5 Fall Trends Worth Investing In (And 5 We're Leaving Behind)

Out with the old, and in with the new. Every season, our editors look forward to see what everyone's buzzing about. As we're heading into the fall, there's been an abundance of chatter about pulling the storage bins out from under our beds and opening up our drawers so we can re-wear our favorite knits, jeans, and jackets. Although it's still hot in New York, you can never be too prepared when it comes to planning your fall wardrobe— especially if you're stocking up on the latest fall trends.

As fashion editors, it's natural that we cycle through trends like clockwork. Although there's dozens of new designs we're excited to wear this season, naturally, we have to prioritize what's in our daily rotation to make the closet space. As such, I decided to break down all the trends our editors are investing in this season versus the ones staying in storage. Below, shop all of the items and silhouettes we're dreaming about for the fall and beyond.

Investing in Suede Jackets, Storing Fur Jackets

Suede is set to be one of the most in-desire fabrics for the fall. With an abundance of suede belts, boots, and bags flooding the market, more and more of our editors and friends are reaching for chic suede jackets for a full-on statement suede look this season.

Free People We the Free Blair Vegan Suede Jacket $168 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Kline Blazer $498 SHOP NOW

Nakedvice The Selene Jacket $220 SHOP NOW

Reformation Veda Houston Suede Jacket $648 SHOP NOW

Staud Corrine Jacket in Tan $995 SHOP NOW

Investing in Oxblood Hues, Storing Pastels

Although deep, merlot colors are certainly not new, the color seems to always make an appearance as soon as the weather starts cooling down. This season is no different, with bordeaux-colored bags, accessories, and shoes coming back into the closet conversion.

Verafied Dark Cherry Shoulder Bag $248 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flat $130 SHOP NOW

Wilfred Sicily Cardigan $98 SHOP NOW

Calzedonia 50 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights $15 SHOP NOW

Zara Slingback Buckle Shoes $50 SHOP NOW

Investing in Studded Accents, Storing Bows and Rosettes

Embellishments are one of the trend most editors and stylists are excited for this fall, with round-studded accents cropping up on jackets, leather purses, and, most notably, belts. Although you'd think this trend is a bit daunting to pull off, keep your outfit simple and relaxed while letting the studs do all the talking.

Khaite Elena Shoulder Bag in Black Leather with Studs $2800 SHOP NOW

Madewell Studded Western Leather Belt $78 SHOP NOW

Mango Studded Leather Jacket $600 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Glimmer Rhinestones Slip-On Flat $100 SHOP NOW

Clare V Lune Bag $375 SHOP NOW

Investing in Barn Coats, Storing Moto Jackets

Is there a jacket trend quite as exciting as barn coats this season? Prada, Miu Miu, and the old-money British countryside crowd agree. A boxy, oversize work jacket, complete with leather and suede collar, is the silhouette to go for this season.

Zara Crop Jacket $60 SHOP NOW

Old Navy Canvas Barn Jacket $60 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Barn Jacket $178 SHOP NOW

1 State Oversize Cotton Twill Barn Jacket $179 SHOP NOW

Investing in Oversize Totes, Storing Micro-Bags

Although I do love a small statement bag, this season, I'm all about slouchy, oversize tote bags. Ahead of the fall, there's a few that have already gone viral: Coach's Brooklyn Shoulder Tote and The Row's elegant Margaux Tote have both been the bags to get this year. If you're in the market for an option that's a bit more affordable, Madewell and Reformation have put out their own versions, too.

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote $178 SHOP NOW

The Row Soft Margaux 15 Matte Grain Leather Bag $5732 SHOP NOW

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598 SHOP NOW

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 $495 SHOP NOW