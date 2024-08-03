Everyone is Dressing Like a "Desert Aunt" This Summer—Inside the Viral Aesthetic
I wouldn't blame you if you just rolled your eyes at the thought of yet another fashion aesthetic the internet pulled out from nowhere (looking at you, "mob wife" and "garden girl"). Lately, it seems like these aesthetics and their seemingly AI-generated monikers are a manufactured way the fashion and beauty industries can sell you more things. But if you stay with me for just a moment, I'm going to explain why the latest of the bunch has actually been something that's quietly brewed for months and is just now being identified and talked about.
I'm talking about a new look called the "chic desert aunt". Coined by stylist Allison Bornstein in a now-viral TikTok video, the aesthetic and its key pieces are taking off this summer. "She's wearing suede, earth tones, and natural fabrics," Bornstein explains of this persona. In a follow-up video, Bornstein posits that it may not even be about one single outfit combination or silhouette. What ties all these "desert aunt" looks together actually boils down to a single accessory: the pendant necklace.
@allisonbornstein6 ♬ original sound - Allison Bornstein
We've seen quirky cord pendant necklaces pop up from last summer, but with the impact that the fall runways made, pendant necklaces on the whole are going to be trending for next season and these looks Bornstein is describing are giving us a preview into how everyone will wear them, i.e. with languid maxi dresses and relaxed tunics and trousers. Now, the artsy necklace taking off once again. Lyst reports that searches for "chunky necklace" and "pendant" have risen 42% and 69% week-on-week, with the most interest in styles from COS and Tiffany & Co., two brands whose necklaces are leading the pack.
It makes sense why this trend may be happening right now. We've been seeing the early signs of a boho style renaissance with Chloé's fall runway and several of the looks that Daisy Edgar-Jones sported throughout her Twisters press tour. So the arrival of this "chic desert aunt" vibe is only just the beginning of what we're predicting will be a full-blown boho revival this fall. Ahead, see the "chic desert aunt" in action on Instagram and on the spring/summer 2024 runways and, of course, shop the best pendant-necklace picks.
Shop the best pendant necklaces:
Monikh Dale is an expert in dressing for this aesthetic, and she proves how a flowy maxi dress makes for the perfect backdrop for a long pendant necklace.
Styling-wise, it's all about marrying the long necklaces with plunging necklines that showcase the accessory, like this Valentino runway look that's very "desert aunt"-coded.
Her wardrobe is made up of timeless staples which she wears in a relaxed way. That means plenty of loose linen shirts, easy trousers, and big oversize handbags, which she'll likely be adorning with a bag charm or two.
On Carven's spring runway, nearly each model sported a singular pendant necklace that lent an artsy feel to the otherwise elegant, well-tailored collection.
Though this aesthetic leans bohemian, minimalists are dabbling in the trend, too, by styling a singular pendant with clean lines and neutrals to let it pop.
At Chanel, models layered on the necklaces, lending the flowy dresses and pretty prints an even more artsy feel.
When a "chic desert aunt" goes on vacation, she's definitely wearing her pendant necklaces with billowy printed caftans that she no doubt has a closet full of.
Chloé's take on the look is more elegant and refined, involving a white maxi dress and sculptural gold pendant.
As Anouk Yve proves here, tapping into the desert aunt look can be as easy as adding a single necklace to your everyday looks.
If you bought one of those corded pendant necklaces that were everywhere last summer, repurpose it by wearing it at its longest length for an artsier spin.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
-
The Row Made Me Love This Jacket Trend, But TikTok Made Me Buy It
Prepare to see it everywhere this fall.
By Eliza Huber
-
Beads, Pearls, and Color: This Is the Best Summer Jewelry on the Internet
These scream summer.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
The Prettiest Summer Tops to Pair With Skirts and Shorts
Delicate details ahead.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I Tried the Controversial Summer Shorts Trend Only Fashion People Truly Get
Get on board.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Barely-There Staple That French Women Love Even More Than Tube Tops
I saw one on every block in Paris last week.
By Eliza Huber
-
40 Items Cool European Girls Would Buy From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Just a hunch.
By Judith Jones
-
Lily-Rose Depp Just Wore the Most Unexpected Shoes With a Top and Jeans
I'm inspired.
By Natalie Munro
-
Celebs and Fashion People Have Found a New Favorite Top, and It Looks So Chic With Jeans and Skirts
No more "I have nothing to wear" days.
By Natalie Munro