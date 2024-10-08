Taylor Swift Just Wore Another Polarizing Boot Trend to the Chiefs Game

Allyson Payer
By
published
News

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Saints game

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Swifties are breathing a sigh of relief tonight because Taylor Swift is back in Chiefs kingdom to attend the latest game after a brief absence. Something I've noticed about Swift's game-day attire is that she keeps us guessing. One week she'll be decked out in Chiefs merch and the next she'll do a 180 and opt for something more glamorous and edgy. Tonight's outfit fit under the latter category, and Swift again (similar to the first Chiefs game of the season) wore a boot trend that people will either love or hate.

The first time we reported on Swift's game-day boots, she opted for a pair of patent leather thigh-high boots. This time, she went with knee-high sock boots, paired with a tartan Vivienne Westwood matching corset and miniskirt set. Like it or not, sock boots have made a comeback this fall (in the form of ankle, knee, and thigh-high boots), and Swifts high-profile endorsement is sure to further the trend. Keep scrolling to shop the trend for yourself if you've been influenced.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Saints game

(Image credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Saints game

(Image credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

On Taylor Swift: Vivienne Westwood Sunday Checked Draped Corset ($1875), Meghan Tartan-Check Mini Skirt ($657), Bella Heart Frame Velvet Tote Bag ($590), and Grace Boots ($1270)

Shop Taylor Swift's Boots

Grace Boot
Vivienne Westwood
Grace Boots

Shop More Sock Boots

Louie Stretch Sock Bootie
Reformation
Louie Stretch Sock Booties

Heeled Sock Boots
H&M
Heeled Sock Boots

Britt Boots
Rag & Bone
Britt Boots

Azalea Pointed Toe Bootie
Dolce Vita
Azalea Pointed Toe Booties

Toteme, The Heeled Sock 55MM Leather Boots
Toteme
The Heeled Sock 55MM Leather Boots

Bradshaw Knee High Boot
Reformation
Bradshaw Knee High Boots

Atomic Wool & Silk Blend Sock Boot
Bottega Veneta
Atomic Wool & Silk Blend Sock Boots

Naomi Stretch Suede Ankle Booties
Stuart Weitzman
Naomi Stretch Suede Ankle Booties

Stretchadoxa Sock Bootie
Christian Louboutin
Stretchadoxa Sock Booties

Taylor Swift Boots
