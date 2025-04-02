From L.A. to Paris, It Girls Are Swapping Their Classic Ballet Flats for This Elevated Alt
I must confess: Sometimes, I hold on to fresh fashion trends or emerging designers a little too tightly. My curiosity gets the best of me as I eagerly anticipate how long it will take for the rest of the world to catch on, which I know they inevitably will. Take, for instance, my early investment in the V-cut flats trend—those chic, modern flats with a stylish V-cut vamp I started wearing toward the end of 2024. It’s thrilling to see them now gain momentum among fashion people. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, was recently spotted sporting said flats in New York City.
This week, Lawrence, who just welcomed her second child with Cooke Maroney, was seen running errands dressed in red jeans, a graphic tee, a cashmere coat, and a matching bowling bag. She completed her ensemble with V-cut flats. Her black shoes provided a striking contrast to her navy, red, and white attire, while their furry texture added interest and showcased her playful and relaxed personal style.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Hermès bag; Sophie Buhai Medium Full Moon Pendant ($1800); The Row Chan Pants ($1250); Yali Milano Manhattan Coat ($1587); Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1969C Sunglasses ($525)
In addition to the usual style set and A-listers, footwear designers have embraced this trend and launched their versions. Whether you're looking to indulge in a pair from Toteme or prefer a budget-friendlier option like Steve Madden's under-$100 style, there are many choices available across different price ranges. Continue scrolling to pick your favorite.
Shop the best V-cut flats
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
So *This* Is the Evening Bag Color Everyone Should Be Wearing With Black Gowns
Perfect for spring.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
It's Back: The Humble Sandal Trend That New Yorkers Love to Hate
Spotted in L.A.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the New Adidas It Sneakers Everyone Will Buy to Pair With Skirts
With a butter-yellow jacket, I might add.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Give It a Week Before Everyone With Taste Is Wearing This Elegant Pant Trend
Don't take it from me—take it from Hailey Bieber.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—31 Chic Finds Not to Miss
So good even Levi's jeans are on sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Rich-Looking Outfits Are the Goal—31 Chic Pieces From the Amazon Big Spring Sale That Fit the Bill
These will have you doing a double take.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Only March, But 2025 Already Has a New Celebrity-Approved It Bag
Rihanna is a fan.
By Emma Spedding
-
I Give It a Week Until Every Fashion Person in NYC Is Wearing This Under-$500 Designer Bag
It could be even less than that, though.
By Nikki Chwatt