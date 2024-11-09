Move Over, Leopard—I've Figured Out 4 Chic Ways to Wear 2024's Biggest Print Trend
It was a few weeks ago when Mango's cow print leather jacket first landed that our Who What Wear editor group chat blew up. Not only did the arrival of this jacket signify that cow print was officially the biggest print of the year, but that it had successfully crossed over from runway trend to commercial success. After the exclamations of just how much we loved this unexpectedly cool coat had died down, the next question was "but, how would you wear it?", kicking off a whole new conversation. Unlike familiar old leopard, cow print cannot necessarily be considered a neutral—by it's very pattern its job is to stand out, so how has such a controversial and statement print been so widely embraced by the fashion crowd?
Take a scroll through the feeds of Instagram's best dressed influencers and you'll spot brown and white Friesian spots cropping up in the place of the demure polka dots on dresses, coats, skirts and accessories, directly inspired by the cow's debut on the autumn/winter 2024 runways. It's official—quiet luxury just took a backseat to dopamine dressing, and we're excited.
While snakeskin and mock croc have always been considered premium, and zebra enjoyed a moment last summer, the cow has undergone a serious rebranding, and should no longer be considered farmyard fodder—it's up there with the big cats as an animal print alternative (just ask Emily Ratajkowski). From dresses and jeans to tops and skirts, there's a cow print piece for just about everyone, and should you be curious but wondering how to make the look feel luxurious, we've rounded up some outfits from the runway and street style to help spark your imagination. Keep scrolling to see the chic new ways to wear cow print in 2024.
HOW TO WEAR COW PRINT: ON THE RUNWAY
Style Notes: With winter just around the corner, we love COS' take on fluffy Friesian to see us through the colder months. With a coat like this, there's no need to worry about what you wear underneath—this is the whole outfit.
Style Notes: Thought cow print couldn't be elegant? Think again. The Dior Cruise show proves that a calf hair jacket can work with just about anything, including ladylike dresses.
Style Notes: Double cow print? It could only be Gestuz A/W'24, and in a collection that also featured leopard spots and snake prints, it was this cow coat and bag that really stood out, and showed just how clean and pared-back this statement print could be.
HOW TO WEAR LEOPARD PRINT: OUTFIT INSPIRATION
1. Cow Print Jacket + Dark Wash Jeans
Style Notes: Jeans and a nice top always works, so why not try jeans and a great jacket? The best cow print jackets on the market tend to be boxy and cropped or supersized faux fur, so continue to play with proportions by adding a pair of slouchy or wide-leg jeans in a dark indigo wash that always looks expensive.
Shop Cow Print Jackets:
2. Cow Print Trousers + An Oversize Blazer
Style Notes: Bring brown and white into business-class territory by adding sharp tailoring to a slouchy fit trouser. Melissa's tonal ensemble cleverly picks out these key colours and matches them with her accessories to create a uniformity that naturally ties in such a statement print without overwhelming. Did we also mention that brown is still one of our favourite colour trends of the year?
Shop Cow Print Trousers:
2. The Cow Print Skirt + Maxi Coat
Style Notes: An easy way to wear any print is to introduce a point of interest in an all black outfit, and this look ticks every box. When its a little too chilly for a completely bare leg, a longline coat and knee high-boot go a long way to keeping out the cold, and manage to show enough of your skirt to make it the focal point.
Shop Cow Print Skirts:
4. Cow Print Accessories
Style Notes: Not quite ready to commit to ready-to-wear? No problem, there are enough bag and shoe options on the market that you can subtly nod to the trend without having to invest in more clothing. From Acne Studio's loafers to Bottega's Arco bag, designers are backing cow accessories in a big way this season, so there's no better time to get ahead of the crowd.
Shop Cow Print Accessories:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
