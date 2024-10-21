I'm Putting Black Boots on Pause—5 Trending Colours I'm Wearing Instead This Winter

I'm not a shoe person in the way that Carrie Bradshaw is a shoe person—i.e. with boxes upon boxes of designer stilettos crammed into a studio apartment—but I do have a weakness for boots. Every autumn, without fail, I tell myself my collection is big enough, only to change my mind as my inbox fills with new-season knee-highs and Chelsea boots. It's only a matter of time before I take a leaf out of SJP's book and start using my oven for storage.

However, most of my boots are black—a colour I consider timeless, versatile, and easy to maintain with a bit of polish and a trusted cobbler on hand. However, this year, I've noticed some chic new shades stepping into the spotlight. So, in the spirit of broadening my sartorial horizons, I've done my research and identified the top five boot colour trends for autumn/winter 2024.

No one will be surprised to see burgundy on the list, but there are also some unexpected shades in the mix. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, plus check out my edit of the best boots this season has to offer (spoiler: none of them are black).

BOOT COLOUR TRENDS 2024:

1. Burgundy

Style Notes: Burgundy is AW24's defining colour, and it didn't take long for it to infiltrate the boot scene. Treat it as a neutral and wear it with all your outfits—bonus points if you pair it with pops of red, like Maddie.

Shop the Trend:

M&S Collection Leather Block Heel Ankle Boots £75 SHOP NOW These look so luxe.

Reformation Gaelle Knee Boot £548 SHOP NOW Reformation's boots are fantastic this season.

dune Silas Leather Western Knee High Boots £200 SHOP NOW Western-inspired without being full cowboy boot.

ZARA Leather Ankle Boots With Square Toe £109 SHOP NOW The square toe, the block heel, the merlot hue... these boots might just be perfect.

2. Deep Brown

Style Notes: A very particular shade of brown is serving up subtle luxury this season: it's slightly deeper than chocolate, and looks just as premium in suede as it does in buttery smooth leather.

Shop the Trend:

PARIS TEXAS Jane Leather Knee Boots £715 SHOP NOW Wear with dresses, mini skirts and slim-leg jeans.

& Other Stories Leather Biker Boots £195 SHOP NOW Biker boots are huge this season.

Toteme Suede Ankle Boots £600 SHOP NOW Such a classic silhouette.

Arket Slouchy Suede Boots £319 SHOP NOW Expect to see brown suede everywhere this season.

3. Taupe

Style Notes: We tend to turn to darker neutrals for our footwear, but I've noticed some of my favourite influencers switching it up with pale, earthy tones like taupe and warm beige. Just as wearable as black and brown, these soft colours will slot seamlessly into your autumn/winter palette.

Shop the Trend:

mint velvet Taupe Leather Western Ankle Boots £149 SHOP NOW I'd style these exactly like Anouk, with a shawl coat and fitted jeans.

PARIS TEXAS Gaia 60 Suede Knee-High Boots £625 SHOP NOW These knee-highs come in many colours, but there's something so timeless about this neutral.

Topshop Noah Premium Leather Heeled Smart Boot £110 SHOP NOW Topshop always delivers on-trend footwear.

STAUD Western Wally Suede Ankle Boots £410 SHOP NOW These will be comfy enough to wear all day, thanks to the low heel.

4. Olive Green

Style Notes: Olive and khaki green are trending right now, so it makes sense that boots in this colour have started appearing in new-in sections. Try building a tonal look with this expensive-looking shade.

Shop the Trend:

& Other Stories Lined Leather Chelsea Boots £175 SHOP NOW Chunky boots are a cold-weather staple.

Reformation Graham Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW All I can say is “wow”.

Sturlini Sturlini Tall Leather Boots | Olive £335 SHOP NOW Just the boots you need to tackle harsh winter conditions.

CHLOÉ Eve Textured-Leather Knee Boots £1190 SHOP NOW Beautiful.

5. Animal Print

Style Notes: While technically not a colour, animal print has become a cornerstone of 2024 fashion, making it a timely alternative to black. Try a leopard-print boot to elevate simple outfits, or embrace bold pattern clashing by mixing different animal motifs.

Shop the Trend:

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW Just add a black mini dress and you're ready for Friday night drinks.

AEYDE Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots £565 SHOP NOW The subtle print on this pair has won me over.

Miista Yolanda Cow Ankle Boots £230 SHOP NOW Maximalists, these boots are for you.

AQUAZZURA Montmartre 50 Leopard-Print Suede Ankle Boots £775 SHOP NOW These would look so chic with winter whites.