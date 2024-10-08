Taylor Swift Just Wore Another Polarizing Boot Trend to the Chiefs Game

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Swifties are breathing a sigh of relief tonight because Taylor Swift is back in Chiefs kingdom to attend the latest game after a brief absence. Something I've noticed about Swift's game-day attire is that she keeps us guessing. One week she'll be decked out in Chiefs merch and the next she'll do a 180 and opt for something more glamorous and edgy. Tonight's outfit fit under the latter category, and Swift again (similar to the first Chiefs game of the season) wore a boot trend that people will either love or hate.

The first time we reported on Swift's game-day boots, she opted for a pair of patent leather thigh-high boots. This time, she went with knee-high sock boots, paired with a tartan Vivienne Westwood matching corset and miniskirt set. Like it or not, sock boots have made a comeback this fall (in the form of ankle, knee, and thigh-high boots), and Swifts high-profile endorsement is sure to further the trend. Keep scrolling to shop the trend for yourself if you've been influenced.

(Image credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Image credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Vivienne Westwood Sunday Checked Draped Corset ($1875), Meghan Tartan-Check Mini Skirt ($657), Bella Heart Frame Velvet Tote Bag ($590), and Grace Boots ($1270)

Shop Taylor Swift's Boots

Vivienne Westwood Grace Boots $1270 SHOP NOW

Shop More Sock Boots

Reformation Louie Stretch Sock Booties $378 SHOP NOW

H&M Heeled Sock Boots $50 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Britt Boots $548 SHOP NOW

Dolce Vita Azalea Pointed Toe Booties $185 SHOP NOW

Toteme The Heeled Sock 55MM Leather Boots $920 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bradshaw Knee High Boots $498 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Atomic Wool & Silk Blend Sock Boots $1200 SHOP NOW

Stuart Weitzman Naomi Stretch Suede Ankle Booties $650 SHOP NOW