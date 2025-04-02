From L.A. to Paris, It Girls Are Swapping Their Classic Ballet Flats for This Elevated Alt

By
published
in News

I must confess: Sometimes, I hold on to fresh fashion trends or emerging designers a little too tightly. My curiosity gets the best of me as I eagerly anticipate how long it will take for the rest of the world to catch on, which I know they inevitably will. Take, for instance, my early investment in the V-cut flats trend—those chic, modern flats with a stylish V-cut vamp I started wearing toward the end of 2024. It’s thrilling to see them now gain momentum among fashion people. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, was recently spotted sporting said flats in New York City.

This week, Lawrence, who just welcomed her second child with Cooke Maroney, was seen running errands dressed in red jeans, a graphic tee, a cashmere coat, and a matching bowling bag. She completed her ensemble with V-cut flats. Her black shoes provided a striking contrast to her navy, red, and white attire, while their furry texture added interest and showcased her playful and relaxed personal style.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a blue car coat, white graphic tee, white sunglasses, red bag, red jeans, and black v-cut flats.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Hermès bag; Sophie Buhai Medium Full Moon Pendant ($1800); The Row Chan Pants ($1250); Yali Milano Manhattan Coat ($1587); Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1969C Sunglasses ($525)

In addition to the usual style set and A-listers, footwear designers have embraced this trend and launched their versions. Whether you're looking to indulge in a pair from Toteme or prefer a budget-friendlier option like Steve Madden's under-$100 style, there are many choices available across different price ranges. Continue scrolling to pick your favorite.

Shop the best V-cut flats

Leather Ballet Flats
Cos
Leather Ballet Flats

Leni Chestnut Suede
STEVE MADDEN
Leni Chestnut Suede Flats

Luna Leather Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather Ballet Flats

Coppellia Ballerina
FEMME LA
Coppellia Ballerina

Aeyde Moa Nappa Leather Hazelnut Flats
Aeyde
Moa Nappa Leather Hazelnut Flats

Lace-Up Eyelet-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats
TOTEME
Lace-Up Eyelet-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats

The Woven Paz - Black Leather
Margaux
The Woven Paz Flats

Braidy Ballet Flats Black Leather
DOLCE VITA
Braidy Ballet Flats

Briot Leather Ballet Flats
A.Emery
Briot Leather Ballet Flats

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸