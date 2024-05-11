Okay, Wow: This is What People in Paris Are Wearing to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

On Thursday this week, Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris, and "Swifties" arrived dressed to the nines to the sold-out gig. Donning sparkles on sparkles and bodysuits en masse, the party-ready crowd lit up the Parisian streets with their effervescent Eras style.

Shrugging off new-season trends in favour of partywear favourites, Taylor Swift tours have become synonymous with joyful and freeing dressing. Read on to see out what everyone wore to the Paris show this week.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ERAS TOUR: PARIS STREET STYLE EDITION

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

This party-ready mini has just inspired all of my summer concert outfits.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

This ode to Swift's Midnights album is so perfect.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Double-denim is always a good idea for concert dressing.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Cosy, comfy and Taylor-approved.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

What better excuse to style your favourite floor-sweeping dress?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Themed dressing done right.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style.

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Bodysuits are always a mainstay at any Taylor Swift concert.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Parisians clearly know how to nail concert style.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

An embellished bodysuit is an Eras Tour must-have.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

There were so many fun makeup designs.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

Sometimes accessories do the most work.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Paris Street Style

(Image credit: Claire Guillon)

This playful ensemble has me ready for festival season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST ERAS-APPROPRIATE FASHION:

top
Zara
Voluminous Heart Shaped Crop Top

Wear with low-rise jeans or style with a sparkly skirt.

Avena - Ombre Sky
Rixo
Avena Dress

This glistening dress will become your occasion go-to.

Sequined Body
H&M
Sequined Body

This would look great with wide-leg jeans.

bracellet
Martha Calvo
14ct Gold-Plated Industry Charm Bracelet

Style on its own or stack it up with other jewels.

Printed Gold Rush Long Sleeve
Intimately
Printed Gold Rush Long Sleeve

This also comes in a lighter shade.

dress
Zara
Sequinned Dress With Shoulder Pads

The subtle shoulder pads add a dramatic effect.

Silver Sequin Mini Jaspre Skirt
Never Fully Dressed
Silver Sequin Mini Jaspre Skirt

Bring a sparkle to your step.

We the Free Montage Tall Boots
We The Free
Montage Tall Boots

These also come in seven other colours.

Embellished Leather Pumps
BURBERRY
Embellished Leather Pumps

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

