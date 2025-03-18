I Just Saved $360 by Purchasing These New H&M Flats Instead of the Designer Pair I Originally Wanted
There are countless alternatives for designer buys today, which is great because it makes it accessible for those with expensive tastes to get the coveted look without breaking the bank. If you ask me, 99% of the alternatives fall short in quality and design. Today, however, I came across a gem: $30 H&M mesh flats that actually are a great substitute for Staud's best-selling Alba flats.
What truly captivates me about this H&M find is its striking similarity to the designer pair. Not only do they look luxe, but they also feature the exact details, like the cotton crochet mesh upper, rounded-toe, and easy-slip-on style. The only main difference is that the Staud pair has a tiny heel. Additionally, these H&M flats offer a fantastic opportunity for budget-conscious fashion lovers to dive into the mesh flat trend, which gained momentum last spring and is poised to capture even more hearts this year.
Below, you can browse and shop these darling $30 flats, allowing you to pocket a fantastic $365 in savings. In the world of “girl math,” that means you have an extra $365 to splurge on a chic sweater, dress, pair of jeans, or an It bag. It’s truly a win-win situation.
Shop the $395 designer pair:
Shop H&M's new $30 alt:
Shop more mesh flats
The Britt sold out last spring, so add a pair to your cart ASAP if you don't want to miss out.
The V-cut vamp is really flattering for the foot and leg.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
