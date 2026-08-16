As a stylist I'm often asked "where do you shop for [insert item here]?" and no matter which item they're wanting to buy, my answer in recent months is the same—"M&S". Because, as we've all noticed—and it's impossible not to with the brand's catwalk shows in Ibiza, Silverstone and soon to be at London Fashion Week in September—the high street hero has had a real glow-up.
Once considered slightly dated, the womenswear section now singly-handedly ticks off all the key seasonal trends, but I'm most interested in new season shoes right now. It'll soon be time to pack away my beloved flip flops *sob*, so I'm pre-empting the cooler weather and starting to consider what to wear on my feet. Turns out, as expected, Marks and Spencer's is a goldmine for trend-led footwear, and already has autumn footwear covered.
Whether it's sleek loafers , luxe suede flats, comfy clogs or low-heel boots that'll see you all the way through to winter, these are the 5 autumn shoe trends at M&S that'll sell out so fast, it's best to get them already.
1. Suede Flats
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Suede Flat Chisel Toe Ballet Pumps
Flats with more coverage at the front are the micro trend to look out for.
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Suede Toggle Cord Flat Ballet Pumps
The toggle feels like a cute addition, doesn't it?
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Suede Flat Round Toe Ballet Pumps
A true classic.
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Suede Contrast Slip on Flat Boat Shoes
Boat shoes in suede also count and I love this colour combo.
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Suede Bow Flat Round Toe Ballet Pumps
Slightly squared toe pairs are also key this season.
2. Clogs
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Suede Studded Flat Clogs
No one is going to believe these are under-£50.
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Leather Hair on Scallop Edge Strap Clogs
I've been seeing these everywhere with longline shorts and a high neck jacket.
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Leather Hair on Animal Print Clogs
All forms of animal print are sticking around for autumn.
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Suede Flat Loafer Clogs
The perfect shade to pair with any denim wash.
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Suede Scallop Edge Strap Clogs
You'll wear these on repeat from now on.
3. Retro Sneakers
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Leather Retro Side Detail Trainers
The mix of leather and suede makes them look more premium.
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Retro Runner Trainers
Yep, the unexpected red theory still works so add these to any simple look.
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Suede Side Stripe Retro Runner Trainers
Burgundy + pink always wins for me.
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Leather Stripe Trainers
So understated and chic.
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Side Stripe Retro Trainers
I'm really taken by dusty blue paired with warm brown, and these sneakers are such an easy way to try it out.
4. Demi Heel Boots
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Suede Kitten Heel Pointed Ankle Boots
Boot season is nearly here and I'll be getting this suede pair.
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Chelsea Snake Print Kitten Heel Boots
I've tried these on and they're so damn comfy.
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Suede Buckle Wrap Knee High Boots
Suede, buckles—M&S is ticking all the autumn boot boxes.
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Leather Kitten Heel Knee High Boots
Because a true classic never fails.
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Wedge Knee High Boots
Enjoying the directional heel on this pair.
5. Luxe Loafers
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Suede Ruched Backless Flat Loafers
The best selling brown suede loafers are backless for autumn 2026.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.