Still Not Sold On Skinny Jeans? These 7 Elegant Outfits Are Guaranteed to Change Your Mind
Unless you've been avoiding social media over the last few months, you will have undoubtedly seen the "will they, won't they" discourse around the return of skinny jeans. Before the straight-leg popularity spike, skinnies were the confident market leader, a hangover from the noughties that encouraged the ultra-slim silhouette. But, with very few other options, straight-leg jeans became the alternative for those looking for a looser fit, and the relaxed style soon became synonymous with laidback dressing. replacing the form-fitting skinny. So, with so many fashion people gravitating to the loose leg, how did skinny jeans end up back on our radar?
Well, let's not forget, skinnies are surprisingly easy to wear. Their clever tailoring runs an in-seam from hip to ankle, creating the illusion of a longer leg, and the right kind of thick, supportive denim can be a bum-lifting wonder too. For those who rely on leggings, skinnies feel like the natural evolution of your favourite silhouette, but if you're wondering how to style up such bodycon denim, many of our favourite dressers have been showcasing new denim outfits to inspire us. Wondering how to make skinny jeans feel elegant?. Keep scrolling to see seven incredible skinny jean outfits, that are so easy to re-create that you'll wonder what you ever wore before. .
7 ELEGANT SKINNY JEANS OUTFITS YOU CAN RECREATE NOW
1. Quilted Jacket + Skinny Jeans + Ankle Boots
Style Notes: Play on the proportions of the ultra-slim leg by pairing skinnies with an oversized top half like Lorna's quilted jacket [pictured above]. Not only does this combination look expensive, but it's perfect for mild spring weather that can't make it's mind up.
Shop the Look:
This has been a bestseller for the last few years for good reason.
A layering poloneck like this is always good to have in your rotation for colder days.
2. Trench Coat + Skinny Jeans + Midi Heels
Style Notes: Denim is perfectly matcged with just about any colour we can think of, but there's something about this blue jean + buttermilk yellow combination that gets straight 10s from me. Who said trench coats could only be camel?
Shop the Look:
Act fast! This is currently in the sale with £100 off!
I own this in brown and wear it near on every day while it's chilly.
You can still wear a sheer sock and be comfortable in these.
3. Barn Coat + Skinny Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: What happens when you pair the trending jacket of the moment with the most popular jeans? A cool, off-duty look inspired by Tylynn Nguyen's preppy layering of course. A jeans shape like this lends itself to equally slim trainers over chunky soles, so look no further than classic Adidas to complete the outfit. .
Shop the Look:
This is so perfect I can't believe it's still in stock.
How chic would this look with a turtleneck underneath?
I'm fully sold on this rich shade of deep blue.
4. Black Shirt + Skinny Jeans + Court Shoes
Style Notes: Before we focus too much on blue skinnies, let's discuss black washes. Just as dressy as black tailored trousers but with the added benefit of being able to be worn casually too, black jeans look even smarter as part of an all black 'fit, but I love how Anouk breaks up her colour blocking with a pop of tan suede in form of easy pumps [pictured above].
Shop the Look:
Get a load of that comfy, easy-to-wear block heel.
One of my favourite bags of the last 6 months, and in a rich new colour.
5. Blazer + Skinny Jeans + Brown Shoes
Style Notes: It's difficult to think of an outfit that isn't significantly improved by adding a blazer, and the jeans and a plain tee combination is no exception, You could easily wear with exact look with ballet flats, trainers, heels, or loafers, but Leasy's decision to pair glossy chocolate brown with black tailoring is effortlessly effective.
Shop the Look:
6. Double Denim and Sandals
Style Notes: Double denim doesn't have to be matchy-matchy, and in fact this colour clash is particularly effective for making the skinnies the focal point of the look. Bookmark this one for later as I think it'l be particularly useful in summer—but for now I'd wear this with a leather jacket on top, and maybe even socks with the sandals.
Shop the Look:
With the pared-back design and baggy fit there's no mistaking this for a jacket.
7. Oversized Jacket + Skinny Jeans + Loafers
Style Notes: The best thing about skinny jeans? They hit exactly the right place on the leg to show off your shoes, and a smart loafer always deserves to be seen. This look shows perfectly just how smart denim can be with the right styling, and if anyone is best placed to give us a masterclass in slim-leg styling, it's French influencers like Pia who have been unapologetically wearing skinnies for decades.
Shop the Look:
This automatically feels Parisian when teamed with a pair of skinny jeans.
