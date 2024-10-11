This Under £1,000 Designer Bag Dominated the Runway—Now Stylish French Women Are Snapping It Up

For me, handbags are a key feature in any outfit I put together, as not only a practical addition to keep my essential possessions but that finishing touch that can often take a high street ensemble or last-minute look to all new heights. And Toteme's latest Belted Bucket Bag is one I'll personally be saving up for.

The Belted Bucket Bag stays true to Toteme's design ethos of timeless silhouettes that still feel fresh many years later. Consider the enduring appeal of the scarf jacket or the consistent sightings of the striped knit as proof of the brand's dedication to classic designs that have become mainstay pieces in the very best wardrobes around. As a brand that forgoes large logos and eye-catching monograms, the quality, texture and design make it so identifiable as Toteme.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Belted Buckle Bag on the SS/25 Runway.

Toteme's first foray into the handbag category came with the introduction of the T-Lock bag. Supple leather makes this bag malleable to sit under the arm, carry by the short handle, or wear crossbody via the long strap. It was an instant success, gracing the arms of celebrities and fashion people as soon as it launched, and continues to be a frequent sighting today. Now the Belted Bucket Bag has arrived, I predict this too will be a mainstay accessory that will prove its worth for many years to come.

Featuring a bucket-like shape, the bag is roomy enough for essentials and more, and features a contemporary flare with the belted detailing. The belted motif is one we've watched grow in popularity since hitting the runways for SS/24. The belt adds structure to the shape, allowing it to be cinched in, or unclasped and left open for added space. On the bottom, you'll find hardware to protect the base when set down, as well as internal slip pockets to keep essentials close to hand. The single handle can be carried in hand, or sit perfectly over the shoulder as designer.

As a designer piece, it's definitely an investment piece with variations ranging from £920 to £970, but compared to other designer buys that can come in at anywhere from one thousand to four thousand pounds, Toteme's prices do feel more attainable.

Currently, the new bag to know about comes in five variations. There's classic black in both gold and silver hardware, a croc-embossed style, a deep green shade and finally a khaki canvas finish style. If the Toteme Belted Bucket Bag has piqued your interest like mine, keep scrolling to explore the various shades and shop more belted bags.

SHOP THE TOTEME BELTED BUCKET BAG

Toteme Belted Leather Bucket Bag Black £970 SHOP NOW Perfection from every angle.

Toteme Belted Naplack-Leather Bucket Bag Black £970 SHOP NOW For those who prefer silver over gold.

Toteme Belted Croco-Embossed Bucket Bag Dark Brown £970 SHOP NOW Combining a dark brown shade and a croc-embossed texture makes for a seriously chic bag.

Toteme Belted Canvas Bucket Bag in Khaki Green £920 SHOP NOW Who knew khaki and burgundy was such an elevated pairing?

Toteme Belted Leather Bucket Bag Bark £970 SHOP NOW The deepest green hue is as versatile as a neutral.

