Chic Parisians Just Put Me On to the Colour Trend That Always Works With Jeans

I've spent the past week street style spotting in Paris, and I've noticed that the French fashion set has taken a more pared-back approach to their Fashion Week wardrobes this time around. Still, there's one styling trick I kept seeing on repeat: bright pops of red worn with blue jeans.
Rather than reaching for the usual autumnal shades to anchor their denim, Paris's chicest dressers have been using flashes of red to bring their favourite jeans to life. I've seen the colour worked in all sorts of ways, from lightweight tees and cosy knits to smaller hits courtesy of lipstick-red bags and accessories.
Perhaps one of my favourite wearable styling tricks to come out of Paris Fashion Week this season. I've always found that red makes denim feel fresher for autumn without requiring a complete rethink of your wardrobe. Against everything from pale blue washes to rich indigo, the contrast feels polished—and is an easy way to add colour without straying too far from a classic jeans-and-knit formula.
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It also goes to show that you don't need a complicated outfit or excess layers to make denim feel new. Sometimes, all it takes is the right colour.
So, if you're looking for an easy way to refresh your jeans rotation this season, consider this your Paris-approved cue to add a little red. Shop my edit of the chicest red pieces to wear with denim below.
Shop the Red Colour Trend:
Zara
High Collar Bomber Jacket
The funnel neck jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Elena Shoulder Bag
Whilst I love this in the red, it also comes in seven other shades.
Sezane
Tinia Shirt
Style this with blue jeans for a throw on, but elevated look.
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a classic button-down.
Zara
Romantic Lace Blouse
Whilst I love this in the red, it also comes in black and white.
Massimo Dutti
Lightweight Cotton Jacket With Button Details
Bundle up in style.
Free People
Lucy Leather Pouch
The pouch bag trend is taking off this autumn.
Mango
High-Neck Blouse
Honestly, this looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Teardrop Embellished Satin Drawstring Pouch
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.