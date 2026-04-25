The weather has been quite dire here in the UK over the past few months, but I come bearing good news: it's set to warm up and actually stay warm over the next few weeks. And of course, this means I can finally start packing away my jumpers and cardigans and replace them with tank tops and t-shirts for everyday dressing. However, when I want something just a little more polished to dress up my jeans and linen trousers, I always turn to pretty blouses to do the job. Now you might initially be expecting me to say that I turn to a classic white blouse when temperatures rise, and although these will never, ever date, I often find them more trouble than not. For one, I’m always worried about the risk of spillages on my commute to and from work, not to mention the chances of me getting my own makeup on them. Because of this, I turn to a much more unexpected but just as versatile colour. Enter the black blouse.
Now, any polished dresser will tell you that black is one of those timeless colours that is guaranteed to work with any and every outfit. The kind that looks elegant, put together and, most importantly, expensive at any price point. And unlike a lighter-coloured blouse, which often requires extra effort to style and care for, a pretty top in black makes dressing feel as effortless as it looks chic. Not to mention that the shade is typically expected to be found in the autumn and winter, there’s something that feels particularly fresh about seeing this hue in the warmer months.
Below, I’ve rounded up the very best black blouses to shop now and wear forever. And the best part? There’s something to suit every style and budget this season. Keep scrolling to shop the best black blouses for 2026 and beyond.
The Best Black Blouses to Shop for Summer 2026 (and Beyond)
Shop the Best Black Blouses Under £50
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Shirt
No one will guess this is from the high street.
h&m
Lace-Trimmed Cotton Blouse
An easy way to dress up your jeans, skirts or linen trousers.
MANGO
Polka Dot High-Neck Blouse
Polka dots are back for 2026.
M&S
Pure Cotton Broderie Tie Neck Blouse
This will pair well with neutrals and bold colours alike.