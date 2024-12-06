Hailey Bieber Just Used the TikTok Styling Hack That Will Actually Go the Distance

I spend a significant amount of time on TikTok—perhaps more than I’d like to admit. However, I can confidently say that it’s time well spent, as I continually discover a wealth of exciting tips and tricks, especially in the realm of style. For example, recently, I came across a TikTok by creator Sal Rodzen that showcased the smart and chic technique of wearing a blazer as a top to make any outfit look expensive. This idea stuck with me, and then, as if the fashion universe conspired to reinforce it, I saw my ultimate fashion muse, Hailey Bieber, rocking this very styling tip.

Yesterday, Bieber graced Instagram with a stunning series of photos, one of which captured her in a fitted, buttoned-up brown blazer paired with a matching mini skirt. Using the blazer-as-top technique, the stylish entrepreneur and model transformed her blazer into the focal point of her ensemble. This styling choice allowed her to forgo the question of what to wear underneath, possibly saving her precious minutes in her getting-ready routine. While the blazer she chose was undoubtedly chic, as seen with the unique buttons, it was TikTok's clever styling tip that truly enhanced her look. Instead of leaving the jacket open and pairing it with a top, the fitted blazer cinched her waist and created a sophisticated pre-winter ensemble.

Hailey Bieber wears black sunglasses, a B-diamond necklace, and a brown blazer with brown buttons.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

On Hailey Bieber: F/W 1996 Gianni Versace skirt suit

To master the trend of wearing a blazer as a top, choosing the right silhouette is essential. Opt for a fitted blazer instead of an oversize blazer, and avoid low V-necks. This way, you'll cover most of your chest and maintain the elegant appeal that this styling tip provides. If you don’t have a fitted blazer in your wardrobe and prefer not to purchase one, don't worry—you can quickly transform any blazer. Simply cinch it with a belt for a more tailored, top-like appearance.

Still unsure about which blazers work best as tops? Keep scrolling to discover a selection of 11 chic styles that cater to various budgets and would be a fantastic addition to your winter outfits, whether you’re wearing jeans, a skirt, or shorts.

Shop the best blazers to wear as tops

Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads Zw Collection
ZARA
Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads Zw Collection

Of course, I had to start with the best blazer to wear as a top.

Fitted Blazer
Open Edit
Fitted Blazer

Pair with a lace bralette and slip skirt.

Fitted Suit Blazer - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Fitted Suit Blazer

I've seen many fashion people on Instagram pairing this blazer with a black skirt, tights, and heels for a night out with friends.

Bondi Blazer
Reformation
Bondi Blazer

I highly suggest you recreate this entire look but without the button-down shirt underneath.

Standout Blazer
Babaton
Standout Blazer

I've been eyeing this blazer for some time now.

Zw Collection Tailored Blazer
ZARA
Zw Collection Tailored Blazer

I can totally see Bieber wearing this style with her go-to baggy jeans and square-toe loafers.

Relaxed Fit Blazer
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Blazer

Wrap a belt around this blazer and style it with sheer tights and shorts.

Jacke Recycled Twill S Curve
Helsa
Jacke Recycled Twill S Curve

Elsa Hosk, founder of Helsa, is also on board with TikTok's "blazer as a top" trend.

Micro-Houndstooth Suit Blazer - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Micro-Houndstooth Suit Blazer

Texture is important when it comes to expensive-looking blazers.

Joe's Jeans the Cinched Blazer
Joe's Jeans
The Cinched Blazer

The low V-neckline makes this an alluring blazer to wear as a top.

Lyocell Jacket With Pockets - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Lyocell Jacket With Pockets

No one will ever guess that this blazer is from Mango; it looks like a designer piece.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

