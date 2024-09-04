5 Fall Trends Worth Investing In (And 5 We're Leaving Behind)

Woman wearing oxblood red suit, standing in front of wall taking outfit picture.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Out with the old, and in with the new. Every season, our editors look forward to see what everyone's buzzing about. As we're heading into the fall, there's been an abundance of chatter about pulling the storage bins out from under our beds and opening up our drawers so we can re-wear our favorite knits, jeans, and jackets. Although it's still hot in New York, you can never be too prepared when it comes to planning your fall wardrobe— especially if you're stocking up on the latest fall trends.

As fashion editors, it's natural that we cycle through trends like clockwork. Although there's dozens of new designs we're excited to wear this season, naturally, we have to prioritize what's in our daily rotation to make the closet space. As such, I decided to break down all the trends our editors are investing in this season versus the ones staying in storage. Below, shop all of the items and silhouettes we're dreaming about for the fall and beyond.

Investing in Suede Jackets, Storing Fur Jackets

Woman wearing suede jacket, grey sweater and white jeans.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Suede is set to be one of the most in-desire fabrics for the fall. With an abundance of suede belts, boots, and bags flooding the market, more and more of our editors and friends are reaching for chic suede jackets for a full-on statement suede look this season.

We the Free Blair Vegan Suede Jacket
Free People
We the Free Blair Vegan Suede Jacket

Madewell, The Kline Blazer
Madewell
The Kline Blazer

The Selene Jacket
Nakedvice
The Selene Jacket

Veda Houston Suede Jacket
Reformation
Veda Houston Suede Jacket

Corrine Jacket | Tan
Staud
Corrine Jacket in Tan

Investing in Oxblood Hues, Storing Pastels

Woman wearing oxblood red suit, standing in front of wall taking outfit picture.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Although deep, merlot colors are certainly not new, the color seems to always make an appearance as soon as the weather starts cooling down. This season is no different, with bordeaux-colored bags, accessories, and shoes coming back into the closet conversion.

Dark Cherry Shoulder Bag
Verafied
Dark Cherry Shoulder Bag

Sam Edelman, Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flat

Sicily Cardigan
Wilfred
Sicily Cardigan

Calzedonia, 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

Slingback Buckle Shoes
Zara
Slingback Buckle Shoes

Investing in Studded Accents, Storing Bows and Rosettes

Woman wearing denim button-down shirt, jeans, and black studded belt.

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Embellishments are one of the trend most editors and stylists are excited for this fall, with round-studded accents cropping up on jackets, leather purses, and, most notably, belts. Although you'd think this trend is a bit daunting to pull off, keep your outfit simple and relaxed while letting the studs do all the talking.

Khaite, Elena Shoulder Bag in Black Leather with Studs
Khaite
Elena Shoulder Bag in Black Leather with Studs

Studded Western Leather Belt
Madewell
Studded Western Leather Belt

Studded Leather Jacket
Mango
Studded Leather Jacket

Glimmer Rhinestones Slip-On Flat | Women's Flats – Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Glimmer Rhinestones Slip-On Flat

Lune Bag
Clare V
Lune Bag

Investing in Barn Coats, Storing Moto Jackets

Woman wearing barn jacket, white t-shirt, jeans, and black loafers taking outfit photo.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Is there a jacket trend quite as exciting as barn coats this season? Prada, Miu Miu, and the old-money British countryside crowd agree. A boxy, oversize work jacket, complete with leather and suede collar, is the silhouette to go for this season.

Crop Jacket
Zara
Crop Jacket

Canvas Barn Jacket
Old Navy
Canvas Barn Jacket

Waxed-Effect Parka
Mango
Waxed-Effect Parka

The Barn Jacket
Everlane
The Barn Jacket

Oversize Cotton Twill Barn Jacket
1 State
Oversize Cotton Twill Barn Jacket

Investing in Oversize Totes, Storing Micro-Bags

Woman wearing white button-down shirt, suede pencil skirt, black boots, and brown The Row Margaux tote bag.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Although I do love a small statement bag, this season, I'm all about slouchy, oversize tote bags. Ahead of the fall, there's a few that have already gone viral: Coach's Brooklyn Shoulder Tote and The Row's elegant Margaux Tote have both been the bags to get this year. If you're in the market for an option that's a bit more affordable, Madewell and Reformation have put out their own versions, too.

Madewell, The Essential Bucket Tote
Madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote

The Row, Soft Margaux 15 Matte Grain Leather Bag
The Row
Soft Margaux 15 Matte Grain Leather Bag

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

Coach, Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
Coach
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Large Andiamo
Bottega Veneta
Large Andiamo

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
