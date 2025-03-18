There are countless alternatives for designer buys today, which is great because it makes it accessible for those with expensive tastes to get the coveted look without breaking the bank. If you ask me, 99% of the alternatives fall short in quality and design. Today, however, I came across a gem: $30 H&M mesh flats that actually are a great substitute for Staud's best-selling Alba flats.

What truly captivates me about this H&M find is its striking similarity to the designer pair. Not only do they look luxe, but they also feature the exact details, like the cotton crochet mesh upper, rounded-toe, and easy-slip-on style. The only main difference is that the Staud pair has a tiny heel. Additionally, these H&M flats offer a fantastic opportunity for budget-conscious fashion lovers to dive into the mesh flat trend , which gained momentum last spring and is poised to capture even more hearts this year.

Below, you can browse and shop these darling $30 flats, allowing you to pocket a fantastic $365 in savings. In the world of “girl math,” that means you have an extra $365 to splurge on a chic sweater, dress, pair of jeans, or an It bag. It’s truly a win-win situation.

Shop the $395 designer pair:

STAUD Alba Ballet Flats $395 SHOP NOW These also come in brown and tan.

Shop H&M's new $30 alt:

h&m Braided Flats $30 SHOP NOW These will sell out by April 1.

Shop more mesh flats

Seychelles Neon Moon Mesh Flats $109 SHOP NOW Style with wide-leg jeans and a tee or a maxi skirt and a cardigan.

Reformation Britt Ballet Flats $248 SHOP NOW The Britt sold out last spring, so add a pair to your cart ASAP if you don't want to miss out.

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats $400 SHOP NOW The V-cut vamp is really flattering for the foot and leg.

Vince Leah Mesh Ballet Flats $250 $175 SHOP NOW Grab these while they're still on sale.

Jeffrey Campbell Swan-Lake Flats $145 SHOP NOW Wait until you see the red pair.

MANGO Mesh Ballerina Flats $70 SHOP NOW The buckle on top is such a cute addition.