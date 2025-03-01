Still Not Sold On Skinny Jeans? These 7 Elegant Outfits Are Guaranteed to Change Your Mind

Unless you've been avoiding social media over the last few months, you will have undoubtedly seen the "will they, won't they" discourse around the return of skinny jeans. Before the straight-leg popularity spike, skinnies were the confident market leader, a hangover from the noughties that encouraged the ultra-slim silhouette. But, with very few other options, straight-leg jeans became the alternative for those looking for a looser fit, and the relaxed style soon became synonymous with laidback dressing. replacing the form-fitting skinny. So, with so many fashion people gravitating to the loose leg, how did skinny jeans end up back on our radar?

Well, let's not forget, skinnies are surprisingly easy to wear. Their clever tailoring runs an in-seam from hip to ankle, creating the illusion of a longer leg, and the right kind of thick, supportive denim can be a bum-lifting wonder too. For those who rely on leggings, skinnies feel like the natural evolution of your favourite silhouette, but if you're wondering how to style up such bodycon denim, many of our favourite dressers have been showcasing new denim outfits to inspire us. Wondering how to make skinny jeans feel elegant?. Keep scrolling to see seven incredible skinny jean outfits, that are so easy to re-create that you'll wonder what you ever wore before. .

7 ELEGANT SKINNY JEANS OUTFITS YOU CAN RECREATE NOW

1. Quilted Jacket + Skinny Jeans + Ankle Boots

Style Notes: Play on the proportions of the ultra-slim leg by pairing skinnies with an oversized top half like Lorna's quilted jacket [pictured above]. Not only does this combination look expensive, but it's perfect for mild spring weather that can't make it's mind up.

Shop the Look:

The Frankie Shop Teddy Oversized Quilted Jacket £255 SHOP NOW This has been a bestseller for the last few years for good reason.

Whistles Black Essential Ribbed Polo £59 SHOP NOW A layering poloneck like this is always good to have in your rotation for colder days.

ZARA Trf Sculpt High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW Super stretch fabric for the closest possible fit.

Toteme Suede Mid-Heel Boots Black £600 SHOP NOW This are my dream classic ankle boot.

2. Trench Coat + Skinny Jeans + Midi Heels

Style Notes: Denim is perfectly matcged with just about any colour we can think of, but there's something about this blue jean + buttermilk yellow combination that gets straight 10s from me. Who said trench coats could only be camel?

Shop the Look:

Mint Velvet Yellow Wool Collarless Belted Coat £159 SHOP NOW Act fast! This is currently in the sale with £100 off!

H&M Skinny Regular Jeans £20 SHOP NOW You can't argue with H&M's denim prices.

Kiltane Knitted Cashmere Neck Tie £45 SHOP NOW I own this in brown and wear it near on every day while it's chilly.

ST. AGNI Collapsible-Heel Leather Pumps £290 SHOP NOW You can still wear a sheer sock and be comfortable in these.

3. Barn Coat + Skinny Jeans + Trainers

Style Notes: What happens when you pair the trending jacket of the moment with the most popular jeans? A cool, off-duty look inspired by Tylynn Nguyen's preppy layering of course. A jeans shape like this lends itself to equally slim trainers over chunky soles, so look no further than classic Adidas to complete the outfit. .

Shop the Look:

Pilcro Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket £148 SHOP NOW This is so perfect I can't believe it's still in stock.

Reiss Wool-Cotton Blend Open-Placket Shirt in Cream £198 SHOP NOW How chic would this look with a turtleneck underneath?

MOTHER The Mid-Rise Rider Flood Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans £290 SHOP NOW I'm fully sold on this rich shade of deep blue.

& Other Stories Adidas Originals Samba Og £90 SHOP NOW There are a few places you can still find these in stock.

4. Black Shirt + Skinny Jeans + Court Shoes

Style Notes: Before we focus too much on blue skinnies, let's discuss black washes. Just as dressy as black tailored trousers but with the added benefit of being able to be worn casually too, black jeans look even smarter as part of an all black 'fit, but I love how Anouk breaks up her colour blocking with a pop of tan suede in form of easy pumps [pictured above].

Shop the Look:

COS Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt £75 SHOP NOW White shirts are a classic, but black are criminally underrated.

FRAME The Pencil Slim-Leg Jeans £270 SHOP NOW A very slight flare at the end makes these feel less restrictive.

M&S Collection Suede Block Heel Square Toe Court Shoes £55 SHOP NOW Get a load of that comfy, easy-to-wear block heel.

Mulberry Small Soft Bayswater £1295 SHOP NOW One of my favourite bags of the last 6 months, and in a rich new colour.

5. Blazer + Skinny Jeans + Brown Shoes

Style Notes: It's difficult to think of an outfit that isn't significantly improved by adding a blazer, and the jeans and a plain tee combination is no exception, You could easily wear with exact look with ballet flats, trainers, heels, or loafers, but Leasy's decision to pair glossy chocolate brown with black tailoring is effortlessly effective.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer £180 SHOP NOW In my opinion, the boxier the blazer, the better.

ARKET Pearl Interlock T-Shirt £37 SHOP NOW I always stock up on basics like tanks and tees from ARKET.

Whistles Denim Stretch Slim Frayed Jean £99 £69 SHOP NOW Simple, streamlined, sophisticated.

H&M Heeled Ankle Boots £38 SHOP NOW Okay, these boots for under £40? This needs to be shared ASAP.

6. Double Denim and Sandals

Style Notes: Double denim doesn't have to be matchy-matchy, and in fact this colour clash is particularly effective for making the skinnies the focal point of the look. Bookmark this one for later as I think it'l be particularly useful in summer—but for now I'd wear this with a leather jacket on top, and maybe even socks with the sandals.

Shop the Look:

COS Relaxed Denim Shirt £95 SHOP NOW With the pared-back design and baggy fit there's no mistaking this for a jacket.

MANGO Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Rinse-Wash Jeans £36 SHOP NOW These come in six different washes.

CHLOÉ Polly Leather Slides £630 SHOP NOW These will get a lot of airtime in spring and summer.

Arket Leather Tote £279 SHOP NOW SO much roomier than you might initially think.

7. Oversized Jacket + Skinny Jeans + Loafers

Style Notes: The best thing about skinny jeans? They hit exactly the right place on the leg to show off your shoes, and a smart loafer always deserves to be seen. This look shows perfectly just how smart denim can be with the right styling, and if anyone is best placed to give us a masterclass in slim-leg styling, it's French influencers like Pia who have been unapologetically wearing skinnies for decades.

Shop the Look:

THE KOOPLES Black and White Tweed Blazer £213 SHOP NOW This automatically feels Parisian when teamed with a pair of skinny jeans.

Levi 311™ Shaping Skinny Jeans £80 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with denim experts Levi's.

CHURCH'S Natalie Two-Tone Leather Loafers £720 SHOP NOW A good pair of loafers will never go out of style.

COACH® Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 £450 SHOP NOW Cute as a button.