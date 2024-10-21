I'm Putting Black Boots on Pause—5 Trending Colours I'm Wearing Instead This Winter
I'm not a shoe person in the way that Carrie Bradshaw is a shoe person—i.e. with boxes upon boxes of designer stilettos crammed into a studio apartment—but I do have a weakness for boots. Every autumn, without fail, I tell myself my collection is big enough, only to change my mind as my inbox fills with new-season knee-highs and Chelsea boots. It's only a matter of time before I take a leaf out of SJP's book and start using my oven for storage.
However, most of my boots are black—a colour I consider timeless, versatile, and easy to maintain with a bit of polish and a trusted cobbler on hand. However, this year, I've noticed some chic new shades stepping into the spotlight. So, in the spirit of broadening my sartorial horizons, I've done my research and identified the top five boot colour trends for autumn/winter 2024.
No one will be surprised to see burgundy on the list, but there are also some unexpected shades in the mix. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, plus check out my edit of the best boots this season has to offer (spoiler: none of them are black).
BOOT COLOUR TRENDS 2024:
1. Burgundy
Style Notes: Burgundy is AW24's defining colour, and it didn't take long for it to infiltrate the boot scene. Treat it as a neutral and wear it with all your outfits—bonus points if you pair it with pops of red, like Maddie.
Shop the Trend:
The square toe, the block heel, the merlot hue... these boots might just be perfect.
2. Deep Brown
Style Notes: A very particular shade of brown is serving up subtle luxury this season: it's slightly deeper than chocolate, and looks just as premium in suede as it does in buttery smooth leather.
Shop the Trend:
3. Taupe
Style Notes: We tend to turn to darker neutrals for our footwear, but I've noticed some of my favourite influencers switching it up with pale, earthy tones like taupe and warm beige. Just as wearable as black and brown, these soft colours will slot seamlessly into your autumn/winter palette.
Shop the Trend:
I'd style these exactly like Anouk, with a shawl coat and fitted jeans.
These knee-highs come in many colours, but there's something so timeless about this neutral.
These will be comfy enough to wear all day, thanks to the low heel.
4. Olive Green
Style Notes: Olive and khaki green are trending right now, so it makes sense that boots in this colour have started appearing in new-in sections. Try building a tonal look with this expensive-looking shade.
Shop the Trend:
Just the boots you need to tackle harsh winter conditions.
5. Animal Print
Style Notes: While technically not a colour, animal print has become a cornerstone of 2024 fashion, making it a timely alternative to black. Try a leopard-print boot to elevate simple outfits, or embrace bold pattern clashing by mixing different animal motifs.
Shop the Trend:
These would look so chic with winter whites.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
