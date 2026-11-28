When the temperatures are unreasonably cold, how does one stay on-trend? Just ask the most fashionable French women, and you'll be plied with countless ways of making your winter outfits noteworthy—not just necessary. The most wonderful thing about French it-girl winter trends is that they're not fleeting or superfluous; they carry weight and bring more to the table than they take. These pieces are not something you'll wear once and wonder why you freed up precious wardrobe space for. No, these winter trends effortlessly bring colour, texture and even innovation to your cold-weather outfits. And they're co-signed by the sharpest tastemakers in France.
If you find dressing for winter is about as joyful as attending a dentist appointment, I'd like to direct your attention to these French girl winter items they're reaching for this year that are simple yet powerful. They'll take your current winter attire (which may feel akin to an amorphous blob) and enliven it. Case in point? Look to pieces such as the celebrity-backed fur-trimmed coat or the ethereal and elegant lace scarves they're draping over outerwear pieces. They take mere minutes to put on but suddenly refresh the winter uniforms you're already familiar with.
And even with an influx of colour or dimension, you'll still find that French women are adept at selecting trends that are unquestionably timeless and elevated, so much so that they can intuitively place an unexpected trend revival within their current rotation. Just take the fold-over boot trend or the vibrant, '80s-inspired party skirt.
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Whilst curating a winter capsule wardrobe takes time and is down to personal preferences, French women are reliable sources for finding trends you'll want to copy and make your own this season. Scroll on for seven you can start wearing now.
7 French It-Girl 2026 Winter Trends to Try This Season
1. Faux-Fur Trims
Style Notes: Even the French fashion set has been enamoured with the faux fur trim trend that's taking over this season, from coats to cardigans. This is completely understandable, as the soft collars, hems and sleeves give your everyday outerwear a much more luxurious edge. For a well-balanced outfit, copy their formula and wear your favourite faux-fur-trimmed pieces with jeans and boots or loafers. The casual nature of jeans is the perfect contrast to the opulence of a fur coat.
Shop the Trend:
RIXO
Micah embroidered opera jacket
Embroidered flowers only add to the opulence of this jacket and echo the ornate trends we're seeing for 2026 and early 2027.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Violetta Shearling Coat
For a dramatic option that will make you feel rich every time you wear it, Nour Hammour's Violette style ticks every box.
ZARA
Wool Blend Coat With Detachable Faux Fur
If you're just dipping a toe into this trend, here's an option that only features faux fur on the collar (and it's detachable).
Style Notes: Purple and various other bold hues are making up this winter's colour trends, and French tastemakers are happily adopting these vibrant shades, including in the form of mini skirts. This combination exudes an '80s aesthetic, but one that feels splashy and playful as opposed to overwhelmingly maximalist. Paired with a cream coat or other neutral pieces, this item serves as a centrepiece rather than competition with the rest of your outfit.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Satin Skirt
Vivid purple is one of winter's most beloved colour trends.
COURRÈGES
Appliquéd Coated Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt
This is a great choice for adding an unexpected pop of red to an outfit, or for wearing with a cardigan in the same colour.
SAU LEE
Aja Floral Devoré-Velvet Mini Skirt
Another shade of purple, this skirt provides a wintry statement thanks to its burnout rose texture.
Reformation
Calloway Low Rise Skort
Taffeta trousers, meet your skort counterpart. In a golden chartreuse shade, this looks rich and polished for the winter season.
3. Lace Triangle Scarves
Style Notes: Crochet had its moment this summer, and for winter, style enthusiasts are adopting a similarly ethereal option. Lace triangle scarves add a touch of whimsy to winter outfits, bringing in an ethereal delicacy that's often hard to come by when we're piled under warm wool coats. Though the Scandi fashion set has been a big proponent of triangle scarves for quite some time, French it girls have made it their own through lace renditions.
Shop the Trend:
Toteme
Lace Scarf
ATELIER NINETY FIVE
Lace Badanna
For my fellow lovers of all-black-everything, this scarf adds just the right amount of texture without changing any colour.
Free People
Forever Lace Triangle Scarf
This scarf adds just the tiniest touch of lace. It also comes in several neutral and jewel-toned colours.
M&S
Lace Triangle Scarf
A scarf in a warm brown shade gives a grounding touch to your outfit.
4. Suede Trousers
Style Notes: When you're seeking out an alternative to wool trousers and winter jeans outfits, look to the French it girls who always have their hand on the pulse of new trends. Like leather trousers, suede versions have a cool factor about them that doesn't always come across with cotton or wool tailored trousers. Where they win over standard leather trousers is in everyday outfits. Sleek black leather may look great for nicer occasions, but the soft, velvety texture of suede trousers can be worn on coffee dates, errand runs, etc. They're softer and more grounded but still feel elevated with a cropped jacket or tailored coat.
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Sézane
Danae Trousers
Deep chocolate brown looks just as sleek as black.
Massimo Dutti
Flare Fit Suede Pants
The cropped cut is ideal for wearing with statement boots.
ARMA
Marina Paneled Stretch Suede Wide-Leg Pants
I envision wearing these with a dark brown leather bomber jacket or a navy blue wool coat.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Pants
If you prefer a length that puddles around pointed-toe shoes, this relaxed leg style will suit your wardrobe.
5. Argyle Knitwear
Style Notes: French women are borrowing from the Scots and embracing a once-"ugly" pattern and refreshing its styling possibilities. Yes, argyle knitwear is joining their winter wardrobes, and you can forget the images it conjures of old golfers and grandfatherly outfits. You can create a polished finish by pairing your knit with a midi skirt and knee-high boots. Argyle also infuses outfits with a pop of colour that brightens up any outfit when peeking out from trenches, leather jackets or wool coats.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Argyle Brushed Pure Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
This jumper feels as soft as it looks. Pair it with dark-wash denim for a polished finish.
&DAUGHTER
Ava Argyle Wool Sweater
This combination of colours is surprising but it works so well, especially under a coat that's one of the same shades.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Argyle Knit Sweater
This jumper features a pleasant blend of vivid colours—ones that will work long into spring.
Sézane
Florence Cardigan
When you're lacking inspiration, a cosy button cardigan looks great with tailored trousers or jeans.
6. Zebra-Print Handbags
Style Notes: It's true that the resurgence of animal print encompasses several types. However, French women are gravitating towards zebra more often than not. The elongated, wavy stripes and brown or black colours command attention but are not at all difficult to incorporate into any outfit. An animal print handbag, specifically, means you can embrace a relatively classic or timeless outfit and give it an energetic twist. You're not short on options either. Clutches, top handle bags and totes are all lovely ways of wearing it.
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Veronica Beard
Ziger Prism Bag
The warm tones and intriguing shape make this handbag one you'll want to add to your collection.
KHAITE
Soft Blake Small Zebra-Print Suede-Trimmed Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Structured and sleek, but just the right amount of zebra print for this bag to feel more interesting.
DEMELLIER
The Midi New York Pony-Hair Day Bag
If you've been eyeing one of DeMellier's timeless silhouettes, this zebra print version gives you the best of both worlds.
MANGO
Zebra-Print Leather Clutch Bag
This is the perfect companion to take to holiday parties. It's spacious but makes a statement.
7. Foldover Boots
Style Notes: I'll be honest, first spotting the return of fold-over boots was like seeing an ex. Entering the mainstream in the 2000s and returning again in the early 2010s, I thought they wouldn't be back, but alas. And admittedly, French women know how to make them far more stylish than in past years. With a simple, form-fitting knit and tucked into a classic pair of jeans, even these boots with a more maximal silhouette can look fit for the modern day. With their approval, I can see these quickly joining the list of European winter boot trends this year.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Leather Ankle Boot With Folded Cuff
Black boots are an essential part of any winter wardrobe.
Free People
Jadey Foldover Tall Boots
Here's a true nod to the early 2010s. You can buy these in a rich burgundy or warm beige.
PARIS TEXAS
Bettina 50 Shearling-Trimmed Leather Ankle Boots
There's no better choice for freezing days than these shearling-trimmed boots.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.