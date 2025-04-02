From L.A. to Paris, It Girls Are Swapping Their Classic Ballet Flats for This Elevated Alt

I must confess: Sometimes, I hold on to fresh fashion trends or emerging designers a little too tightly. My curiosity gets the best of me as I eagerly anticipate how long it will take for the rest of the world to catch on, which I know they inevitably will. Take, for instance, my early investment in the V-cut flats trend—those chic, modern flats with a stylish V-cut vamp I started wearing toward the end of 2024. It’s thrilling to see them now gain momentum among fashion people. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, was recently spotted sporting said flats in New York City.

This week, Lawrence, who just welcomed her second child with Cooke Maroney, was seen running errands dressed in red jeans, a graphic tee, a cashmere coat, and a matching bowling bag. She completed her ensemble with V-cut flats. Her black shoes provided a striking contrast to her navy, red, and white attire, while their furry texture added interest and showcased her playful and relaxed personal style.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Hermès bag; Sophie Buhai Medium Full Moon Pendant ($1800); The Row Chan Pants ($1250); Yali Milano Manhattan Coat ($1587); Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1969C Sunglasses ($525)

In addition to the usual style set and A-listers, footwear designers have embraced this trend and launched their versions. Whether you're looking to indulge in a pair from Toteme or prefer a budget-friendlier option like Steve Madden's under-$100 style, there are many choices available across different price ranges. Continue scrolling to pick your favorite.

Shop the best V-cut flats

