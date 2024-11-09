Move Over, Leopard—I've Figured Out 4 Chic Ways to Wear 2024's Biggest Print Trend

It was a few weeks ago when Mango's cow print leather jacket first landed that our Who What Wear editor group chat blew up. Not only did the arrival of this jacket signify that cow print was officially the biggest print of the year, but that it had successfully crossed over from runway trend to commercial success. After the exclamations of just how much we loved this unexpectedly cool coat had died down, the next question was "but, how would you wear it?", kicking off a whole new conversation. Unlike familiar old leopard, cow print cannot necessarily be considered a neutral—by it's very pattern its job is to stand out, so how has such a controversial and statement print been so widely embraced by the fashion crowd?

Take a scroll through the feeds of Instagram's best dressed influencers and you'll spot brown and white Friesian spots cropping up in the place of the demure polka dots on dresses, coats, skirts and accessories, directly inspired by the cow's debut on the autumn/winter 2024 runways. It's official—quiet luxury just took a backseat to dopamine dressing, and we're excited.

(Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

While snakeskin and mock croc have always been considered premium, and zebra enjoyed a moment last summer, the cow has undergone a serious rebranding, and should no longer be considered farmyard fodder—it's up there with the big cats as an animal print alternative (just ask Emily Ratajkowski). From dresses and jeans to tops and skirts, there's a cow print piece for just about everyone, and should you be curious but wondering how to make the look feel luxurious, we've rounded up some outfits from the runway and street style to help spark your imagination. Keep scrolling to see the chic new ways to wear cow print in 2024.

(Image credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

HOW TO WEAR COW PRINT: ON THE RUNWAY

(Image credit: COS AW24/ Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: With winter just around the corner, we love COS' take on fluffy Friesian to see us through the colder months. With a coat like this, there's no need to worry about what you wear underneath—this is the whole outfit.

(Image credit: Dior Cruise/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Thought cow print couldn't be elegant? Think again. The Dior Cruise show proves that a calf hair jacket can work with just about anything, including ladylike dresses.

(Image credit: Gestuz SS25/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Double cow print? It could only be Gestuz A/W'24, and in a collection that also featured leopard spots and snake prints, it was this cow coat and bag that really stood out, and showed just how clean and pared-back this statement print could be.

HOW TO WEAR LEOPARD PRINT: OUTFIT INSPIRATION

1. Cow Print Jacket + Dark Wash Jeans

(Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Jeans and a nice top always works, so why not try jeans and a great jacket? The best cow print jackets on the market tend to be boxy and cropped or supersized faux fur, so continue to play with proportions by adding a pair of slouchy or wide-leg jeans in a dark indigo wash that always looks expensive.

Shop Cow Print Jackets:

MANGO 100% Fur Leather Jacket £350 SHOP NOW

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £340 SHOP NOW

COS The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat £1190 SHOP NOW

Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW

Samsøe Samsøe Leather Jacket - Brown £640 SHOP NOW

MOTHER The Hustler Roller Sneak Heirloom £294 SHOP NOW

2. Cow Print Trousers + An Oversize Blazer

Style Notes: Bring brown and white into business-class territory by adding sharp tailoring to a slouchy fit trouser. Melissa's tonal ensemble cleverly picks out these key colours and matches them with her accessories to create a uniformity that naturally ties in such a statement print without overwhelming. Did we also mention that brown is still one of our favourite colour trends of the year?

Shop Cow Print Trousers:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer £384 SHOP NOW

ZARA Zw Collection Straight Fit Animal Print Trousers £30 SHOP NOW

Brushed Wool Blazer £179 SHOP NOW

Pull and Bear Cow Print Baggy Trousers £40 SHOP NOW

COS Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer £155 SHOP NOW

Weekday Low Cow Printed Twill Trousers £69 SHOP NOW

2. The Cow Print Skirt + Maxi Coat

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Style Notes: An easy way to wear any print is to introduce a point of interest in an all black outfit, and this look ticks every box. When its a little too chilly for a completely bare leg, a longline coat and knee high-boot go a long way to keeping out the cold, and manage to show enough of your skirt to make it the focal point.

Shop Cow Print Skirts:

The Frankie Shop Gaia Oversized Wool-Blend Coat £415 SHOP NOW

House of Dagmar Oversize Belted Coat £560 SHOP NOW

New Look Off White Cow Print Mini Skirt £19 SHOP NOW

Filippa K Double-Breasted Long Coat £367 SHOP NOW

Topshop Topshop Denim Mini Pelmet Skirt in Cow Print £36 SHOP NOW

4. Cow Print Accessories

Style Notes: Not quite ready to commit to ready-to-wear? No problem, there are enough bag and shoe options on the market that you can subtly nod to the trend without having to invest in more clothing. From Acne Studio's loafers to Bottega's Arco bag, designers are backing cow accessories in a big way this season, so there's no better time to get ahead of the crowd.

Shop Cow Print Accessories:

ZARA Satin-Effect Shopper Bag £28 SHOP NOW

Jimmy Choo Cinch M £1650 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Men's Large Arco Tote Bag in White / Brown / Fondant £4030 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Beryl Regency Slipper / Cow Calf Hair £425 SHOP NOW

DUKE + DEXTER Wilde Cow Pony Penny Loafer - Women's £260 SHOP NOW

stradivarius Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats £46 SHOP NOW