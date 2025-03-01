Still Not Sold On Skinny Jeans? These 7 Elegant Outfits Are Guaranteed to Change Your Mind

Unless you've been avoiding social media over the last few months, you will have undoubtedly seen the "will they, won't they" discourse around the return of skinny jeans. Before the straight-leg popularity spike, skinnies were the confident market leader, a hangover from the noughties that encouraged the ultra-slim silhouette. But, with very few other options, straight-leg jeans became the alternative for those looking for a looser fit, and the relaxed style soon became synonymous with laidback dressing. replacing the form-fitting skinny. So, with so many fashion people gravitating to the loose leg, how did skinny jeans end up back on our radar?

elegant skinny jeans outfits

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Well, let's not forget, skinnies are surprisingly easy to wear. Their clever tailoring runs an in-seam from hip to ankle, creating the illusion of a longer leg, and the right kind of thick, supportive denim can be a bum-lifting wonder too. For those who rely on leggings, skinnies feel like the natural evolution of your favourite silhouette, but if you're wondering how to style up such bodycon denim, many of our favourite dressers have been showcasing new denim outfits to inspire us. Wondering how to make skinny jeans feel elegant?. Keep scrolling to see seven incredible skinny jean outfits, that are so easy to re-create that you'll wonder what you ever wore before. .

7 ELEGANT SKINNY JEANS OUTFITS YOU CAN RECREATE NOW

1. Quilted Jacket + Skinny Jeans + Ankle Boots

london fashion week trends 2025

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: Play on the proportions of the ultra-slim leg by pairing skinnies with an oversized top half like Lorna's quilted jacket [pictured above]. Not only does this combination look expensive, but it's perfect for mild spring weather that can't make it's mind up.

Shop the Look:

Teddy Oversized Quilted Jacket
The Frankie Shop
Teddy Oversized Quilted Jacket

This has been a bestseller for the last few years for good reason.

Black Essential Ribbed Polo
Whistles
Black Essential Ribbed Polo

A layering poloneck like this is always good to have in your rotation for colder days.

Trf Sculpt High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf Sculpt High-Waist Jeans

Super stretch fabric for the closest possible fit.

Suede Mid-Heel Boots Black
Toteme
Suede Mid-Heel Boots Black

This are my dream classic ankle boot.

2. Trench Coat + Skinny Jeans + Midi Heels

elegant skinny jeans outfits

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Denim is perfectly matcged with just about any colour we can think of, but there's something about this blue jean + buttermilk yellow combination that gets straight 10s from me. Who said trench coats could only be camel?

Shop the Look:

Yellow Wool Collarless Belted Coat
Mint Velvet
Yellow Wool Collarless Belted Coat

Act fast! This is currently in the sale with £100 off!

Skinny Regular Jeans
H&M
Skinny Regular Jeans

You can't argue with H&M's denim prices.

Kiltane, Knitted Cashmere Neck Tie
Kiltane
Knitted Cashmere Neck Tie

I own this in brown and wear it near on every day while it's chilly.

Collapsible-Heel Leather Pumps
ST. AGNI
Collapsible-Heel Leather Pumps

You can still wear a sheer sock and be comfortable in these.

3. Barn Coat + Skinny Jeans + Trainers

elegant skinny jeans outfits

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Style Notes: What happens when you pair the trending jacket of the moment with the most popular jeans? A cool, off-duty look inspired by Tylynn Nguyen's preppy layering of course. A jeans shape like this lends itself to equally slim trainers over chunky soles, so look no further than classic Adidas to complete the outfit. .

Shop the Look:

Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket
Pilcro
Pilcro Faux-Leather Collar Barn Jacket

This is so perfect I can't believe it's still in stock.

Wool-Cotton Blend Open-Placket Shirt in Cream
Reiss
Wool-Cotton Blend Open-Placket Shirt in Cream

How chic would this look with a turtleneck underneath?

The Mid-Rise Rider Flood Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
MOTHER
The Mid-Rise Rider Flood Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

I'm fully sold on this rich shade of deep blue.

Adidas Originals Samba Og
& Other Stories
Adidas Originals Samba Og

There are a few places you can still find these in stock.

4. Black Shirt + Skinny Jeans + Court Shoes

elegant skinny jeans outfits

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Before we focus too much on blue skinnies, let's discuss black washes. Just as dressy as black tailored trousers but with the added benefit of being able to be worn casually too, black jeans look even smarter as part of an all black 'fit, but I love how Anouk breaks up her colour blocking with a pop of tan suede in form of easy pumps [pictured above].

Shop the Look:

Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt
COS
Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt

White shirts are a classic, but black are criminally underrated.

FRAME, The Pencil Slim-Leg Jeans
FRAME
The Pencil Slim-Leg Jeans

A very slight flare at the end makes these feel less restrictive.

Suede Block Heel Square Toe Court Shoes
M&S Collection
Suede Block Heel Square Toe Court Shoes

Get a load of that comfy, easy-to-wear block heel.

Mulberry, Small Soft Bayswater
Mulberry
Small Soft Bayswater

One of my favourite bags of the last 6 months, and in a rich new colour.

5. Blazer + Skinny Jeans + Brown Shoes

elegant skinny jeans outfits

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: It's difficult to think of an outfit that isn't significantly improved by adding a blazer, and the jeans and a plain tee combination is no exception, You could easily wear with exact look with ballet flats, trainers, heels, or loafers, but Leasy's decision to pair glossy chocolate brown with black tailoring is effortlessly effective.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer
COS
Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer

In my opinion, the boxier the blazer, the better.

Pearl Interlock T-Shirt
ARKET
Pearl Interlock T-Shirt

I always stock up on basics like tanks and tees from ARKET.

Denim Stretch Slim Frayed Jean
Whistles
Denim Stretch Slim Frayed Jean

Simple, streamlined, sophisticated.

Heeled Ankle Boots
H&M
Heeled Ankle Boots

Okay, these boots for under £40? This needs to be shared ASAP.

6. Double Denim and Sandals

elegant skinny jeans outfits

(Image credit: @emswells)

Style Notes: Double denim doesn't have to be matchy-matchy, and in fact this colour clash is particularly effective for making the skinnies the focal point of the look. Bookmark this one for later as I think it'l be particularly useful in summer—but for now I'd wear this with a leather jacket on top, and maybe even socks with the sandals.

Shop the Look:

Relaxed Denim Shirt
COS
Relaxed Denim Shirt

With the pared-back design and baggy fit there's no mistaking this for a jacket.

MANGO, Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Rinse-Wash Jeans

MANGO
Claudia Slim-Fit Cropped Rinse-Wash Jeans

These come in six different washes.

Polly Leather Slides
CHLOÉ
Polly Leather Slides

These will get a lot of airtime in spring and summer.

Leather Tote
Arket
Leather Tote

SO much roomier than you might initially think.

7. Oversized Jacket + Skinny Jeans + Loafers

elegant skinny jeans outfits

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

Style Notes: The best thing about skinny jeans? They hit exactly the right place on the leg to show off your shoes, and a smart loafer always deserves to be seen. This look shows perfectly just how smart denim can be with the right styling, and if anyone is best placed to give us a masterclass in slim-leg styling, it's French influencers like Pia who have been unapologetically wearing skinnies for decades.

Shop the Look:

Black and White Tweed Blazer
THE KOOPLES
Black and White Tweed Blazer

This automatically feels Parisian when teamed with a pair of skinny jeans.

311™ Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levi
311™ Shaping Skinny Jeans

You can't go wrong with denim experts Levi's.

Natalie Two-Tone Leather Loafers
CHURCH'S
Natalie Two-Tone Leather Loafers

A good pair of loafers will never go out of style.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
COACH®
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

Cute as a button.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.

