Hailey Bieber Just Used the TikTok Styling Hack That Will Actually Go the Distance

I spend a significant amount of time on TikTok—perhaps more than I’d like to admit. However, I can confidently say that it’s time well spent, as I continually discover a wealth of exciting tips and tricks, especially in the realm of style. For example, recently, I came across a TikTok by creator Sal Rodzen that showcased the smart and chic technique of wearing a blazer as a top to make any outfit look expensive. This idea stuck with me, and then, as if the fashion universe conspired to reinforce it, I saw my ultimate fashion muse, Hailey Bieber, rocking this very styling tip.

Yesterday, Bieber graced Instagram with a stunning series of photos, one of which captured her in a fitted, buttoned-up brown blazer paired with a matching mini skirt. Using the blazer-as-top technique, the stylish entrepreneur and model transformed her blazer into the focal point of her ensemble. This styling choice allowed her to forgo the question of what to wear underneath, possibly saving her precious minutes in her getting-ready routine. While the blazer she chose was undoubtedly chic, as seen with the unique buttons, it was TikTok's clever styling tip that truly enhanced her look. Instead of leaving the jacket open and pairing it with a top, the fitted blazer cinched her waist and created a sophisticated pre-winter ensemble.

On Hailey Bieber: F/W 1996 Gianni Versace skirt suit

To master the trend of wearing a blazer as a top, choosing the right silhouette is essential. Opt for a fitted blazer instead of an oversize blazer, and avoid low V-necks. This way, you'll cover most of your chest and maintain the elegant appeal that this styling tip provides. If you don’t have a fitted blazer in your wardrobe and prefer not to purchase one, don't worry—you can quickly transform any blazer. Simply cinch it with a belt for a more tailored, top-like appearance.

Still unsure about which blazers work best as tops? Keep scrolling to discover a selection of 11 chic styles that cater to various budgets and would be a fantastic addition to your winter outfits, whether you’re wearing jeans, a skirt, or shorts.

Shop the best blazers to wear as tops

ZARA Fitted Blazer With Shoulder Pads Zw Collection $159 SHOP NOW Of course, I had to start with the best blazer to wear as a top.

Open Edit Fitted Blazer $70 SHOP NOW Pair with a lace bralette and slip skirt.

MANGO Fitted Suit Blazer $160 SHOP NOW I've seen many fashion people on Instagram pairing this blazer with a black skirt, tights, and heels for a night out with friends.

Reformation Bondi Blazer $298 SHOP NOW I highly suggest you recreate this entire look but without the button-down shirt underneath.

Babaton Standout Blazer $248 SHOP NOW I've been eyeing this blazer for some time now.

ZARA Zw Collection Tailored Blazer $159 SHOP NOW I can totally see Bieber wearing this style with her go-to baggy jeans and square-toe loafers.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer $67 SHOP NOW Wrap a belt around this blazer and style it with sheer tights and shorts.

Helsa Jacke Recycled Twill S Curve $348 SHOP NOW Elsa Hosk, founder of Helsa, is also on board with TikTok's "blazer as a top" trend.

MANGO Micro-Houndstooth Suit Blazer $140 SHOP NOW Texture is important when it comes to expensive-looking blazers.

Joe's Jeans The Cinched Blazer $348 SHOP NOW The low V-neckline makes this an alluring blazer to wear as a top.