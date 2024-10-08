Taylor Swift Just Wore Another Polarizing Boot Trend to the Chiefs Game
The Swifties are breathing a sigh of relief tonight because Taylor Swift is back in Chiefs kingdom to attend the latest game after a brief absence. Something I've noticed about Swift's game-day attire is that she keeps us guessing. One week she'll be decked out in Chiefs merch and the next she'll do a 180 and opt for something more glamorous and edgy. Tonight's outfit fit under the latter category, and Swift again (similar to the first Chiefs game of the season) wore a boot trend that people will either love or hate.
The first time we reported on Swift's game-day boots, she opted for a pair of patent leather thigh-high boots. This time, she went with knee-high sock boots, paired with a tartan Vivienne Westwood matching corset and miniskirt set. Like it or not, sock boots have made a comeback this fall (in the form of ankle, knee, and thigh-high boots), and Swifts high-profile endorsement is sure to further the trend. Keep scrolling to shop the trend for yourself if you've been influenced.
On Taylor Swift: Vivienne Westwood Sunday Checked Draped Corset ($1875), Meghan Tartan-Check Mini Skirt ($657), Bella Heart Frame Velvet Tote Bag ($590), and Grace Boots ($1270)
Shop Taylor Swift's Boots
Shop More Sock Boots
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
This Boot Trend Is Considered Intimidating by Some, But Sienna Miller Just Proved How Chic It Actually Is
So nice she wore them twice.
By Natalie Munro
-
Move Over, Black Boots—33 Animal-Print Pairs Worth Purchasing for Fall
Walk on the wild side.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Bella Hadid Touched Down in Paris and Immediately Put on This 2025 Boot Trend
See how she styled the edgy shoes with leggings.
By Drew Elovitz
-
From Cool Flats to Elegant Kitten Heels, These Are the 36 Best Boots on the Internet
From Mango, Reformation, Khaite, and more.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Taylor Swift Wore Thigh-High Boots and Micro Shorts to the VMAs
See the look from every angle.
By Ana Escalante
-
Gigi Hadid Swapped Her Sneakers for the Boot Trend That's All Over H&M and Reformation
Now, I need a pair too.
By Natalie Munro
-
This Shoe Brand Is Redefining Style and Inclusivity
Sponsor Content Created With Naturalizer
By Raina Mendonça
-
The Reformation Dress Taylor Swift Just Wore to the US Open Is Classic Taylor Swift
And it's still in stock (for now).
By Allyson Payer