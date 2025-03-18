I Just Saved $360 by Purchasing These New H&M Flats Instead of the Designer Pair I Originally Wanted

There are countless alternatives for designer buys today, which is great because it makes it accessible for those with expensive tastes to get the coveted look without breaking the bank. If you ask me, 99% of the alternatives fall short in quality and design. Today, however, I came across a gem: $30 H&M mesh flats that actually are a great substitute for Staud's best-selling Alba flats.

What truly captivates me about this H&M find is its striking similarity to the designer pair. Not only do they look luxe, but they also feature the exact details, like the cotton crochet mesh upper, rounded-toe, and easy-slip-on style. The only main difference is that the Staud pair has a tiny heel. Additionally, these H&M flats offer a fantastic opportunity for budget-conscious fashion lovers to dive into the mesh flat trend, which gained momentum last spring and is poised to capture even more hearts this year.

Below, you can browse and shop these darling $30 flats, allowing you to pocket a fantastic $365 in savings. In the world of “girl math,” that means you have an extra $365 to splurge on a chic sweater, dress, pair of jeans, or an It bag. It’s truly a win-win situation.

Shop the $395 designer pair:

Alba Ballet Flat | Black Crochet
STAUD
Alba Ballet Flats

These also come in brown and tan.

Shop H&M's new $30 alt:

h&m, Braided Flats
h&m
Braided Flats

These will sell out by April 1.

Shop more mesh flats

Neon Moon Mesh Flat
Seychelles
Neon Moon Mesh Flats

Style with wide-leg jeans and a tee or a maxi skirt and a cardigan.

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flats

The Britt sold out last spring, so add a pair to your cart ASAP if you don't want to miss out.

Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

The V-cut vamp is really flattering for the foot and leg.

Leah Mesh Ballet Flat
Vince
Leah Mesh Ballet Flats

Grab these while they're still on sale.

Swan-Lake Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Swan-Lake Flats

Wait until you see the red pair.

MANGO, Mesh Ballerina Flats
MANGO
Mesh Ballerina Flats

The buckle on top is such a cute addition.

Gap, Mesh Mary Jane Flats
Gap
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Gap's latest footwear collection is so chic.

