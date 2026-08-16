M&S Just Perfected 5 Chic Runway Shoe Trends—These Styles Will Sell Out This Autumn

When it comes to high street shopping, Marks and Spencer is always one step ahead (quite literally). This season it's shoe offering is inspired by autumn's biggest trends, straight from the runways.

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M&amp;S autumn shoes
(Image credit: M&S)
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As a stylist I'm often asked "where do you shop for [insert item here]?" and no matter which item they're wanting to buy, my answer in recent months is the same—"M&S". Because, as we've all noticed—and it's impossible not to with the brand's catwalk shows in Ibiza, Silverstone and soon to be at London Fashion Week in September—the high street hero has had a real glow-up.

Vanessa wearing M&amp;amp;S

Vanessa wearing top-to-toe M&S.

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)

Once considered slightly dated, the womenswear section now singly-handedly ticks off all the key seasonal trends, but I'm most interested in new season shoes right now. It'll soon be time to pack away my beloved flip flops *sob*, so I'm pre-empting the cooler weather and starting to consider what to wear on my feet. Turns out, as expected, Marks and Spencer's is a goldmine for trend-led footwear, and already has autumn footwear covered.

Whether it's sleek loafers , luxe suede flats, comfy clogs or low-heel boots that'll see you all the way through to winter, these are the 5 autumn shoe trends at M&S that'll sell out so fast, it's best to get them already.

1. Suede Flats

2. Clogs

3. Retro Sneakers

4. Demi Heel Boots

5. Luxe Loafers

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Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.