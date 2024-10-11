This Under £1,000 Designer Bag Dominated the Runway—Now Stylish French Women Are Snapping It Up

For me, handbags are a key feature in any outfit I put together, as not only a practical addition to keep my essential possessions but that finishing touch that can often take a high street ensemble or last-minute look to all new heights. And Toteme's latest Belted Bucket Bag is one I'll personally be saving up for.

The Belted Bucket Bag stays true to Toteme's design ethos of timeless silhouettes that still feel fresh many years later. Consider the enduring appeal of the scarf jacket or the consistent sightings of the striped knit as proof of the brand's dedication to classic designs that have become mainstay pieces in the very best wardrobes around. As a brand that forgoes large logos and eye-catching monograms, the quality, texture and design make it so identifiable as Toteme.

Toteme SS/25

The Belted Buckle Bag on the SS/25 Runway.

Toteme's first foray into the handbag category came with the introduction of the T-Lock bag. Supple leather makes this bag malleable to sit under the arm, carry by the short handle, or wear crossbody via the long strap. It was an instant success, gracing the arms of celebrities and fashion people as soon as it launched, and continues to be a frequent sighting today. Now the Belted Bucket Bag has arrived, I predict this too will be a mainstay accessory that will prove its worth for many years to come.

Featuring a bucket-like shape, the bag is roomy enough for essentials and more, and features a contemporary flare with the belted detailing. The belted motif is one we've watched grow in popularity since hitting the runways for SS/24. The belt adds structure to the shape, allowing it to be cinched in, or unclasped and left open for added space. On the bottom, you'll find hardware to protect the base when set down, as well as internal slip pockets to keep essentials close to hand. The single handle can be carried in hand, or sit perfectly over the shoulder as designer.

As a designer piece, it's definitely an investment piece with variations ranging from £920 to £970, but compared to other designer buys that can come in at anywhere from one thousand to four thousand pounds, Toteme's prices do feel more attainable.

Currently, the new bag to know about comes in five variations. There's classic black in both gold and silver hardware, a croc-embossed style, a deep green shade and finally a khaki canvas finish style. If the Toteme Belted Bucket Bag has piqued your interest like mine, keep scrolling to explore the various shades and shop more belted bags.

SHOP THE TOTEME BELTED BUCKET BAG

Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black
Toteme
Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black

Perfection from every angle.

Belted Naplack-Leather Bucket Bag Black
Toteme
Belted Naplack-Leather Bucket Bag Black

For those who prefer silver over gold.

Belted Croco-Embossed Bucket Bag Dark Brown
Toteme
Belted Croco-Embossed Bucket Bag Dark Brown

Combining a dark brown shade and a croc-embossed texture makes for a seriously chic bag.

Toteme
Belted Canvas Bucket Bag in Khaki Green

Who knew khaki and burgundy was such an elevated pairing?

Belted Leather Bucket Bag Bark
Toteme
Belted Leather Bucket Bag Bark

The deepest green hue is as versatile as a neutral.

Shop More Belted Bags

Prada Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt
Miu Miu
Prada Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt

Prada always gets it right.

Alessandra Bucket Bag
Reformation
Alessandra Bucket Bag

Practical and chic in equal measure.

Scrunchy Satchel 2 Suede Top Handle Bag
BOYY
Scrunchy Satchel 2 Suede Top Handle Bag

The suede finish adds to the premium feel of this bag.

Shopper Bag With Padlock
MANGO
Shopper Bag With Padlock

A very affordable option.

VERONICA BEARD, Dash Suede Top Handle Bag
VERONICA BEARD
Dash Suede Top Handle Bag

Just a dash of gold.

The Midi New York | Forest Green Small Grain | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York

The hard part is choosing between all the timeless shades.

Aventure Nappa Leather Bag
Miu Miu
Aventure Nappa Leather Bag

I have a feeling this bag will be very popular.

Dark Brown Leather-Look Buckle Tote Bag
New Look
Dark Brown Leather-Look Buckle Tote Bag

Deep brown always feels so elevated.

