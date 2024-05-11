Okay, Wow: This is What People in Paris Are Wearing to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

On Thursday this week, Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris, and "Swifties" arrived dressed to the nines to the sold-out gig. Donning sparkles on sparkles and bodysuits en masse, the party-ready crowd lit up the Parisian streets with their effervescent Eras style.

Shrugging off new-season trends in favour of partywear favourites, Taylor Swift tours have become synonymous with joyful and freeing dressing. Read on to see out what everyone wore to the Paris show this week.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ERAS TOUR: PARIS STREET STYLE EDITION

This party-ready mini has just inspired all of my summer concert outfits.

This ode to Swift's Midnights album is so perfect.

Double-denim is always a good idea for concert dressing.

Cosy, comfy and Taylor-approved.

What better excuse to style your favourite floor-sweeping dress?

Themed dressing done right.

Bodysuits are always a mainstay at any Taylor Swift concert.

Parisians clearly know how to nail concert style.

An embellished bodysuit is an Eras Tour must-have.

There were so many fun makeup designs.

Sometimes accessories do the most work.

This playful ensemble has me ready for festival season.

