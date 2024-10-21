I'm Putting Black Boots on Pause—5 Trending Colours I'm Wearing Instead This Winter

I'm not a shoe person in the way that Carrie Bradshaw is a shoe person—i.e. with boxes upon boxes of designer stilettos crammed into a studio apartment—but I do have a weakness for boots. Every autumn, without fail, I tell myself my collection is big enough, only to change my mind as my inbox fills with new-season knee-highs and Chelsea boots. It's only a matter of time before I take a leaf out of SJP's book and start using my oven for storage.

However, most of my boots are black—a colour I consider timeless, versatile, and easy to maintain with a bit of polish and a trusted cobbler on hand. However, this year, I've noticed some chic new shades stepping into the spotlight. So, in the spirit of broadening my sartorial horizons, I've done my research and identified the top five boot colour trends for autumn/winter 2024.

No one will be surprised to see burgundy on the list, but there are also some unexpected shades in the mix. Keep scrolling to see them for yourself, plus check out my edit of the best boots this season has to offer (spoiler: none of them are black).

1. Burgundy

Boot colour trends 2024: @maddiebriell wears burgundy boots

(Image credit: @maddiebriell)

Style Notes: Burgundy is AW24's defining colour, and it didn't take long for it to infiltrate the boot scene. Treat it as a neutral and wear it with all your outfits—bonus points if you pair it with pops of red, like Maddie.

Shop the Trend:

Leather Block Heel Ankle Boots
M&S Collection
Leather Block Heel Ankle Boots

These look so luxe.

Gaelle Knee Boot
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boot

Reformation's boots are fantastic this season.

Dune Silas Boots
dune
Silas Leather Western Knee High Boots

Western-inspired without being full cowboy boot.

Leather Ankle Boots With Square Toe
ZARA
Leather Ankle Boots With Square Toe

The square toe, the block heel, the merlot hue... these boots might just be perfect.

2. Deep Brown

Boot colour trends 2024: @summerrachelwarren wears brown boots

(Image credit: @summerrachelwarren)

Style Notes: A very particular shade of brown is serving up subtle luxury this season: it's slightly deeper than chocolate, and looks just as premium in suede as it does in buttery smooth leather.

Shop the Trend:

Jane Leather Knee Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Jane Leather Knee Boots

Wear with dresses, mini skirts and slim-leg jeans.

Leather Biker Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Biker Boots

Biker boots are huge this season.

Suede Ankle Boots
Toteme
Suede Ankle Boots

Such a classic silhouette.

Slouchy Suede Boots
Arket
Slouchy Suede Boots

Expect to see brown suede everywhere this season.

3. Taupe

Boot colour trends 2024: @anoukyve wears taupe boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: We tend to turn to darker neutrals for our footwear, but I've noticed some of my favourite influencers switching it up with pale, earthy tones like taupe and warm beige. Just as wearable as black and brown, these soft colours will slot seamlessly into your autumn/winter palette.

Shop the Trend:

Mint Velvet Taupe Leather Western Ankle Boots
mint velvet
Taupe Leather Western Ankle Boots

I'd style these exactly like Anouk, with a shawl coat and fitted jeans.

Gaia 60 Suede Knee-High Boots
PARIS TEXAS
Gaia 60 Suede Knee-High Boots

These knee-highs come in many colours, but there's something so timeless about this neutral.

Topshop Noah Premium Leather Heeled Smart Boot in Off White
Topshop
Noah Premium Leather Heeled Smart Boot

Topshop always delivers on-trend footwear.

Western Wally Suede Ankle Boots
STAUD
Western Wally Suede Ankle Boots

These will be comfy enough to wear all day, thanks to the low heel.

4. Olive Green

Boot colour trends 2024: @vikilefevre wears olive green boots

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Olive and khaki green are trending right now, so it makes sense that boots in this colour have started appearing in new-in sections. Try building a tonal look with this expensive-looking shade.

Shop the Trend:

Lined Leather Chelsea Boots
& Other Stories
Lined Leather Chelsea Boots

Chunky boots are a cold-weather staple.

Graham Knee High Boot
Reformation
Graham Knee High Boot

All I can say is “wow”.

Sturlini Tall Leather Boots | Olive
Sturlini
Sturlini Tall Leather Boots | Olive

Just the boots you need to tackle harsh winter conditions.

Eve Textured-Leather Knee Boots
CHLOÉ
Eve Textured-Leather Knee Boots

Beautiful.

5. Animal Print

Boot colour trends 2024: @lenafarl wears knee-high animal print boots

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: While technically not a colour, animal print has become a cornerstone of 2024 fashion, making it a timely alternative to black. Try a leopard-print boot to elevate simple outfits, or embrace bold pattern clashing by mixing different animal motifs.

Shop the Trend:

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Just add a black mini dress and you're ready for Friday night drinks.

Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots
AEYDE
Zoe Snake-Effect Leather Point-Toe Ankle Boots

The subtle print on this pair has won me over.

Miista Yolanda Cow Ankle Boots
Miista
Yolanda Cow Ankle Boots

Maximalists, these boots are for you.

Montmartre 50 Leopard-Print Suede Ankle Boots
AQUAZZURA
Montmartre 50 Leopard-Print Suede Ankle Boots

These would look so chic with winter whites.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

