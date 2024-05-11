Okay, Wow: This is What People in Paris Are Wearing to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
On Thursday this week, Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris, and "Swifties" arrived dressed to the nines to the sold-out gig. Donning sparkles on sparkles and bodysuits en masse, the party-ready crowd lit up the Parisian streets with their effervescent Eras style.
Shrugging off new-season trends in favour of partywear favourites, Taylor Swift tours have become synonymous with joyful and freeing dressing. Read on to see out what everyone wore to the Paris show this week.
TAYLOR SWIFT'S ERAS TOUR: PARIS STREET STYLE EDITION
This party-ready mini has just inspired all of my summer concert outfits.
This ode to Swift's Midnights album is so perfect.
Double-denim is always a good idea for concert dressing.
Cosy, comfy and Taylor-approved.
What better excuse to style your favourite floor-sweeping dress?
Themed dressing done right.
Bodysuits are always a mainstay at any Taylor Swift concert.
Parisians clearly know how to nail concert style.
An embellished bodysuit is an Eras Tour must-have.
There were so many fun makeup designs.
Sometimes accessories do the most work.
This playful ensemble has me ready for festival season.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ERAS-APPROPRIATE FASHION:
This would look great with wide-leg jeans.
Style on its own or stack it up with other jewels.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
