I Have The Row Taste But an H&M Budget—5 Stylish Yet Affordable Trends I'm Investing in This Spring

Does anyone else feel like winter has dragged on for about 10 years, or is it just me? As a summer person who loves nothing more than shedding the layers as soon as the sun comes out, I'm of course counting down the months/ weeks/ days until the weather warms up—or I can go on holiday, preferably the latter. But either way, I'm so excited to start wearing all the new uplifting spring trends that are flooding, rather than trickling, into the 'new in' sections right now. And after checking the likes of Zara, Mango, M&S and all of my other favourite high street heroes, I've noticed so many could-be-designer items.

Taking inspiration from the runways is nothing new, but this season, I would say the affordable collections coming through are by far some of the best I've seen in quite a few seasons. Mango's new Selection edit has a Saint Laurent-style slouchy suit I've already ordered, Sézane has a blazer in the new colour of the season (more on that later) and there's an under-£60 River Island checked dress I refuse to gatekeep. Ticking off some of spring/summer 2025's biggest trends, keep going to shop them all on the high street.

1. Soft Pink

Simone Rocha ss25

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: When Simone Rocha, Khaite and Erdem all back the same colour, you know it's about to be a thing. Soft, blush pink was all over the spring/summer 2025 runways, and I'm all for injecting this uplifting shade directly into my new season wardrobe. Zara has off-the-shoulder tops (another mini trend), M&S has easy-to-layer knits and sorbet suiting is coming in from Sézane. And yep, I want it all.

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Relaxed Cardigan

Yes, cosy cashmere gets a firm yes across all seasons.

Draped Soft Strapless Top
ZARA
Draped Soft Strapless Top

Just copy Zara and wear with baggy jeans.

Pink Leather Woven Knot Handle Bag
Mint Velvet
Pink Leather Woven Knot Handle Bag

It also comes in red, so of course I want both.

Tyler Trousers - Powder Pink - Viscose Ecovero™ Lenzing™ - Sézane
Sézane
Tyler Trousers

Naturally you'll want the matching trousers to go with.

2. Checks

Bottega Veneta SS25

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: While gingham checks are often associated with the warmer months, this year, there's a new check in town—and it's all about big, bold, moody check prints in darker colours that would usually been seen throughout autumn/winter. Spotted at Bottega Veneta, Acne Studios and Dior, the high street has already tapped into the trend with jackets, skirts and dresses that can be worn across all seasons.

River Island, Brown Check Cowl Neck Midi Dress
River Island
Brown Check Cowl Neck Midi Dress

Love, want, need—round of applause for River Island.

Check Quilted Cord Collar Jacket
Next
Check Quilted Cord Collar Jacket

This looks so premium.

Cp Shades Lily Maxi Skirt
CP Shades
Cp Shades Lily Maxi Skirt

Wear with tall boots for now and sandals as soon as the sun arrives.

Topshop Box Pleat Mini Skirt in Green Check
Topshop
Box Pleat Mini Skirt in Green Check

Go preppy with loafers.

3. Slouchy Suiting

Saint Laurent ss25

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If there's one trend that'll define the upcoming seasons, it's 'I mean business' outfits. Think oversized 80s-esque trouser suits, crisp white shirts buttoned to the top with a tie and chunky loafers. Saint Laurent basically made this aestetic its entire personality for spring/summer 25, and I for one will be following suit (quite literally). Mango's brand new Selection collection has just dropped, and there's a grey suit in the edit that has nailed the vibe.

Oversized Double-Breasted Suit Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Oversized Double-Breasted Suit Jacket

Fresh from the new Selection edit, this slouchy suit is pure Saint Laurent vibes.

Wideleg Wool-Blend Suit Trousers - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Wideleg Wool-Blend Suit Trousers

You'll also be able to style these with a vest top and ballet flats.

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

There's also a matching waistcoat you can add to wear as a three-piece.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

Love the shape? There's 6 other colours to choose from!

4. Technical Jackets

Miu Miu ss25

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Be it a shell jacket (yes, really), a parka or a zip up track jacket, they're all earning their stripes this season as one of the key jacket styles—according to Miu Miu, Prada, Zimmerman and Tory Burch. If it looks like you could have raided your gym stuff at the bottom of your wardrobe for it, then you've nailed the look. Wear over unlikely items such as sequin skirts or linen mini dresses for the designer look, or stick to baggy jeans or wide-leg trousers to make it work as part of your new everyday uniform.

Jacket With Side Stripe
ZARA
Jacket With Side Stripe

Track jackets are back.

Oversized Parka With Zip - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Oversized Parka With Zip

Well done, Mango.

Tala , Reversible Woven Track Jacket

Tala
Reversible Woven Track Jacket

Athleisure brand Tala has so many options, but I love this retro red and navy version.

Running Popover Jacket in Drymove™
H&M
Running Popover Jacket in Drymove

You'll be able to wear it for your gym class, too.

5. Top-Handle Bags

Gucci ss25

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Slouchy suede totes have reigned supreme for quite some time now, so to give them a much-deserved day off, I recommend investing in a top-handle ladylike bag instead. Seen on the Gucci catwalk and set to be huge handbag news for the foreseeable, it's all about that structured handle—doesn't matter which bag style it is underneath.

Aurelia Metallic-Accent Elongated Tote
Charles & Keith
Aurelia Metallic-Accent Elongated Tote

This looks so expensive, doesn't it?

Small Studio Bowling Bag - Suede
Cos
Small Studio Bowling Bag

It's a lot bigger than the catwalk version, but I couldn't not include this grey suede bag-of-actual-dreams.

Mini Topstitched Bag
ZARA
Mini Topstitched Bag

No one will believe this is under £30!

Dune , Daily Embossed Logo Tote Bag
Dune
Daily Embossed Logo Tote Bag

Dune's new season styles are very chic this season.

