot into any existing wardrobe to instantly elevate your looks. From heritage prints with modern appeal to statement jackets that are an outfit in themselves, scroll on to see what made the cut.

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1. Elevated Jackets

Marks and spencer autumn trends 2026

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

Style Notes: It may be because we've had such a hot summer, but this year I'm really starting to feel the cold. Jackets are the unsung hero of so many outfits and are often the piece I'll base the rest of my look around. From funnel-necks to classic cropped trench coats (with a good dose of trending frog fastenings too), there's so many to choose from to achieve that elevated, refined finish to your outfit.

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2. Soft Textures

marks and spencer autumn trends

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

Style Notes: Knitwear is slowly being reintroduced into our wardrobes and I must admit, I do love buying a new jumper at the start of the season. One thing I have noticed this year is the fact that it's all about the soft fabrics. Sorry cable knits, I'm talking brushed mohair, faux fur, cashmere and alpaca wool. It's an easy way to bring a contrasting texture into your look and for a minimalist (like myself) to add interest into your outfit without having to opt for a bold print or colour.

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3. Daytime Satin

marks and spencer autumn trends 2026

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

Style Notes: Satin is one of those fabrics that is often associated with evening style as opposed to every day dressing, however, M&S is proving that's far from the case. The key to making it feel wearable is styling it with more lowkey pieces. For example, a satin trouser with a basic crew-neck jumper and ballet flats, or a satin trench coat worn over a simple knit dress. It's all about the balance of the look and ensuring the rest of it doesn't feel OTT, and you'll wonder why you didn't slip into satin for the weekend sooner.

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4. Check It Out

Marks and Spencer autumn trends 2026

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

Style Notes: Polka dots took the fashion world by storm over the summer months, but their reign is officially over and quickly being replaced by the trusty check print. While plaid for autumn isn't exactly new, it's a classic print that we come back to thanks to it's timeless appeal, so you can guarantee it's a piece you can wear year after year.

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5. Animal Kingdom

marks and spencer autumn trends 2026

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

Style Notes: Animal prints are everywhere for autumn 2026 and we're starting to see a shift away from the much-loved leopard print towards some even wilder creatures. While it's still prevalent, this year zebra and snake making an appearance in the spotlight. Either make a statement and opt for a jacket, or ease yourself into the trend by adding in an accessory to your look.

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Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 