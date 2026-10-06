Direct from Paris: 5 Stylish Trends the City's Best-Dressed Are Wearing Now

The street style we saw at Paris Fashion Week delivered a visual feast that rivals Brasserie Lipp's signature steak frites and Chez Janou’s famous chocolate mousse. As the final stop of the travelling fashion circus, one might think that the industry insiders and tastemakers who visit every style capital would’ve given up trying by now, arriving at shows in their definition of business casual in hotel-esque slippers from Charvet and oversized sunglasses that would swallow any signs of under-eye bags whole. On the contrary. Reaching the end of the line has seemed to give attendees a second wind, as big-name editors, starry clientele and all manner of celebrity guests cohabit in the City of Lights.
For the spring/summer 2027 season, a full calendar year on from countless new creative director debuts, the city found its rhythm as a hum of clacky stilettos hit the cobblestone pavements. Incumbent LVMH Prize winner, Belgian-born Julie Kegels, opened the week with an avant-garde collection of drop-crotch tan stockings and crystal-adorned nipple pasties. Dior was a true breath of fresh air, as Johnathan Anderson gathered the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna at the Jardin des Tuileries for a show buoyed by lightness.
The mood immediately shifted to darkness as Anthony Vaccarello painted the Trocadéro Fountain black and gold. Proving his Midas touch at what is rumoured to be his final collection after a decade at the helm of the French maison, the designer illuminated the night sky with gilded silhouettes that crescendoed into a finale of funeral-inspired attire. Talk about mourning glory.
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Off the runway, everywhere from the Grand Palais for Chanel to L’Observatoire de Paris for Chloé was saturated with the most outré offerings. From house ambassadors dressed in custom creations to influencers styling loaned pieces with items from their own wardrobes, the ensembles translated some of the most sophisticated trends into real-life appeal. So, without further ado, scroll through for the leading street-style trends that commanded Paris Fashion Week.
The 5 Key Street-Style Trends From Paris Fashion Week September 2026
1. Flat White
Style Notes: For a city revered for its Beaujolais and Syrah, the colour palette seen on the best-dressed this season is not compatible with sipping on a glass of red at a nearby café-tabac. From Kendall Jenner pairing a single-breasted white blazer with beige pants to Greta Lee wearing ballet slipper pink folded capris with a satin jacket and Karlie Kloss in a vanilla cape blouse with khaki jeans, the shades of this season are more attuned to café au lait. This carried through onto the runway too, from the opening looks of Matières Fécales' standout "The Ninety Nine Percent" collection to the muted mid-section in Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s latest show for Loewe.
Shop the Trend:
Alaïa
Cropped Cashmere-Blend Sweater
COS
Textured Slim Straight-Leg Trousers
Lauren
Lolah II Nappa Pumps
2. Ladies in Lace
Style Notes: Much has been said about the rise of "ladylike" dressing, especially with the reign of pencil skirts, white shirts and sleek heels. Of course, if this all sounds like something Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would’ve worn to work at Calvin Klein, you’d be correct. However, as the street style at Paris Fashion Week indicated, the trend is moving out of the boardroom and into the boudoir, with romantic camisoles and delicate edges. A little less Christina Hendrix in Mad Men and a little more Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge! The lace-trim trend brings a romantic sensibility to even the most astute outfit, as Alexa Chung proved by pairing her butter-yellow singlet with sensible pinstripe trousers.
Shop the Trend:
DÔEN
Elowen Skirt
Faithfull
Marisol Camisole
Free People
Tap Shorts
3. Night Prowler
Style Notes: As evening settles over the arrondissements, the scintillating twinkle of the Eiffel Tower sets the stage for a night of debauchery and decadence. For after-hours that begin and end with dirty martinis at Hôtel Costes, there is only one shoe suitable for keeping up with the revelry in store: sultry slingbacks. Endorsed this season by nearly everyone in the front row at Saint Laurent, including Zoë Kravitz, Lila Moss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, this vampy iteration brings a seductive edge to a style that’s been a staple for French dressing since Coco Chanel designed the two-tone slingback in 1957.
Shop the Trend:
Saint Laurent
Vendome Slingbacks
chanel
Slingbacks
Jimmy Choo
Isa 95 Heels
4. Shabby Chic
Style Notes: As the streets of Paris Fashion Week have indicated, a penchant for curated maximalism and eccentric bohemia has finally taken the place of quiet luxury. From the printed brocade fabrics of Dries Van Noten to the chunky intarsia jumpers of Chloé, the amalgamation of different aesthetics is something that would’ve been frowned upon a few years ago, but is now gladly welcomed into the fold. Proudly eclectic and slightly bric-a-brac, this shabby-chic style is shaping up to be one of the most defining trends of the season. Someone please call their granny and tell her she did it first!
Shop the Trend:
Rixo
Jorgia Jacket
ZARA
Argyle Cardigan
Versace
Skirt
5. Friends in High Places
Style Notes: The higher the heel, the more you need to pair a sock with it. At least that’s what the street-style set at Paris Fashion Week demonstrated. With slight nods to the "indie sleaze" styling of pairing tights with denim shorts, unexpected hosiery layering is quickly becoming the mode du jour. And with twee making a comeback, we can easily see this paving the way for a resurgence of sweet lace-trim styles under Mary Janes. Plus, with winter on the horizon, who can fault you for wanting an extra layer?
Shop the Trend:
STUART WEITZMAN
Suede Platform Sandals
H&M
3-pack Ribbed Socks
M&S
Buckle Sandals
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Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.