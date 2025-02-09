I Have The Row Taste But an H&M Budget—5 Stylish Yet Affordable Trends I'm Investing in This Spring
Does anyone else feel like winter has dragged on for about 10 years, or is it just me? As a summer person who loves nothing more than shedding the layers as soon as the sun comes out, I'm of course counting down the months/ weeks/ days until the weather warms up—or I can go on holiday, preferably the latter. But either way, I'm so excited to start wearing all the new uplifting spring trends that are flooding, rather than trickling, into the 'new in' sections right now. And after checking the likes of Zara, Mango, M&S and all of my other favourite high street heroes, I've noticed so many could-be-designer items.
Taking inspiration from the runways is nothing new, but this season, I would say the affordable collections coming through are by far some of the best I've seen in quite a few seasons. Mango's new Selection edit has a Saint Laurent-style slouchy suit I've already ordered, Sézane has a blazer in the new colour of the season (more on that later) and there's an under-£60 River Island checked dress I refuse to gatekeep. Ticking off some of spring/summer 2025's biggest trends, keep going to shop them all on the high street.
AFFORDABLE FASHION TRENDS TO TRY THIS YEAR:
1. Soft Pink
Style Notes: When Simone Rocha, Khaite and Erdem all back the same colour, you know it's about to be a thing. Soft, blush pink was all over the spring/summer 2025 runways, and I'm all for injecting this uplifting shade directly into my new season wardrobe. Zara has off-the-shoulder tops (another mini trend), M&S has easy-to-layer knits and sorbet suiting is coming in from Sézane. And yep, I want it all.
Shop the Look:
Yes, cosy cashmere gets a firm yes across all seasons.
2. Checks
Style Notes: While gingham checks are often associated with the warmer months, this year, there's a new check in town—and it's all about big, bold, moody check prints in darker colours that would usually been seen throughout autumn/winter. Spotted at Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios and Dior, the high street has already tapped into the trend with jackets, skirts and dresses that can be worn across all seasons.
Shop the Look:
Wear with tall boots for now and sandals as soon as the sun arrives.
3. Slouchy Suiting
Style Notes: If there's one trend that'll define the upcoming seasons, it's 'I mean business' outfits. Think oversized 80s-esque trouser suits, crisp white shirts buttoned to the top with a tie and chunky loafers. Saint Laurent basically made this aestetic its entire personality for spring/summer 25, and I for one will be following suit (quite literally). Mango's brand new Selection collection has just dropped, and there's a grey suit in the edit that has nailed the vibe.
Shop the Look:
Fresh from the new Selection edit, this slouchy suit is pure Saint Laurent vibes.
You'll also be able to style these with a vest top and ballet flats.
4. Technical Jackets
Style Notes: Be it a shell jacket (yes, really), a parka or a zip up track jacket, they're all earning their stripes this season as one of the key jacket styles—according to Miu Miu, Prada, Zimmerman and Tory Burch. If it looks like you could have raided your gym stuff at the bottom of your wardrobe for it, then you've nailed the look. Wear over unlikely items such as sequin skirts or linen mini dresses for the designer look, or stick to baggy jeans or wide-leg trousers to make it work as part of your new everyday uniform.
Shop the Look:
Athleisure brand Tala has so many options, but I love this retro red and navy version.
5. Top-Handle Bags
Style Notes: Slouchy suede totes have reigned supreme for quite some time now, so to give them a much-deserved day off, I recommend investing in a top-handle ladylike bag instead. Seen on the Gucci catwalk and set to be huge handbag news for the foreseeable, it's all about that structured handle—doesn't matter which bag style it is underneath.
Shop the Look:
It's a lot bigger than the catwalk version, but I couldn't not include this grey suede bag-of-actual-dreams.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.