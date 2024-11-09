Move Over, Leopard—I've Figured Out 4 Chic Ways to Wear 2024's Biggest Print Trend

Remy Farrell
By
published
in Features

It was a few weeks ago when Mango's cow print leather jacket first landed that our Who What Wear editor group chat blew up. Not only did the arrival of this jacket signify that cow print was officially the biggest print of the year, but that it had successfully crossed over from runway trend to commercial success. After the exclamations of just how much we loved this unexpectedly cool coat had died down, the next question was "but, how would you wear it?", kicking off a whole new conversation. Unlike familiar old leopard, cow print cannot necessarily be considered a neutral—by it's very pattern its job is to stand out, so how has such a controversial and statement print been so widely embraced by the fashion crowd?

Take a scroll through the feeds of Instagram's best dressed influencers and you'll spot brown and white Friesian spots cropping up in the place of the demure polka dots on dresses, coats, skirts and accessories, directly inspired by the cow's debut on the autumn/winter 2024 runways. It's official—quiet luxury just took a backseat to dopamine dressing, and we're excited.

how to wear cow print

(Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

While snakeskin and mock croc have always been considered premium, and zebra enjoyed a moment last summer, the cow has undergone a serious rebranding, and should no longer be considered farmyard fodder—it's up there with the big cats as an animal print alternative (just ask Emily Ratajkowski). From dresses and jeans to tops and skirts, there's a cow print piece for just about everyone, and should you be curious but wondering how to make the look feel luxurious, we've rounded up some outfits from the runway and street style to help spark your imagination. Keep scrolling to see the chic new ways to wear cow print in 2024.

how to wear cow print

(Image credit:  Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

HOW TO WEAR COW PRINT: ON THE RUNWAY

how to wear cow print

(Image credit: COS AW24/ Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: With winter just around the corner, we love COS' take on fluffy Friesian to see us through the colder months. With a coat like this, there's no need to worry about what you wear underneath—this is the whole outfit.

how to wear cow print

(Image credit: Dior Cruise/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Thought cow print couldn't be elegant? Think again. The Dior Cruise show proves that a calf hair jacket can work with just about anything, including ladylike dresses.

how to wear cow print

(Image credit: Gestuz SS25/Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Double cow print? It could only be Gestuz A/W'24, and in a collection that also featured leopard spots and snake prints, it was this cow coat and bag that really stood out, and showed just how clean and pared-back this statement print could be.

HOW TO WEAR LEOPARD PRINT: OUTFIT INSPIRATION

1. Cow Print Jacket + Dark Wash Jeans

how to wear cow print

(Image credit: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

Style Notes: Jeans and a nice top always works, so why not try jeans and a great jacket? The best cow print jackets on the market tend to be boxy and cropped or supersized faux fur, so continue to play with proportions by adding a pair of slouchy or wide-leg jeans in a dark indigo wash that always looks expensive.

Shop Cow Print Jackets:

100% Fur Leather Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
100% Fur Leather Jacket

Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat
COS
The Funnel-Neck Shearling Coat

Cloud Low Loose Jeans
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

Jacket - Leather Jacket - Brown
Samsøe Samsøe
Leather Jacket - Brown

The Hustler Roller Sneak Heirloom
MOTHER
The Hustler Roller Sneak Heirloom

2. Cow Print Trousers + An Oversize Blazer

how to wear cow print

(Image credit: @melissasf1)

Style Notes: Bring brown and white into business-class territory by adding sharp tailoring to a slouchy fit trouser. Melissa's tonal ensemble cleverly picks out these key colours and matches them with her accessories to create a uniformity that naturally ties in such a statement print without overwhelming. Did we also mention that brown is still one of our favourite colour trends of the year?

Shop Cow Print Trousers:

Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

Zw Collection Straight Fit Animal Print Trousers
ZARA
Zw Collection Straight Fit Animal Print Trousers

Brushed Wool Blazer
Brushed Wool Blazer

Cow Print Baggy Trousers
Pull and Bear
Cow Print Baggy Trousers

Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer
COS
Relaxed Single-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer

Low Cow Printed Twill Trousers
Weekday
Low Cow Printed Twill Trousers

2. The Cow Print Skirt + Maxi Coat

how to wear cow print

(Image credit:  Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Style Notes: An easy way to wear any print is to introduce a point of interest in an all black outfit, and this look ticks every box. When its a little too chilly for a completely bare leg, a longline coat and knee high-boot go a long way to keeping out the cold, and manage to show enough of your skirt to make it the focal point.

Shop Cow Print Skirts:

Gaia Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
The Frankie Shop
Gaia Oversized Wool-Blend Coat

Anemone
MAX&Co.
Anemone

House of Dagmar, Oversize Belted Coat
House of Dagmar
Oversize Belted Coat

Off White Cow Print Mini Skirt
New Look
Off White Cow Print Mini Skirt

Double-Breasted Long Coat
Filippa K
Double-Breasted Long Coat

Topshop Denim Mini Pelmet Skirt in Cow Print
Topshop
Topshop Denim Mini Pelmet Skirt in Cow Print

4. Cow Print Accessories

how to wear cow print

(Image credit: @sofiamcoelho)

Style Notes: Not quite ready to commit to ready-to-wear? No problem, there are enough bag and shoe options on the market that you can subtly nod to the trend without having to invest in more clothing. From Acne Studio's loafers to Bottega's Arco bag, designers are backing cow accessories in a big way this season, so there's no better time to get ahead of the crowd.

Shop Cow Print Accessories:

Satin-Effect Shopper Bag
ZARA
Satin-Effect Shopper Bag

Cinch M
Jimmy Choo
Cinch M

Men's Large Arco Tote Bag in White / Brown / Fondant
Bottega Veneta
Men's Large Arco Tote Bag in White / Brown / Fondant

Le Monde Beryl, Regency Slipper / Cow Calf Hair
Le Monde Beryl
Regency Slipper / Cow Calf Hair

Wilde Cow Pony Penny Loafer - Women's
DUKE + DEXTER
Wilde Cow Pony Penny Loafer - Women's

Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats
stradivarius
Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats

Miista Yolanda Cow Ankle Boots
Miista
Miista Yolanda Cow Ankle Boots

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸