We'll admit it: for all the things we love about London, Christmas shopping isn't necessarily one of them. Between navigating impossibly busy shopping streets, endless queues and the annual panic of trying to find something for the person who seemingly has everything, what should be a fun, festive day out can quickly turn into a rather stressful experience. And while we love a good browse as much as the next person (it is our job, after all), there's only so much festive chaos we're willing to endure in the name of finding the perfect present.
Which is why we're always on the lookout for shopping destinations that make the whole experience feel a little more enjoyable. Enter The Yards in Covent Garden: a collection of boutiques, well-known brands, independent retailers and seriously good places to eat and drink, all tucked away in one of London's most desirable (and festive) shopping neighbourhoods, complete with twinkling lights and Christmas trees aplenty.
Whether you're shopping for the fashion enthusiast, the beauty obsessive, the person who appreciates a beautifully considered homeware purchase or someone who is notoriously difficult to buy for, there's plenty to choose from. Fashion favourites include Whistles, Reiss and Abercrombie & Fitch, while The White Company is an obvious port of call for those timeless home and lifestyle gifts. Beauty lovers, meanwhile, can make a beeline for Space NK or the newly upgraded Boots, or head to Townhouse for a mani-pedi gift card that is an easy win.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Of course, no successful shopping trip is complete without a well-earned pit stop. Our personal favourites are Arôme Bakery for genuinely one of the best croissants you'll ever eat in London and Dishoom for a leisurely lunch (note: if you haven't tried the chocolate chai yet, you absolutely must order it!).
Read on to discover our top spots at The Yards, and don't forget to join us on 5th December from 11am for a free hot chocolate at the Who What Wear pop-up. Because if there's one thing that makes Christmas shopping more enjoyable, it's a little festive treat for yourself along the way...
See Our Favourite Shops at The Yards, Covent Garden
1. The White Company
If there's one brand guaranteed to make Christmas gifting feel a little more luxurious, it's The White Company. Think beautifully scented candles, cashmere loungewear and beautiful homewear that will be treasured for years to come. Whether you're shopping for someone who loves their home comforts or simply want a gift that feels effortlessly chic, you really can't go wrong here.
Shop The White Company Gifts:
The White Company UK
Winter Indulgence Candle
The White Company UK
Cashmere Scarf Jumper
The White Company UK
Satin Pyjama Set
2. Reiss
For the person whose wardrobe is always impeccably put together, Reiss is a great spot. From beautiful tailoring and elevated knits to timeless accessories, the most stylish men and women in your life are covered here!
Shop Reiss Gifts:
Reiss
100% Cashmere Polo Shirt
Reiss
Faux-Fur Collar
Reiss
Suede Jacket
3. Abercombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch has firmly cemented itself as a go-to for elevated everyday dressing. We head here for perfectly cut denim, cosy layers and wardrobe staples that will get plenty of wear all year round. If you're shopping for someone who loves an effortlessly cool, off-duty vibe, this is one to have on your list.
Shop Abercombie & Fitch Gifts:
Abercrombie
Funnel Neck Cardigan
Abercrombie
Collared Sweater
Abercrombie
Modal-Blend Lounge Pant
4. SpaceNK
This is really a beauty lover's idea of heaven... From cult skincare and luxury fragrances to beautifully packaged makeup sets, any gift is here bound to impress. It's also the perfect place to discover a new brand or pick up one of those coveted products everyone has been talking about.
Shop SpaceNK Gifts:
Shark Beauty
Cryoglow Led Mask
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner
Escentric Molecules
Escentric 01 Set
5. Whistles
Regular Who What Wear readers will know how much we love Whistles. Known for its understated approach to dressing, the brand is brilliant for finding those forever wardrobe additions. It's also a great option if you're looking to gift something a little more special than the usual Christmas jumper.